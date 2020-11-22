my wife is so fat - so fat that we took her to see a doctor because she was worried and apparently it was a glandular problem and now she's doing great, lost weight and is more confident than beforei was getting the bus last night when I saw a Jewish fella at the stop. I said 'when's the bus due?' and he said 'should be about 10 minutes mate' and I said 'cheers' and we had a good gab about the footy until the bus camei went to the doctors and he said 'I have some good news and some bad news' 'give me the bad news doc' I said'well, you need to go to hospital for an operation immediately' I said 'flippin eck what's the good news?'he said 'it's a simple operation and you'll be fine' I said 'we're lucky to have this brilliant NHS'i was lost the other night caught out in the rain with no coat and in the rough side of town and this big black fella comes up to me and says 'here mate take my hoodie it's just an old one I use for 5-a-side and there's a taxi rank over there if you've missed the last bus'I said 'aw thanks'