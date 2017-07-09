He can still do it at a club that plays with lower intensity.
it'll be very interesting to se where he goes.hope he comes back to Anfield in a coaching role.
Sad. Probably is time for him though, been a fantastic servant to the club. Nothing but professional.
I'm proud to say that he wore our famous number 7 shirt with distinction.
Oh shit that's true about his shirt, 7 will be available next season. A lot of history there, wonder who will wear it.
he'll leave a hero
Hey Jude is track 7 on the album. It's a prophecy.....
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Hey Jude was a non-LP single.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
