This thread's gone to the dogs
Now that's not fur, is it?
I agree - but it's time to paws for thought
Sorry, not been thinking straight since we played the mongrels
Yes, your jokes have lacked pedigree ever since.
We went to an Indian restaurant last night and a little old lady came to the table saying what a beautiful couple we were, how smartly dressed we looked and how polite we were.It was the complimentary nan.
Nice.
It wasn't that funny, stop trying to curry favour with him
Korma on, don't Tikka the mick out of him. No need for Saagcasm is there?
On the subject of curries. On holiday last year I saw a reptile eating a leftover curry whilst listening to Culture Club on the radio.A local said to me, ''oh, it's just a Korma Chameleon''.
