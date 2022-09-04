Bollocks, it's not sentiment, he's an extremely experienced and influential player capable of playing several positions, he's an old fashioned utility player at this point of his career, but he's as fit as players 5 years younger than him, that's why he got a new deal, his versatility and experience, a pile of midfield injuries has necessitated his inclusion in starting line ups.
when he moved into midfield yesterday, it showed his immobility against younger and fitter opposition midfielders,, at one point he was on the left side second half 20 yards away at most and was blowing for tugs,, hes one of the reasons our pace has slowed down,, I understand hes playing due to injuries,, but he no longer cuts it in the Prem,, if he plays in the midfield CL against Napoli and Ajax,, we have a serious problem. Derby County and a bit part last 10 minutes is for him now.