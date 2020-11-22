« previous next »
What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 22, 2020, 11:22:23 PM
I couldn't plec up the courage to answer this at first; Then I thought "Fuck it, I'm a first ofender."

Should be careful he might be a triad, then again you sound pretty amped
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 22, 2020, 11:34:03 PM
What do you call a man with no shins?

A fella who's played at Goodison?
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 22, 2020, 11:34:03 PM
What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
What do you call a man with no shins and a high pitched voice?

Tony Soprano
the font Arial walks into a bar and the barman say 'oi, frigg off - we don't want your type in here!'

Quote from: liverbloke on November 23, 2020, 08:37:49 AM
the font Arial walks into a bar and the barman say 'oi, frigg off - we don't want your type in here!'



Did he get couriered in?
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on November 23, 2020, 10:16:20 AM
Did he get couriered in?

apparently he wasn't shit-faced - he was type-faced

my wife is so fat - so fat that we took her to see a doctor because she was worried and apparently it was a glandular problem and now she's doing great, lost weight and is more confident than before

i was getting the bus last night when I saw a Jewish fella at the stop. I said 'when's the bus due?' and he said 'should be about 10 minutes mate' and I said 'cheers' and we had a good gab about the footy until the bus came

i went to the doctors and he said 'I have some good news and some bad news' 'give me the bad news doc' I said
'well, you need to go to hospital for an operation immediately' I said 'flippin eck what's the good news?'
he said 'it's a simple operation and you'll be fine' I said 'we're lucky to have this brilliant NHS'

i was lost the other night caught out in the rain with no coat and in the rough side of town and this big black fella comes up to me and says 'here mate take my hoodie it's just an old one I use for 5-a-side and there's a taxi rank over there if you've missed the last bus'
I said 'aw thanks'

Bernard Righton

 :wave
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 03:31:16 PM
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.

Just awful... :D
Quote from: liverbloke on November 23, 2020, 10:59:20 AM
apparently he wasn't shit-faced - he was type-faced



Sign of the Times I'm afraid
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November 23, 2020, 03:49:52 PM
Just awful... :D
ithankyou

Every year I hold a ceremony for the sad passing of Robin Williams. I even have a shrine at home to him. The missus calls it morkish. :wave
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 09:42:45 PM
ithankyou

Every year I hold a ceremony for the sad passing of Robin Williams. I even have a shrine at home to him. The missus calls it morkish. :wave

No good will from the missus, eh?
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November 23, 2020, 10:03:05 PM
No good will from the missus, eh?
Was something of an awakenings yeah......
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 09:44:58 PM
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin

All that worrying must give you Insomnia.
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 09:44:58 PM
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin

Spouting, throwing weight, vicious attacks, all a din chez vous, no?
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 03:31:16 PM
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.
Completely in sync with you here. My favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire too. No doubt about it.
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 05:41:54 AM
Completely in sync with you here. My favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire too. No doubt about it.
So, the same joke, just re-worded? This thread just hit a new low. When it comes to looking for opportunities to steal the show, you're the fisher king......
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:18:57 AM
So, the same joke, just re-worded? This thread just hit a new low. When it comes to looking for opportunities to steal the show, you're the fisher king......
;D
Thought may as well give it a go. Seize the day, right?
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:18:57 AM
So, the same joke, just re-worded? This thread just hit a new low. When it comes to looking for opportunities to steal the show, you're the fisher king......
How jumanji to keep coming up with such crap puns?
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 06:58:03 AM
;D
Thought may as well give it a go. Seize the day, right?
Robin Williams was the guy who convinced me to buy my first vehicle on credit and not worry about the cost since i could spread it out - car pay diem.
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:55:25 AM
How jumanji to keep coming up with such crap puns?
Something abar being a lad in liverpool 8 :wave
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:58:02 AM
Robin Williams was the guy who convinced me to buy my first vehicle on credit and not worry about the cost since i could spread it out - car pay diem.
:wellin
I will always remember the time spent on RAWK as the best of times.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:58:48 AM
Something abar being a lad in liverpool 8 :wave
:thumbup
Theres nothing to see here so stop garping at me :-X
the man who invented polls has sadly died today

65% of family and friends say they will go to his funeral

15 % say they won't or can't

and 20% say they are still undecided

Sadly my friend Gavin died from chronic heartburn.

Can't believe Gaviscon.
I know a transvestite from the north of England.

He's got a Wigan address.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:48:00 PM
I know a transvestite from the north of England.

He's got a Wigan address.

...and the old joke

a dyslexic transvestite walked into a bra
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 23, 2020, 03:31:16 PM
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 05:41:54 AM
Completely in sync with you here. My favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire too. No doubt about it.

No doubt the follow up from Hendollama was a load of shit and he was rightly Pan-ned for it.  I'm Flubbergasted at what a total Mis(s) fire that "joke" was.  Mork any more like that and he should be banned.
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 05:59:27 PM
No doubt the follow up from Hendollama was a load of shit and he was rightly Pan-ned for it.  I'm Flubbergasted at what a total Mis(s) fire that "joke" was.  Mork any more like that and he should be banned.
:wellin
I had a mad dream last night and woke up covered in sweat!

I dreamt that I weighed less than a thousandth of a gram


I woke up and I was like 0mg!!

Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:36:48 PM
I had a mad dream last night and woke up covered in sweat!

I dreamt that I weighed less than a thousandth of a gram


I woke up and I was like 0mg!!

My mate doesn't even know who runs world taekwondo.

WTF?
Just heard that Mike Tyson won't be buying the new PS5 because he's an X-boxer.
 I was sitting in traffic the other day.



 
Probably why I got run over.
man and wife get pulled over on the motorway

policeman - why were you driving at 90mph sir?

just as the fella starts to talk his wife shouts at her husband - you always drives too fast don't you you fool and I'm always telling you aren't I!

the policeman carries on - can I see you driver's licence sir

as the fella starts to look for it his wife shouts at her him - you never remember to carry that with you do you you idiot I'm always telling you that aren't I!

the policeman continues - have you any form of identification sir?

just as the fella starts to reply his wife shouts at him - you NEVER carry any identification do you you stupid sod and I'm always telling you aren't I!

the policeman feeling sorry for the fella says to him - well lucky for you I'm in a good mood and this time I'll let you off with just a warning

he then leans towards the woman in the car and says to her - do you always talk to your fella like that?

and she replies - only when he's had too much to drink


