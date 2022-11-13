« previous next »
Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 486393 times)

Offline Redbonnie

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4080 on: November 13, 2022, 09:00:27 am »
He was such an arlarse when he came on yesterday closing the game down. The type of player you could imagine in one of the eighties Liverpool teams, ultra-professional. Be interesting to see if he goes into management.
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4081 on: November 13, 2022, 09:48:57 am »
In 15 years he'll be playing for Liverpool legends and look exactly the same, whilst the likes of Bobby and Fabinho are hauling their bellies around the pitch.  😛
Online BarryCrocker

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4082 on: November 13, 2022, 10:08:58 am »
Amazing and yet typical of the posts about him in between pages 100 and this one.

I'd love it for some of our younger players to be contributing like him on and off the pitch of they ever reach such a milestone.


Offline Skagger

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4083 on: November 13, 2022, 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on November 13, 2022, 09:00:27 am
He was such an arlarse when he came on yesterday closing the game down. The type of player you could imagine in one of the eighties Liverpool teams, ultra-professional. Be interesting to see if he goes into management.

I'd be very surprised if he doesn't.

600 is a hell of an achievement for him, he's been an integral part of our success under Klopp and I'll be sad when he leaves, the sentimental part of me wants to see him go to Leeds for a couple of seasons to overtake Barry 
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4084 on: December 20, 2022, 11:15:55 pm »
Quite an interesting insight video of Millie here with "young" Ben Foster.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4&amp;t=65s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4&amp;t=65s</a>
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4085 on: December 23, 2022, 08:49:48 am »
I might be imagining this, as his injury record with us has always been good, however the last 2/3 times Ive seen him play hes come off with knocks. Unsurprising given hes 37 next week.
Offline whiteboots

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4086 on: December 23, 2022, 10:42:03 am »
He has joined the pantheon of Anfield legends.

Here is a nice story for you. I know Peter Bonnetti as an acquaintance.

Several years ago Milner and Young were in the England Squad from Villa . He used to act as a driver.

He picked up Ashley Young, who entered the limo with his headphones on and didnt say a word to bonneti,the only break was a few mobile phone calls.


Another time he picked up Milner. "You're Peter Bonnetti" ! he exclaimed. he spent 15 minutes talking about Bonnetti's games for England,  Milner knew them all, and was obviously interested in Mexico, and the remainder of the journey asking him for advice about playing international football.

Says it all.
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4087 on: December 23, 2022, 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 23, 2022, 08:49:48 am
I might be imagining this, as his injury record with us has always been good, however the last 2/3 times Ive seen him play hes come off with knocks. Unsurprising given hes 37 next week.

Was it the FA Cup derby against Everton he went off injured within the first few minutes? That was probably the first time I'd seen him have to go off with an injury.
Offline killer-heels

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4088 on: December 23, 2022, 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 23, 2022, 10:52:01 am
Was it the FA Cup derby against Everton he went off injured within the first few minutes? That was probably the first time I'd seen him have to go off with an injury.

Nah there have been a few times I think. He went off in the first half against Utd in the 5-0 win.
Offline FLRed67

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4089 on: December 24, 2022, 06:29:25 am »
Quote from: whiteboots on December 23, 2022, 10:42:03 am
He has joined the pantheon of Anfield legends.

Here is a nice story for you. I know Peter Bonnetti as an acquaintance.

Several years ago Milner and Young were in the England Squad from Villa . He used to act as a driver.

He picked up Ashley Young, who entered the limo with his headphones on and didnt say a word to bonneti,the only break was a few mobile phone calls.


Another time he picked up Milner. "You're Peter Bonnetti" ! he exclaimed. he spent 15 minutes talking about Bonnetti's games for England,  Milner knew them all, and was obviously interested in Mexico, and the remainder of the journey asking him for advice about playing international football.

Says it all.

Playing for the love of the game vs. playing for the money.

Gordon Banks, Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton could have lined up to sit on his lap, pull a floppy red hat over his designer headphones, give him a fat kiss and call him "Santa" and he still wouldn't have recognized any of them, never mind Peter Bonnetti.

Enjoy the Donkey ride while it lasts.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4090 on: December 24, 2022, 09:41:34 pm »
Those lovely City fans gave him a nice reception when he went off, bunch off classless scumbags.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 02:33:49 am »
James Milner in "Mindhunter"
