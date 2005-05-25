« previous next »
He brings balance to the force/team
He's a treasure
Made a big difference to our midfield when he came on.
Solid.
Hope he signs for another year.

Hes vital to this club.
Excellent player and a leader to have in the squad.
Love him, what a fella.
What a player, what a career and what dedication, looked after himself being teetotal and still bossing it at 36 and picking up big prizes, hope he gets a new contract, one of our great leaders in the dressing room.
Fucking warrior.
Legend? Is that too strong? Possibly. I fucking love him so much. I trust him so much. His body has and will let certain games get away from him but shit...what a football player. What a guy. Listen to any interview with the playing squad and they all say Milly goes hardest. A character that transcends his limitations imo.
What a fucking guy he is. He's a natural leader, and he's the model professional.

I'd have him here for many years if he wants to. Hell, I hope he retires wearing the red. He's a fucking hero of ours.
May be the best penalty taker Ive ever seen?
May be the best penalty taker Ive ever seen?

He's the only taker where I know he 100% slots

Salah, Mane, Trent are all better players. But if I had a gun to my head, I'd pick Milner to take my pen.
there should be an award for "toughest best old bastard"    The T-Bob

"James Milner has won the Writer's T-Bob award for the 5th year running tonight and it looks like hes stolen the mike, folks, omg hes gonna dance...."

Put a reducer on James 2 minutes into his shift and then just bossed it all the way to the point where he left Mendy shaking his head and talking to himself after leading off the Pens with a top corner howitzer.


Legend? Is that too strong? Possibly. I fucking love him so much. I trust him so much. His body has and will let certain games get away from him but shit...what a football player. What a guy. Listen to any interview with the playing squad and they all say Milly goes hardest. A character that transcends his limitations imo.

Milners won Premier Leagues, FA Cups, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, League Cups and a Community Shield over the course of his career, thats everything but the Europa League. Hes a Legend for certain. I hope he gets another years contract. You want leaders in a dressing room, he is one, he knows his role, his playing time will be limited, but his experience and what he can still do is worth the years contract.
May be the best penalty taker Ive ever seen?
Pretty Sure Fabinho the best Penalty taker at the Club.
Milner is the perfect guy to take the first penalty he sets the tone so well
Check his social media lol

Or ignore him I guess for whatever reason
Hope he signs for another year.

Hes vital to this club.

I dont see why he wouldnt to be honest. He still got close to 40 games in his last two seasons playing as squad option and is winning trophies with the best manager in the world and best squad.
Meant a lot to him today and bless him for it. What an absolute f-ing treasure to have on a team.
Model/perfect guy, pro, player... and talent... on and on.
Square jawed tough motherfucker.

As much as he's done for Liverpool, I will always think - scarred memory - of him coming on for Man City in that big game April 2014 and wearing LFC the fuck out for like first 20 mins of second half. Thankfully, we won (Victor Moses "pass" to Hendo notwithstanding)
 
Love the guy immensely. So glad we've had him.
Enjoy everything - all deserved.
surely the 2nd best free transfer

behind a certain joe cole surely.

hope he is still around to defend his pre season lactate test trophy

think his impact off the pitch is as huge as his impact on it. Model pro 100%. Imagine a luiz diaz coming in and seeing a 37 year old taking the piss during pre season fitness tests. something the new signings and young players surely look forward to achieve.

That cross to Robbo deserved to win a final.

The fizz on that ball. And inch perfect.

If he gets his head down and keeps on developing like this, he's going to be an outstanding player.
Old Man Milner was superb yesterday. I question why he was coming on but he was boss throughout.
Won the lot at Liverpool, bet he didn't think that he would be retiring with the medal haul he has amassed since he joined us.
Absolutely changed the game when he came on.  It was the first time I thought we were losing a bit of grip on the game and he was excellent.
To think, just on the previous page, people were questioning this man's worth.
When he came on, turned to a mate and said that he's going to clatter someone and announce himself to the final. Bang - James is wondering what day it is.

Played brilliantly, and deserved an assist with that cross. So cool with his penalty (ice-cold Ribena running through his veins) and expected nothing different. What a treasure and what a man.
That cross to Robbo deserved to win a final.

The fizz on that ball. And inch perfect.

If he gets his head down and keeps on developing like this, he's going to be an outstanding player.

No pressure on young James. Still lot of time....
When he came on, turned to a mate and said that he's going to clatter someone and announce himself to the final. Bang - James is wondering what day it is.

Played brilliantly, and deserved an assist with that cross. So cool with his penalty (ice-cold Ribena running through his veins) and expected nothing different. What a treasure and what a man.

Its like Klopp said to him to just hit things really hard.

Players or the ball he just smashed them as hard as he could.
Like a good wine, getting better with age.
Give him a three year deal now.
And a song?
Meant a lot to him today and bless him for it. What an absolute f-ing treasure to have on a team.
Model/perfect guy, pro, player... and talent... on and on.
Square jawed tough motherfucker.

As much as he's done for Liverpool, I will always think - scarred memory - of him coming on for Man City in that big game April 2014 and wearing LFC the fuck out for like first 20 mins of second half. Thankfully, we won (Victor Moses "pass" to Hendo notwithstanding)
 
Love the guy immensely. So glad we've had him.
Enjoy everything - all deserved.
Next Batman?
Next Batman?

Aye up Batman theres a right old to do appnin in tGotham.
Club legend and all round great personality. Hope he stays on and that klopp offers him a place in the coaching staff after he decides to finish playing.
