sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5360 on: October 21, 2020, 03:16:28 PM
I've just spotted an albino Dalmatian.

Well it's the least I could do.
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5361 on: October 21, 2020, 04:59:43 PM
This thread's gone to the dogs
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5362 on: October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 21, 2020, 04:59:43 PM
This thread's gone to the dogs
Now that's not fur, is it?
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5363 on: October 21, 2020, 06:38:30 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM
Now that's not fur, is it?

I agree - but it's time to paws for thought
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5364 on: October 21, 2020, 06:39:11 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:38:30 PM
I agree - but it's time to paws for thought

No I think you are barking up the wrong tree with that idea.
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5365 on: October 22, 2020, 02:12:54 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM
Now that's not fur, is it?

Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5366 on: October 22, 2020, 02:30:02 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 22, 2020, 02:12:54 AM
Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
Back of the Bus

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5367 on: October 22, 2020, 03:42:11 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 02:30:02 AM
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
Hes my chum.
Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5368 on: October 22, 2020, 09:35:32 AM
I dropped a tub of margarine on my foot 3 weeks ago..I can't believe it's not better.
Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5369 on: October 22, 2020, 09:39:49 AM
A farmer takes his pig to the vet because it has lost its voice..
The vet said 'Well he does look disgruntled'.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5370 on: October 22, 2020, 09:06:31 PM
Spilt some spot remover on the dog - now it's gone.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5371 on: October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.
Hendollama

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5372 on: October 24, 2020, 03:32:19 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.
Nice.  :wellin
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5373 on: October 24, 2020, 02:36:36 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.

oh phulka the other one



FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5374 on: October 24, 2020, 02:58:47 PM
Quote from: Hendollama on October 24, 2020, 03:32:19 AM
Nice.  :wellin

It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5375 on: October 24, 2020, 04:38:54 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 24, 2020, 02:58:47 PM
It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him

Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?  ;)
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5376 on: October 24, 2020, 05:26:04 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 04:38:54 PM
Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?  ;)

You've put me in a bit of a lime pickle
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5377 on: October 24, 2020, 05:39:54 PM
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.

A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.
Fiasco

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5378 on: October 25, 2020, 12:28:15 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 05:39:54 PM
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.

A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.

I fainted in the curry house when I heard that R.E.M had split up.


That's me in the korma.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5379 on: October 25, 2020, 12:36:48 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 04:38:54 PM
Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?  ;)

Shut up Dad.

Poppadom preach.
blert596

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5380 on: October 25, 2020, 09:27:25 AM
I was raised by a pack of Hyenas. Times were tough for the family, and food was always scarce.

But we always had a good laugh.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5381 on: October 25, 2020, 10:27:46 AM
I tried to set up a new account with a new password yesterday.

I used 'BeefStew' but it got rejected with "Error 93. Password not Stroganoff"
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5382 on: October 25, 2020, 11:20:21 AM
"I'm after a book on turtles."

"Hardback?"

"That's right, with small green heads."
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5383 on: October 25, 2020, 08:57:28 PM
I was reading a fascinating book about herb garden etiquette

it was a good way to pass the thyme

Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 AM
Quote from: liverbloke on October 25, 2020, 08:57:28 PM
I was reading a fascinating book about herb garden etiquette

it was a good way to pass the thyme

Not your best mate but it's no big dill.

Went to a restaurant the other night, asked for something herby.
They gave me an old Volkswagen Beetle with no driver.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 AM
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:45:37 AM
Not your best mate but it's no big dill.



I thought it was mint.
Zeppelin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 02:39:41 PM
Man goes into the library and asks 'Do you have that new book on sexual techniques for men with small penises? I can't remember what it's called'
The librarian replies 'I'm not sure if it's in yet'
'Yes, that's the one' says the man
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 06:29:40 PM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Yesterday at 02:39:41 PM
Zeppelin goes into the library and asks 'Do you have that new book on sexual techniques for men with small penises? I can't remember what it's called'
The librarian replies 'I'm not sure if it's in yet'
'Yes, that's the one' says Zeppelin
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5388 on: Today at 09:09:28 AM
All the dentists around here are going on strike for the next few weeks.

People have been told to brace themselves.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5389 on: Today at 11:13:38 AM
I managed to get a new business start up on 'Dragons Den'

It was to do with growing apples and the distribution method around that.

They certainly liked the look of my turnover.
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5390 on: Today at 11:17:24 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:13:38 AM
I managed to get a new business start up on 'Dragons Den'

It was to do with growing apples and the distribution method around that.

They certainly liked the look of my turnover.

And your hopes of getting an investment crumbled.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5391 on: Today at 11:37:42 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:17:24 AM
And your hopes of getting an investment crumbled.

Hits to the core investment may appley
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5392 on: Today at 12:29:42 PM
only one word for you 2 - cox

 :wave

FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5393 on: Today at 03:04:57 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:13:38 AM
I managed to get a new business start up on 'Dragons Den'

It was to do with growing apples and the distribution method around that.

They certainly liked the look of my turnover.

Wonder if they'll invest in Bramley Moore Dock?
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5394 on: Today at 03:30:45 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:04:57 PM
Wonder if they'll invest in Bramley Moore Dock?
Pie in the sky that mate.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5395 on: Today at 04:19:34 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:04:57 PM
Wonder if they'll invest in Bramley Moore Dock?
Could end up in a bit of a custardy battle.
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5396 on: Today at 04:21:55 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:30:45 PM
Pie in the sky that mate.

Catcher say's he's got incider information that it's deffo happening
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5397 on: Today at 04:40:07 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:21:55 PM
Catcher say's he's got incider information that it's deffo happening
Well, if it does happen, we can appleogise for doubting him.
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5398 on: Today at 05:07:13 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:30:45 PM
Pie in the sky that mate.

Don't be too hasty, it ain't over until the pink lady sings.
