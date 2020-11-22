man and wife get pulled over on the motorway



policeman - why were you driving at 90mph sir?



just as the fella starts to talk his wife shouts at her husband - you always drives too fast don't you you fool and I'm always telling you aren't I!



the policeman carries on - can I see you driver's licence sir



as the fella starts to look for it his wife shouts at her him - you never remember to carry that with you do you you idiot I'm always telling you that aren't I!



the policeman continues - have you any form of identification sir?



just as the fella starts to reply his wife shouts at him - you NEVER carry any identification do you you stupid sod and I'm always telling you aren't I!



the policeman feeling sorry for the fella says to him - well lucky for you I'm in a good mood and this time I'll let you off with just a warning



he then leans towards the woman in the car and says to her - do you always talk to your fella like that?



and she replies - only when he's had too much to drink





