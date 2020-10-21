This thread's gone to the dogs
Now that's not fur, is it?
I agree - but it's time to paws for thought
Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.It was the complimentary nan.
Nice.
It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him
Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.
people like big dick nick.
I was reading a fascinating book about herb garden etiquetteit was a good way to pass the thyme
Not your best mate but it's no big dill.
Zeppelin goes into the library and asks 'Do you have that new book on sexual techniques for men with small penises? I can't remember what it's called'The librarian replies 'I'm not sure if it's in yet''Yes, that's the one' says Zeppelin
I managed to get a new business start up on 'Dragons Den'It was to do with growing apples and the distribution method around that.They certainly liked the look of my turnover.
And your hopes of getting an investment crumbled.
Wonder if they'll invest in Bramley Moore Dock?
Pie in the sky that mate.
Catcher say's he's got incider information that it's deffo happening
