Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 04:06:52 PM »
A young man with a wild and multi-coloured hairstyle sits next to an old man on a park bench. The old man stares at the young man.

"What's the matter, old man?" says the young man. "Never done anything crazy in your life?"

The old man replies: "Yeah. When I was in the Navy, I got really drunk one night and had sex with a parrot. I thought you might be my son."
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 04:21:19 PM »

A gentleman was walking along the beach when he stumbled upon a Genie's lamp. He picked it up and rubbed it, and lo-and-behold a Genie appeared. The amazed man asked if he was going to receive the usual three wishes.

The Genie said, "Nope ... due to inflation, constant downsizing, low wages in third-world countries, and fierce global competition, I can only grant you one wish. So ... what'll it be?"

The man didn't hesitate. He said, "See this map? I want peace in the Middle East!"

The Genie looked at the map and exclaimed, "Gadzooks, dude! These countries have been at war for thousands of years. I'm good, but not THAT good! I don't think it can be done. Make another wish."

The man thought for a minute and said, "Well, I've never been able to find the right woman. You know, one that's considerate, honest and funny, likes to cook, doesn't nag, is pretty with a fabulous body, is great in bed, gets along with my family, helps me keep a clean house, loves to watch sports, and is intelligent and faithful. That's what I wish for ... a good mate."

The Genie just stared at him for a moment, sighed and said, "Let me see that fucking map again."
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 07:12:22 PM »
I thought this might be the most appropriate thread.  ;)


The person who's been making Liverpool FC's financial decisions in the last 48 hours.   ::)
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 PM »
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:44:33 PM
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.

Following on from the NHS clapping, there is a tribute for bad comedians as well. This joke will be repeated in this thread at leaset once every few days. 

:P
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 PM »
Police raided Kermit's lily pad and found pictures of 100s of nudes of Miss Piggy. They said it was the worst case of frogs porn ever seen.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 03:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:44:33 PM
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.

There's going to be clapping for the cinema workers too.

So get to your doors at:

Monday 2pm 5pm 10pm
Tuesday 2:30pm 5:30pm 10:30pm
Wednesday 1pm only
Thursday 2pm 5pm 10pm
Friday 2:30pm 5:30pm 10:30pm
Saturday 11am 2:30pm 5:30pm 6:30pm 10:30pm
Sunday 3pm

 :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 03:55:25 PM »
Waiting for a new joke in this thread to actually be funny. Sometime between 12:00am and 11:59pm. :moon
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 04:34:04 PM »
Drinking at home is not the same as going down the pub. Nearly asked the missus for her phone number last night.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM »
Me and the wife we've been together 25 years..... well, we don't have sex anymore  :'(

We get undressed, and we can't stop laughing..  ;D

(Rodney Dangerfield)
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 07:40:21 PM »
I nicked some inflatables from a swimming pool last year and the police are after me.

I gotta lilo.
