Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 564577 times)

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4520 on: January 7, 2024, 08:29:51 am »
Echoing the above, I usually tune out of player interviews very quickly (usually I just listen to foreign players for a few seconds to see how their English is) but James is a very articulate and insightful man with intelligence and humour. Despite being Boring :D.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4521 on: January 8, 2024, 01:41:10 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January  7, 2024, 08:29:51 am
Echoing the above, I usually tune out of player interviews very quickly (usually I just listen to foreign players for a few seconds to see how their English is) but James is a very articulate and insightful man with intelligence and humour. Despite being Boring :D.

The whole boring James Milner thing sums him up perfectly. Instead of trying to change that perception and doing something 'crazy', he just went along with it and decided he can laugh about it together with everyone else. A person who can laugh about themselves (to a certain extent) cannot be a bad person.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4522 on: January 8, 2024, 01:43:42 am »
He should have stayed, he'd have gotten around the same amount of minutes.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4523 on: January 8, 2024, 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  8, 2024, 01:43:42 am
He should have stayed, he'd have gotten around the same amount of minutes.
Klopp wanted him to stay, as did Milner, but the Club didn't offer him a contract I believe ...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4524 on: January 8, 2024, 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on January  8, 2024, 11:30:46 am
Klopp wanted him to stay, as did Milner, but the Club didn't offer him a contract I believe ...

Love Milner a lot and wouldn't have minded in the summer if he stayed for another year. But in hindsight it was probably the right move, yeah he could fill in multiple positions but it's time for others to do that.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4525 on: January 8, 2024, 12:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on January  8, 2024, 11:30:46 am
Klopp wanted him to stay, as did Milner, but the Club didn't offer him a contract I believe ...

Which i find nuts. Who the fuck is vetoing Jurgen's position there?
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4526 on: January 8, 2024, 12:27:28 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January  8, 2024, 01:41:10 am
The whole boring James Milner thing sums him up perfectly. Instead of trying to change that perception and doing something 'crazy', he just went along with it and decided he can laugh about it together with everyone else. A person who can laugh about themselves (to a certain extent) cannot be a bad person.

The fact that he got a door named after him at Kirkby shows the club got in on the act as well. :D

I love Milly, probably one of my favourite LFC players of the past 20 years. But it was time to move on. Yeah, he could have still done a job for us, but it would have meant taking up a squad place that maybe it's time for another player to have. But I'm sure we will have him back in a coaching role at some point. There's just too much affection between him and the club for it not to happen.

His LFC career isn't over, it's just on hiatus. Gardening leave, if you will.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4527 on: January 8, 2024, 10:20:13 pm »
Milner is awesome but he would have soaked up backup minutes that have allowed Endo and Gomez to thrive.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4528 on: January 9, 2024, 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  8, 2024, 12:25:46 pm
Which i find nuts. Who the fuck is vetoing Jurgen's position there?
Think it's more likely he was offered a contract as part of the backroom staff but Milner felt (rightly so) he still has another couple of PL seasons in him. Beating Gareth Barry's record must be on at this point. He'll be back at the AXA in 2025/26.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4529 on: January 9, 2024, 04:45:01 pm »
To be fair - we had Milner last year and our midfield was a sieve. He can still play - and Brighton are entertaining but don't play as intensely as we do (I don't think).

It would have been nice to have him as a backup option for sure - but it's ok that he moved on too.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4530 on: January 9, 2024, 05:48:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January  9, 2024, 04:45:01 pm
To be fair - we had Milner last year and our midfield was a sieve. He can still play - and Brighton are entertaining but don't play as intensely as we do (I don't think).

It would have been nice to have him as a backup option for sure - but it's ok that he moved on too.

Wasn't really his fault that though. The entire midfield went to shit all at once and he couldn't be everywhere. Players younger than him were letting the side down badly. He was never intended to feature as much as he did.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4531 on: January 17, 2024, 10:53:45 am »
This is a superb interview with James, he always comes out of these interviews in such a good way and is always entertaining with it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2waGCay9d4&pp=ygUgamFtZXMgbWlsbmVyIGZvb3RiYWxsJ3MgZ3JlYXRlc3Q%3D
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4532 on: January 17, 2024, 02:17:00 pm »
Seems his lad is in the Liverpool academy. And yeah that was a great interview.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4533 on: January 19, 2024, 02:09:29 pm »
50% - Across the 632 Premier League matches that James Milner has appeared in, those games have featured 50% of the total players to have made at least one appearance in Premier League history (2,381/4,776). Mind-blowing.

 :shocked
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 10:47:02 am »
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Superb, and won the lot too. And still putting a decent shift in.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on January 17, 2024, 02:17:00 pm
Seems his lad is in the Liverpool academy. And yeah that was a great interview.

Wonder if he still speaks to him in Spanish.
