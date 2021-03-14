« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 14, 2021, 12:16:12 am
How do you use a knife to open Welsh cheese?

Caerphilly.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 14, 2021, 09:28:11 pm
One of my mates is an editor and I asked him what attracted him about his job

He said "Well.. to cut a long story short.."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 14, 2021, 10:17:41 pm
Breaking News:


A woman was today arrested on Merseyside in possession of a sign reading "& Emergency"

She claimed that she found it by accident.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 14, 2021, 10:36:51 pm
I've always been interested in racing and during this lockdown I thought 'fuck it' and went out and bought myself a stock car.

It was going great, tearing around the streets and giving it loads until I drove through a puddle and I was left sitting in a puddle of gravy.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 15, 2021, 01:10:40 pm
a massive polar bear walks into a pub

he goes right up to the bar and says

'a pint of lager...






...please'

the barman said - why the big pause?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 15, 2021, 04:39:01 pm
How did Barack Obama proposed to Michelle?

"I don't wanna be Obama-self."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 15, 2021, 07:17:56 pm
Shopping last weekend and what comes walking down the aisle is this well fit Thai bird - long black hair, high heels and this really short red dress. I'm walking thinking please don't get a hard on this'll be embarrassing, and she did!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 16, 2021, 07:17:18 pm
I've given up trying to set up an Allerton Hide-n-seek club.

Good players are hard to find.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 16, 2021, 08:20:27 pm
What's the typical body temperature of a tauntaun?



Lukewarm.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 17, 2021, 09:01:48 am
i was getting my prostate examined by my doctor when he suddenly said

don't worry - it's perfectly natural to get an erection during this procedure

i said - i haven't got an erection

and he said - i'm talking about me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 17, 2021, 10:54:01 am
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 17, 2021, 11:42:22 am
Boat rental manager over loudspeaker..

"Boat No81, your 2 hour rental is up..please return to the dock".

Boat rental intern to manager: uh, sir, we only have 60 boats.

Boat rental manager over loudspeaker: boat number 18, do you require assistance?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 17, 2021, 12:20:50 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 18, 2021, 09:08:07 pm
Huw Edwards has been fired for slipping Robbie Williams lyrics into his broadcasts.

He said he had no regrets.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 19, 2021, 12:48:44 pm
I wish John Denver was around on Sunday....

He could fill up my census.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 19, 2021, 01:01:19 pm
A guy is sitting at the doctor's office.
The doctor walks in and says, "I have some bad news. I'm afraid you're going to have to stop masturbating."
I don't understand, doc, the patient says. Why?
 Because, the doctor says. I'm trying to examine you.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 19, 2021, 10:33:13 pm
Fella got his chap out to the air stewardess when the plan was coming in to land.

He got charged with in descent exposure.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2021, 04:18:53 pm
2 ventriloquists dummies talking -

my owner has just made me using pieces of old carpets

has he really?

yes, so how do i look?

ruggish
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2021, 06:10:14 pm
While my wife was in the kitchen cooking breakfast, I suddenly heard a loud thud.
Running in I found her dead on the floor.
I was in a panic; I was flustered and had no idea what to do.
Then I remembered...

McDonald's do an all-day breakfast.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2021, 06:22:54 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2021, 06:24:18 pm
What type of pan can't you cook wood in?
A non stick pan.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 21, 2021, 08:01:45 am
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 21, 2021, 04:55:15 pm
ha ha. Reminds me of when I was watching I'm a Celebrity. Fatima Whitbread was in the shower and I was thinking "Dont get a hard on, dont get a hard on".

But she did.



Is that allowed anymore?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 21, 2021, 11:16:52 pm
I have a Polish friend who's a sound technician.
Oh and a Czech one too.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:14:34 am
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 12:47:32 pm
I thought I saw Michael J Fox at my local Garden Centre.
I'm pretty sure it was him, but can't be sure because he had his back to the fuchsias.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm
The only thing flat earthers fear is sphere itself.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 06:23:45 pm
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:27:20 pm
Must have been done...

Police are looking for a psychic midget on the run.

There's a small medium at large.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 05:06:25 am
Two couples playing Bridge. One of the men constantly makes mistakes all evening long. After a few hours he goes to the bathroom. His wife says: "For the first time this evening I know what he's holding in his hand."
