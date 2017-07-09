« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 403805 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm »
He can still do it at a club that plays with lower intensity.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm »
He's the only player I know that has won everything(including trophies like the Club World Cup) someone playing for an english club can win. Incredible career.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm
He can still do it at a club that plays with lower intensity.
it'll be very interesting to se where he goes.

hope he comes back to Anfield in a coaching role.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm
it'll be very interesting to se where he goes.

hope he comes back to Anfield in a coaching role.
Yeah mate.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,206
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:12:39 pm
Sad. Probably is time for him though, been a fantastic servant to the club. Nothing but professional.

Yep, turned out to be a terrific signing. Hopefully he'll sign off with a trophy or four.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 07:56:19 pm »
I'm proud to say that he wore our famous number 7 shirt with distinction.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:56:19 pm
I'm proud to say that he wore our famous number 7 shirt with distinction.
100%
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,844
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm »
Been an amazing signing and a great character. Will be such a shame to see him leave but for us its the right decision.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,169
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm »
Oh shit that's true about his shirt, 7 will be available next season.  A lot of history there, wonder who will wear it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,548
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
If he does go then surely will love to head back to Leeds I thought.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm »
cant see him moving the mls or anything like that.

villa or leeds would be my bet.

he is getting on now unfortunately. his roles in the squad will be hard to fill. a real leader.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 12:54:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
Oh shit that's true about his shirt, 7 will be available next season.  A lot of history there, wonder who will wear it.

Hey Jude is track 7 on the album.  It's a prophecy.....
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 01:00:00 am »
he'll leave a hero
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,120
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 04:24:03 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:00:00 am
he'll leave a hero
Hopefully a treble winner too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,627
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 10:00:43 am »
A massive shame he wont be joining the coaching staff and a missed opportunity for him
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 11:12:06 am »
Thought he'd be a shoo-in for the boot room...a football man through and through...not many around of his calibre.....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,067
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:54:50 am
Hey Jude is track 7 on the album.  It's a prophecy.....

Hey Jude was a non-LP single.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 02:51:56 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Hey Jude was a non-LP single.

There was a compilation album called Hey Jude.  The prophecy stands.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,530
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 11:46:42 pm »
Pity he wont join the coaching staff, feel like thats a missed opp for him, he obviously wants to continue playing and he can deffo do it like others before him have done
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 