Here is a nice story for you. I know Peter Bonnetti as an acquaintance.



Several years ago Milner and Young were in the England Squad from Villa . He used to act as a driver.



He picked up Ashley Young, who entered the limo with his headphones on and didnt say a word to bonneti,the only break was a few mobile phone calls.





Another time he picked up Milner. "You're Peter Bonnetti" ! he exclaimed. he spent 15 minutes talking about Bonnetti's games for England, Milner knew them all, and was obviously interested in Mexico, and the remainder of the journey asking him for advice about playing international football.



Says it all.

