« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 517720 times)

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 am »
Will be a massive loss in the dressing room. Didn't expect him to play for us so long when we signed him, what a piece of business that was.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • i neither know nor care
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 09:45:47 am »
seeya fella - thanks for everything
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Its All In The Game
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 am »
An incredible pro. Yesterday's performance when he came on showed what we'll be missing. Thanks Milly.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,554
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm »
Hes an athletic and footballing one off - who played almost every position on the pitch

Hes also massively misreprensented as a player  because hes British and puts himself about he was characterized as an enforcer type when he was never amazing defensively but fantastic on the ball. Right up to this season his passing numbers were always top class

Incredible career
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
I don't think Milner is really appreciated as a player until he plays for your club, then you understand what a man he is.  Instrumental in this squads recent successes, his experience would have been a calming influence when some could have struggled with the pressure. and still a good player who will serve some club well.  Hope he goes onto to surpass Gareth Barry as far as appearances go.  A one off.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,822
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 07:19:22 pm »
What a man, what a player, what a leader. A massive part of why we have achieved what we have in his time here. Best free transfer of all time in my eyes

Hope he has a great time at Brighton. One thing he'll do is change the ethos at that club and drag everyone up a level. Reckon he's got 2 more years left playing at this level and then I hope he comes back as a coach here. He's got everything to make it as a coach/manager

Will be sorely missed. Legend
Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 07:33:18 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on May 20, 2023, 06:33:33 pm
Anyone else catch his interview with LFCTV?

Seemed to suggest that he wanted to stay and so did Klopp, but the club decided otherwise. Wonder whether that played a part with Bobby at all too...

Only seen the 10 sec twitter vid, so not 100% sure.
Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 07:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 20, 2023, 08:22:06 pm
Strange comment. Keita's not done anything to get criticised in this way, except be injured which is hardly his fault. Why denigrate one player in order to praise another?


Another Owen. Nearly always available for his country.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,958
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 07:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 07:35:08 pm


Another Owen. Nearly always available for his country.

I don't recall that. Do you have the numbers?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,151
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on May 20, 2023, 06:33:33 pm
Anyone else catch his interview with LFCTV?

Seemed to suggest that he wanted to stay and so did Klopp, but the club decided otherwise. Wonder whether that played a part with Bobby at all too...



Wtf. Who the fuck is over ruling Klopp there? Clueless gobshites.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,151
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm »
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1660002149063966720?s=20

The absolute state of some of the gobshites in the comments.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm »
What a great free signing he's been. Didn't think we could better Gary Mac's free signing but Millie's been truly outstanding. Consummate professional in so many ways.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4412 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1660002149063966720?s=20

The absolute state of some of the gobshites in the comments.
Ibou!! :lmao

Good luck to Milner. Can't say anything bad about him.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,240
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4413 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on May 20, 2023, 06:33:33 pm
Anyone else catch his interview with LFCTV?

Seemed to suggest that he wanted to stay and so did Klopp, but the club decided otherwise. Wonder whether that played a part with Bobby at all too...

Yes mate. Bet that gets edited out for the future repeats...

A video clip of it here - https://v.redd.it/imzlxsx7x21b1 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13n3uj2/james_milner_has_confirmed_that_klopp_wanted_him/
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,787
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4414 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
I agree with the club on this occasion. As much as as Milly and Bobby have been great for us, their cycle in this team was up.  We have to rebuild and that can't happen if we're still hanging onto the past as great as they were.

Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,535
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 12:57:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
I agree with the club on this occasion. As much as as Milly and Bobby have been great for us, their cycle in this team was up.  We have to rebuild and that can't happen if we're still hanging onto the past as great as they were.



At the end of the day, there's no right or wrong in this. From Klopp's point of view it makes sense that he wanted to keep a player like Milner. He can do a job on the pitch and also is probably an important figure in the dressing room. We'll need to replace him in both areas and the position in the dressing room might be more difficult to fill. However, we have people who can fill that role as they have the experience and maturity.

In terms of the financial side I can also see why we wouldn't want to give him a new contract. We clearly need new players in certain positions and the money for Milner or even Bobby could be spent better in other areas of the team and on players who'll have a long term future at the club.

At the end of the day, it's just what happens in football. And at least we can say that all the players leaving have had a proper send off and have really been shown the love once more and they all can look back fondly at their time in Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:30 am by stoa »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,526
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 06:13:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
I agree with the club on this occasion. As much as as Milly and Bobby have been great for us, their cycle in this team was up.  We have to rebuild and that can't happen if we're still hanging onto the past as great as they were.

Ive said it a few times in the thread, and I know I might be n the minority, but if I had a choice between Milner and Hendo, Id keep the former. He is versatile, devoted, and still in good physical condition. Hendo is the captain, but Milner is more valuable to the team, I think, especially after we bring midfield refreshments. Im sad to see Milner go, and Im not sure if its the right decision. That coming from a person saying that Naby and Ox should have left two seasons ago.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 06:19:30 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm
Wtf. Who the fuck is over ruling Klopp there? Clueless gobshites.

You think Milner should be in the squad for next season?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 