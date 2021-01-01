« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 444422 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,330
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 06:48:09 pm »
Glad hes staying. Imagine hell play less but a great man to have around the squad.

Would imagine, as well as loyalty his decision boiled down to silverware. Unless City wanted him back were his best bet for one (or two) final trophies.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,373
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:33:37 pm
Like I said earlier, a sane footballer interested in more than money.

Realistically, he has probably earned enough in his career that any paycut to whatever he'll earn next season isn't important. But changing clubs means uprooting his family (he's got kids in school, I think?), and he likely can't be sure to even play much at another club, unless it's a big step down in quality. Even if he only plays now and then, he can still win everything with us.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
He has put education above salary
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:50:00 pm
Realistically, he has probably earned enough in his career that any paycut to whatever he'll earn next season isn't important. But changing clubs means uprooting his family (he's got kids in school, I think?), and he likely can't be sure to even play much at another club, unless it's a big step down in quality. Even if he only plays now and then, he can still win everything with us.

Depends what the media reports mean by a "vast cut in wages"?  If he is on say £120,000 a week then goings down to £100k a week, is still a great wage and IMO not that much of  a drop!  But I am glad he has wanted to stay even though opposite fans may take the p**ss. I think Milner's experience for some of the younger players and experience when things get a bit tough will be invaluable. A great squad player IMO   
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:52 pm by Red1976 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 