He can still do it at a club that plays with lower intensity.
it'll be very interesting to se where he goes.hope he comes back to Anfield in a coaching role.
Sad. Probably is time for him though, been a fantastic servant to the club. Nothing but professional.
I'm proud to say that he wore our famous number 7 shirt with distinction.
Oh shit that's true about his shirt, 7 will be available next season. A lot of history there, wonder who will wear it.
he'll leave a hero
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]