Meant a lot to him today and bless him for it. What an absolute f-ing treasure to have on a team.

Model/perfect guy, pro, player... and talent... on and on.

Square jawed tough motherfucker.



As much as he's done for Liverpool, I will always think - scarred memory - of him coming on for Man City in that big game April 2014 and wearing LFC the fuck out for like first 20 mins of second half. Thankfully, we won (Victor Moses "pass" to Hendo notwithstanding)



Love the guy immensely. So glad we've had him.

Enjoy everything - all deserved.

