I just got a cold cold before from a weird bloke. He started shouting "I'M THE DANDY HIGHWAY MAN"



I tried to interject, but he just shouted "WHO YOU'RE TOO SCARED TO MENTION!!!"



I was going "Hello.. Hello.. FFS.."



But he carried on; "I SPEND MY CASH ON LOOKING FLASH AND GRABBING YOUR ATTENTION!!!!"



I tried again to tell him that I wasn't interested.





But he was adamant.