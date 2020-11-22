« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 367211 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5520 on: November 22, 2020, 11:34:03 PM »
What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5521 on: November 22, 2020, 11:36:06 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 22, 2020, 11:22:23 PM
I couldn't plec up the courage to answer this at first; Then I thought "Fuck it, I'm a first ofender."

Should be careful he might be a triad, then again you sound pretty amped
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5522 on: November 22, 2020, 11:37:55 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 22, 2020, 11:34:03 PM
What do you call a man with no shins?

A fella who's played at Goodison?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5523 on: November 22, 2020, 11:38:12 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 22, 2020, 11:34:03 PM
What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
What do you call a man with no shins and a high pitched voice?

Tony Soprano
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 AM »
the font Arial walks into a bar and the barman say 'oi, frigg off - we don't want your type in here!'

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:37:49 AM
the font Arial walks into a bar and the barman say 'oi, frigg off - we don't want your type in here!'



Did he get couriered in?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:16:20 AM
Did he get couriered in?

apparently he wasn't shit-faced - he was type-faced

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 PM »
my wife is so fat - so fat that we took her to see a doctor because she was worried and apparently it was a glandular problem and now she's doing great, lost weight and is more confident than before

i was getting the bus last night when I saw a Jewish fella at the stop. I said 'when's the bus due?' and he said 'should be about 10 minutes mate' and I said 'cheers' and we had a good gab about the footy until the bus came

i went to the doctors and he said 'I have some good news and some bad news' 'give me the bad news doc' I said
'well, you need to go to hospital for an operation immediately' I said 'flippin eck what's the good news?'
he said 'it's a simple operation and you'll be fine' I said 'we're lucky to have this brilliant NHS'

i was lost the other night caught out in the rain with no coat and in the rough side of town and this big black fella comes up to me and says 'here mate take my hoodie it's just an old one I use for 5-a-side and there's a taxi rank over there if you've missed the last bus'
I said 'aw thanks'

Bernard Righton

 :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 03:31:16 PM »
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 03:49:52 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:31:16 PM
Without a doubt, my favourite Robin Williams film is Mrs. Fire.

Just awful... :D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 05:09:05 PM »






Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 07:33:07 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:59:20 AM
apparently he wasn't shit-faced - he was type-faced



Sign of the Times I'm afraid
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 09:42:45 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 03:49:52 PM
Just awful... :D
ithankyou

Every year I hold a ceremony for the sad passing of Robin Williams. I even have a shrine at home to him. The missus calls it morkish. :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 PM »
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5534 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:42:45 PM
ithankyou

Every year I hold a ceremony for the sad passing of Robin Williams. I even have a shrine at home to him. The missus calls it morkish. :wave

No good will from the missus, eh?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM
No good will from the missus, eh?
Was something of an awakenings yeah......
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:44:58 PM
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin

All that worrying must give you Insomnia.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 02:13:31 AM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:44:58 PM
I have constant anxiety over the posts I make on various forums, spouting my bullshit about all sorts of things, throwing my substantial weight around, pretending to be an expert on everything, telling everyone they're all wrong and launching unwarranted vicious attacks on innocent members. It's causing me quite some distress.

I think I'm a keyboard worrier.  :lickin

Spouting, throwing weight, vicious attacks, all a din chez vous, no?
