Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 412039 times)

Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6000 on: April 21, 2021, 07:26:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 21, 2021, 07:02:02 pm
Simply unbearable...
Too high-brow...n for you?
Offline joe buck

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6001 on: April 21, 2021, 07:48:08 pm »
How do you tell the illegitimate jelly babies from the legitimate ones
Turn the bag upside down and the bastards fall out.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6002 on: April 21, 2021, 07:52:15 pm »
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6003 on: April 21, 2021, 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on April 21, 2021, 06:33:39 pm
Then he'd be able to see Europe, the Equator and potentially any country beginning with E (depending on the Earth's rotation). 😉
Not if those countries and the Equator were under cloud cover  :D
Offline afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6004 on: April 21, 2021, 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 21, 2021, 07:52:15 pm
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.

Plot with many twists and turns?
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 10:06:43 am »
What does Jeff Bezos do before bed?

He puts his pyjamazon.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 21, 2021, 07:56:42 pm
Plot with many twists and turns?
With a spectacular climax.
Online Scottish-Don

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm »
 "I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
"I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........
If it was in North Yorkshire, you'd have been Redcar....ded.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm »
As a child I was made to walk the plank.

We couldnt afford a dog.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
"I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........

That's pretty good.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 10:32:56 am »
I got sacked from my position as zookeeper.

There was a sign that said: "Please do not feed the animals".

So I didn't.
