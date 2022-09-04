« previous next »
Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 468516 times)

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3960 on: September 4, 2022, 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on September  3, 2022, 03:08:47 pm
I really cannot understand why he was brought on. That sub absolutely killed any momentum we had. I hope we learn from it and not do it again.

He's the managers mate and the manager loves him.

It's purely emotional.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3961 on: September 4, 2022, 12:22:44 pm »
Hes still absolutely fine in certain circumstances against certain teams, its not that he should never play for us again or only play against Stockport in the cup. But yesterday in that environment was just daft, and its on the manager that he was in that situation.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3962 on: September 4, 2022, 12:23:45 pm »
I love Millie as hes been a great servant for the club. He gives his all when wearing the red shirt but I think hes at a point where his body wont let him do the things his mind wants. Only natural for a player of his age. If we had our fully fit available midfield, obviously he wouldnt be getting the minutes he is. I think he was only given the contract out of pure sentiment and for having around the place.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3963 on: September 4, 2022, 12:58:49 pm »
When we gave him that new deal on hugrly reduced terms, there's no way the plan was for him to be needed in games away at Old Trafford and Goodison.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3964 on: September 4, 2022, 01:08:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September  4, 2022, 12:23:45 pm
I love Millie as hes been a great servant for the club. He gives his all when wearing the red shirt but I think hes at a point where his body wont let him do the things his mind wants. Only natural for a player of his age. If we had our fully fit available midfield, obviously he wouldnt be getting the minutes he is. I think he was only given the contract out of pure sentiment and for having around the place.
Bollocks, it's not sentiment, he's an extremely experienced and influential player capable of playing several positions, he's an old fashioned utility player at this point of his career, but he's as fit as players 5 years younger than him, that's why he got a new deal, his versatility and experience, a pile of midfield injuries has necessitated his inclusion in starting line ups.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3965 on: September 4, 2022, 04:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  4, 2022, 01:08:41 pm
Bollocks, it's not sentiment, he's an extremely experienced and influential player capable of playing several positions, he's an old fashioned utility player at this point of his career, but he's as fit as players 5 years younger than him, that's why he got a new deal, his versatility and experience, a pile of midfield injuries has necessitated his inclusion in starting line ups.

What do you mean by fit, though? Cos if you're talking about running dem laps in training, maybe. If you're talking about getting around a football pitch with enough speed and agility to influence a game, er, not so much. General aerobic fitness and the type of fitness required to be a top level footballer are not necessarily the same thing. Every summer Milner wins the lactate test and people mistakenly conflate the two, and it just completely ignores the physical conditioning/traits needed to play in this league.

I'm sure Milner would make a great middle distance runner, but I'm not sure he has the physicality to effectively play any position for us anymore except for in very specific circumstances/games. Problem is we've left ourselves in a position of needing to play him far more than that.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3966 on: September 4, 2022, 06:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  4, 2022, 01:08:41 pm
Bollocks, it's not sentiment, he's an extremely experienced and influential player capable of playing several positions, he's an old fashioned utility player at this point of his career, but he's as fit as players 5 years younger than him, that's why he got a new deal, his versatility and experience, a pile of midfield injuries has necessitated his inclusion in starting line ups.

when he moved into midfield yesterday, it showed his immobility against younger and fitter opposition midfielders,, at one point he was on the left side second half 20 yards away at most and was blowing for tugs,, hes one of the reasons our pace has slowed down,, I understand hes playing due to injuries,, but he no longer cuts it in the Prem,, if he plays in the midfield CL against Napoli and Ajax,, we have a serious problem. Derby County and a bit part last 10 minutes is for him now.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3967 on: September 5, 2022, 01:59:30 am »
More suited for a testimonial game than a competitive one. Time to hang up the boots with pride good sir.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:11:09 pm »
Liability,, get him out of the team
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
Klopp, because he's had too, is basically throwing him to the wolves at this point. Not his fault*

Milner's that is.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:15:21 pm »
Get this thread locked, it's not going to be pretty otherwise.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:17:24 pm »
He's apparently in for his experience. That handball was daft.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 08:15:21 pm
Get this thread locked, it's not going to be pretty otherwise.
👍
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:25:54 pm »
It's ridiculous that we are in a situation where he's being asked to play week in week out at this level
Not his fault. Been an unbelievable servant to this club
Hope he's not remembered for recent performances
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 08:27:49 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:25:54 pm
It's ridiculous that we are in a situation where he's being asked to play week in week out at this level
Not his fault. Been an unbelievable servant to this club
Hope he's not remembered for recent performances
He should retire for his dignity.
