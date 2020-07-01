« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5000 on: July 1, 2020, 07:00:34 AM
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5001 on: July 1, 2020, 09:27:16 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 30, 2020, 09:49:48 PM
Did you hear about the team of quarrymen who played a two-legged cup tie and went out on aggregate?
Overconfidence. They thought they were too hard to beatle.
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5002 on: July 1, 2020, 04:02:44 PM
Username: Dangerzone

Password: F00tLoo$e

Kenny's Logins.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5003 on: July 1, 2020, 06:11:14 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  1, 2020, 04:02:44 PM
Username: Dangerzone

Password: F00tLoo$e

Kenny's Logins.

 ;D
joe buck

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5004 on: July 1, 2020, 08:38:57 PM
went to give sperm sample the other day the nurse said would you like
to masturbate in the cup ,i said no thanks i dont think im ready for competition yet.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5005 on: July 1, 2020, 10:41:22 PM
Quote from: 24∗7 on July  1, 2020, 09:27:16 AM
Overconfidence. They thought they were too hard to beatle.
Let it be mate; let it be.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5006 on: July 1, 2020, 11:19:10 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on July  1, 2020, 10:41:22 PM
Let it be mate; let it be.
It was yesterday anyway.
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 04:54:14 AM
Quote from: 24∗7 on July  1, 2020, 11:19:10 PM
It was yesterday anyway.
Imagine all the people who thought that.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 08:21:31 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:54:14 AM
Imagine all the people who thought that.
Get back, you.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:09:33 PM
Bernie went for a check up last week the doctor asked how he was feeling.

"I've never been better!" he boasted.
"I've got a wife half my age who's pregnant and having my child! What do you think about that?"

The doctor considered this for a moment, then said, "Let me tell you a story. I knew a guy who was an avid hunter. He never missed a season. But one day he went out in a bit of a hurry and accidentally grabbed his umbrella instead of his gun."
The doctor continued, "So he was in the woods and suddenly a grizzly bear appeared in front of him! He raised up his umbrella, pointed it at the bear and squeezed the handle.
And do you know what happened?" the doctor queried.
"No, what?"
"The bear dropped dead in front of him."
"That's impossible! Someone else must of shot the bear."
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 PM
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:21:31 AM
Get back, you.
To where he once belonged?

Sounds like you need help mate.
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #5011 on: Today at 07:04:12 AM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:17:08 PM
To where he once belonged?

Sounds like you need help mate.


Oh, not to worry. I get by with a little help from my friends...
