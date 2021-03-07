« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 398768 times)

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5840 on: March 7, 2021, 05:46:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2021, 12:52:11 am
You need to Polish this joke a bit.

I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.
And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.

How's this? I assume that's what you meant but I was Russian a bit.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5841 on: March 7, 2021, 05:48:18 pm »
I just got hit in the head by a Powertool. I was just minding my own business and then, suddenly, out of nowhere,
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
Bosch!
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,513
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5842 on: March 7, 2021, 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on March  7, 2021, 05:46:17 pm
I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.
And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.

How's this? I assume that's what you meant but I was Russian a bit.
Chile out, you seem Hungary for more criticism.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5843 on: March 7, 2021, 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  7, 2021, 06:31:41 pm
Chile out, you seem Hungary for more criticism.
Jamaican me crazy with all these puns
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,591
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5844 on: March 7, 2021, 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2021, 12:52:11 am
You need to Polish this joke a bit.

Im certainly Hungary for more.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,591
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5845 on: March 7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  7, 2021, 06:41:40 pm
Jamaican me crazy with all these puns

That well known Eastern European nation?
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?
Limited to Eastern European countries are we? Like farawayred said, Chile out.
Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?

No need to get Eire-ate about it.
Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,263
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 am »
This has been Balticklingly funny....
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,391
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.
Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,263
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.
:lmao Standing Tall-inn every situation, me.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,591
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.

I Moldova whether I should reply in such a stroppy way before posting.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 12:47:17 pm »
When it comes to puns, there can be no cutting Kaunas.
Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,263
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:47:17 pm
When it comes to puns, there can be no cutting Kaunas.
Oh well played - it takes a total Pun Tartu come up with one like this though......... :wave
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 03:15:33 pm »
i came second in my star-gazing class

so they gave me a constellation prize

-----

our local football team played a couple of games today at the local quarry

we won 2-1 on aggregate
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,391
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:40:17 pm
I Moldova whether I should reply in such a stroppy way before posting.
I can't imagine you Balkan over it for very long.
Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,263
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:15:33 pm
our local football team played a couple of games today at the local quarry

we won 2-1 on aggregate
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,513
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)
Played hard rock and got stoned, I like that...
Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,263
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 08:08:37 am »

What's the best way to delegate?
I'm asking for a friend....
