Bollocks, it's not sentiment, he's an extremely experienced and influential player capable of playing several positions, he's an old fashioned utility player at this point of his career, but he's as fit as players 5 years younger than him, that's why he got a new deal, his versatility and experience, a pile of midfield injuries has necessitated his inclusion in starting line ups.



What do you mean by fit, though? Cos if you're talking about running dem laps in training, maybe. If you're talking about getting around a football pitch with enough speed and agility to influence a game, er, not so much. General aerobic fitness and the type of fitness required to be a top level footballer are not necessarily the same thing. Every summer Milner wins the lactate test and people mistakenly conflate the two, and it just completely ignores the physical conditioning/traits needed to play in this league.I'm sure Milner would make a great middle distance runner, but I'm not sure he has the physicality to effectively play any position for us anymore except for in very specific circumstances/games. Problem is we've left ourselves in a position of needing to play him far more than that.