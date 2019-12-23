« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're funny

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 23, 2019, 11:37:02 AM
Stolen from Twitter



I rear-ended a car this morning... The start of a really bad day.

The driver got out of the other car and he was a dwarf!
He looked up at me and said "I am NOT happy!"
I replied, "well which one ARE you then?"

That's how the fight started.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 23, 2019, 12:07:46 PM
What does a beer lover and a necrophiliac have in common?

 They both like cracking up a cold one..
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 26, 2019, 06:25:13 PM
No posts for 3 days in this thread? Must be Christmas cracker season.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 26, 2019, 07:51:29 PM
Well it made me laugh  ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 26, 2019, 10:31:29 PM
Yeah saw that yesterday and am still laughing like a drain at it!!!!! :lmao
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 27, 2019, 06:31:32 PM
Me and my wife only have sex on days that have an r in them. Mornday, Tuersday, Wednersday, Friday, Saturday and Surnday.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 28, 2019, 11:23:02 AM
Is 'Thusday' a day of rest?
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 28, 2019, 11:23:58 AM
Or a day of est?
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 28, 2019, 11:37:38 AM
Does anyone know a good reliable vet?

 Ive accidentally swallowed the cats tablets...dont ask meow
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 28, 2019, 01:16:15 PM
Too good for this thread.  :)
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 29, 2019, 01:11:55 AM
Not sure where to put this, but it made me laugh.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
December 30, 2019, 08:30:26 PM
Haha  ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 06:04:23 PM
?
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 06:17:43 PM
Was out and this auld fella was out of line, kicking off at everyone. Got to our group, just kicking odd at the world being a bewt, I just started saying Parklife! After every kickoff he uttered I kept going Parklife!

"Yous lots look c---, Faggots fuck off I'm sick of Yous"
PARKLIFE

"Fuck off I'm fine you fuckin c---s, am fine can handle me ale so kiss me fuckin arse"
PARKLIFE

It's so hilariously obnoxious in person. I'm not proud but it's was so funny and disarming with the four of us doing it, he fucked off!

Gonna apply it to gammon I reckon

"Those bloody foreigners have been stealing our jobs" Parklife!

"It's high time the EU's beaurocratic gravy train was derailed - England is for the English." Parklife!
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 09:19:26 PM
I thought all Japanese people used Sony, but that's just a stereo type.
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 04:27:07 PM
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 04:29:06 PM
Reference to this classic:



Don't understand this one either, what Suarez quotes?
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 04:51:15 PM
Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 04:55:45 PM
