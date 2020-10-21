« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 356867 times)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5360 on: October 21, 2020, 03:16:28 PM »
I've just spotted an albino Dalmatian.

Well it's the least I could do.
Online FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5361 on: October 21, 2020, 04:59:43 PM »
This thread's gone to the dogs
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5362 on: October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 21, 2020, 04:59:43 PM
This thread's gone to the dogs
Now that's not fur, is it?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5363 on: October 21, 2020, 06:38:30 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM
Now that's not fur, is it?

I agree - but it's time to paws for thought
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5364 on: October 21, 2020, 06:39:11 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:38:30 PM
I agree - but it's time to paws for thought

No I think you are barking up the wrong tree with that idea.
Online FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5365 on: October 22, 2020, 02:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:18:39 PM
Now that's not fur, is it?

Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5366 on: October 22, 2020, 02:30:02 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 22, 2020, 02:12:54 AM
Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
Offline Back of the Bus

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5367 on: October 22, 2020, 03:42:11 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 02:30:02 AM
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
Hes my chum.
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5368 on: October 22, 2020, 09:35:32 AM »
I dropped a tub of margarine on my foot 3 weeks ago..I can't believe it's not better.
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5369 on: October 22, 2020, 09:39:49 AM »
A farmer takes his pig to the vet because it has lost its voice..
The vet said 'Well he does look disgruntled'.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5370 on: October 22, 2020, 09:06:31 PM »
Spilt some spot remover on the dog - now it's gone.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5371 on: October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM »
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 03:32:19 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.
Nice.  :wellin
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 02:36:36 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 23, 2020, 10:45:11 PM
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.

It was the complimentary nan.

oh phulka the other one



Online FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 02:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 03:32:19 AM
Nice.  :wellin

It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 04:38:54 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:58:47 PM
It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him

Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?  ;)
Online FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 05:26:04 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:38:54 PM
Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?  ;)

You've put me in a bit of a lime pickle
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 PM »
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.

A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.
Online Fiasco

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 12:28:15 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:39:54 PM
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.

A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.

I fainted in the curry house when I heard that R.E.M had split up.


That's me in the korma.
