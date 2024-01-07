The whole boring James Milner thing sums him up perfectly. Instead of trying to change that perception and doing something 'crazy', he just went along with it and decided he can laugh about it together with everyone else. A person who can laugh about themselves (to a certain extent) cannot be a bad person.



The fact that he got a door named after him at Kirkby shows the club got in on the act as well.I love Milly, probably one of my favourite LFC players of the past 20 years. But it was time to move on. Yeah, he could have still done a job for us, but it would have meant taking up a squad place that maybe it's time for another player to have. But I'm sure we will have him back in a coaching role at some point. There's just too much affection between him and the club for it not to happen.His LFC career isn't over, it's just on hiatus. Gardening leave, if you will.