Like I said earlier, a sane footballer interested in more than money.



Realistically, he has probably earned enough in his career that any paycut to whatever he'll earn next season isn't important. But changing clubs means uprooting his family (he's got kids in school, I think?), and he likely can't be sure to even play much at another club, unless it's a big step down in quality. Even if he only plays now and then, he can still win everything with us.