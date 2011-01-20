Never gonna work.
club shells out 150 million quid on the next 21 year old world superstar, guy signs a contract for a zillion a week, comes into training camp with the paps hanging off his every word and the whole world anticipating his debut, and 46 yo Milner smashes his lap times 7 laps in a row on the lactate test, guy falls to the ground and barfs, looks up to see James gently hoofing him in the ribs "cmon lad one more lap lets really make this one count".
He'll break em all, its just not workable at these rates.