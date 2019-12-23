Was out and this auld fella was out of line, kicking off at everyone. Got to our group, just kicking odd at the world being a bewt, I just started saying Parklife! After every kickoff he uttered I kept going Parklife!



"Yous lots look c---, Faggots fuck off I'm sick of Yous"

PARKLIFE



"Fuck off I'm fine you fuckin c---s, am fine can handle me ale so kiss me fuckin arse"

PARKLIFE



It's so hilariously obnoxious in person. I'm not proud but it's was so funny and disarming with the four of us doing it, he fucked off!



Gonna apply it to gammon I reckon



"Those bloody foreigners have been stealing our jobs" Parklife!



"It's high time the EU's beaurocratic gravy train was derailed - England is for the English." Parklife!