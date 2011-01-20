« previous next »
Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 383297 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3280 on: September 22, 2021, 11:34:18 pm »
Never gonna work.

club shells out 150 million quid on the next 21 year old world superstar, guy signs a contract for a zillion a week, comes into training camp with the paps hanging off his every word and the whole world anticipating his debut, and 46 yo Milner smashes his lap times 7 laps in a row on the lactate test, guy falls to the ground and barfs, looks up to see James gently hoofing him in the ribs  "cmon lad one more lap lets really make this one count".

He'll break em all, its just not workable at these rates.
Offline Sangria

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3281 on: September 22, 2021, 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 22, 2021, 11:34:18 pm
Never gonna work.

club shells out 150 million quid on the next 21 year old world superstar, guy signs a contract for a zillion a week, comes into training camp with the paps hanging off his every word and the whole world anticipating his debut, and 46 yo Milner smashes his lap times 7 laps in a row on the lactate test, guy falls to the ground and barfs, looks up to see James gently hoofing him in the ribs  "cmon lad one more lap lets really make this one count".

He'll break em all, its just not workable at these rates.

Swindon player tries his best, only to see his manager do what he's demanding, which he deemed impossible, with ease. Hoddle demoralised his Swindon players. Do you think Milner would do the same?

I look forward to a remake of the underrated film classic The Hill. Except that, instead of the sadistic sergeant major torturing his recruits with runs up and down the titular ramp, the sergeant is hospitalised with sunburn while the recruit played by Milner just does one more run because he's still got energy to burn.
Online Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3282 on: September 22, 2021, 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 22, 2021, 11:34:18 pm
Never gonna work.

club shells out 150 million quid on the next 21 year old world superstar, guy signs a contract for a zillion a week, comes into training camp with the paps hanging off his every word and the whole world anticipating his debut, and 46 yo Milner smashes his lap times 7 laps in a row on the lactate test, guy falls to the ground and barfs, looks up to see James gently hoofing him in the ribs  "cmon lad one more lap lets really make this one count".

He'll break em all, its just not workable at these rates.


RUN DEM LAPS!
Offline afc turkish

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3283 on: September 23, 2021, 01:46:03 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 22, 2021, 10:39:47 pm
Id give Milner a job as physio

I mean with the condition he's in, he's figured out the Lazarus regime or something

"Keep up with me, fuckers, you'll be fit in no time. Fucking hell, Kostas!"
Offline Geppvindh's

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3284 on: September 23, 2021, 02:51:51 am »
He's got the kind of vibe to him where he's probably gonna retire from football and transition to being a semi-pro marathoner running the world majors in 2:30. Or he'll become a coach in a leading football team and still run world majors in 2:30.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3285 on: September 23, 2021, 10:01:54 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 22, 2021, 07:45:03 pm
It will be nice to see Millie contribute to Trent's retirement. ;D

Seriously though, I am sure the owners and Klopp himself are fully aware that Liverpool did its best work when it created a dynasty of managers, like Kenny who had no prior coaching experience at all that I'm aware of.  I think Klopp will want to bequeath a similar legacy because unlike other managers he doesn't have the kind of ego where he will happily see his club's fortunes get flushed down the bog to make his own achievement seem even more incredible.

Whether that includes Millie on the coaching staff I cannot say, but it wouldn't surprise me to see either or both him and Hendo progress to such roles post-playing career.

I'm sure they do, but I'm also sure they realise that our best spell since then was when we went out and went big on one of (well now we know THE) best managers in world football rather than more of a project. We did the same with Rafa. We did similar with Ged.
Offline No666

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3286 on: September 24, 2021, 08:22:10 am »
Ragnar Klavan revealing Milner almost came to blows with Klopp and proved he's a sensible sort by backing down first.
More seriously, Klopp's ability to laugh off incidents like these, while retaining complete authority, is such a rare quality.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3287 on: September 24, 2021, 08:27:32 am »
Quote from: No666 on September 24, 2021, 08:22:10 am
Ragnar Klavan revealing he almost came to blows with Klopp and proved he's a sensible sort by backing down first.
More seriously, Klopp's ability to laugh off incidents like these, while retaining complete authority, is such a rare quality.

I read that interview. That sounds amazing.

I think a good bust up at work and exchanging blows is healthy. Unfortunately my HR department has said not to do it again.
Offline No666

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3288 on: September 24, 2021, 09:41:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 24, 2021, 08:27:32 am
I read that interview. That sounds amazing.

I think a good bust up at work and exchanging blows is healthy. Unfortunately my HR department has said not to do it again.
:wellin
Online Dim Glas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3289 on: September 24, 2021, 09:50:16 am »
Quote from: No666 on September 24, 2021, 08:22:10 am
Ragnar Klavan revealing Milner almost came to blows with Klopp and proved he's a sensible sort by backing down first.
More seriously, Klopp's ability to laugh off incidents like these, while retaining complete authority, is such a rare quality.

Being as Kloppo has only ever come to blows with one player ever in his playing and coaching career (and it was when he was still a player) I reckon it actually wouldnt have happened regardless  ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3290 on: September 25, 2021, 02:51:49 pm »
Not surprisingly, Kloppo putting Ragnar straight on his claims he almost fought with Milly!

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1441680389945188358?s=20
Offline PaulF

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3291 on: September 26, 2021, 06:44:39 pm »
Is Leeds and bielsa that do murder ball? Imagine having to be on the opposite team to milner for that .
Online Agent99

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 10:34:01 pm »
Really good game. I'd love him to stay beyond this season.
Online Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 23, 2021, 10:01:54 am
I'm sure they do, but I'm also sure they realise that our best spell since then was when we went out and went big on one of (well now we know THE) best managers in world football rather than more of a project. We did the same with Rafa. We did similar with Ged.

My point is, you splash big on one of the best managers in world football because you know he will happily help you build a new dynasty - because unlike a lot of modern managers he lacks the kind of ego where he doesn't want his achievements to be surpassed by a successor.

Klopp is always looking to build for the future, and that includes his own role as well. The chance our senior players have to work and learn from him is a unique. opportunity in the modern game.
Online Jwils21

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:34:01 pm
Really good game. I'd love him to stay beyond this season.

Wouldnt worry about him leaving just yet. Hes determined to get a game in every position for us before he leaves.
Offline scatman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 11:29:09 pm »
People underestimate how much he wants to play, he doesnt think he's past it, he doesn't think he's old, he's a machine and wants to be involved all the time. He looked pissed at coming off, probably didn't realise he was being saved for City at the weekend :D
Online RedG13

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 11:30:33 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:29:09 pm
People underestimate how much he wants to play, he doesnt think he's past it, he doesn't think he's old, he's a machine and wants to be involved all the time. He looked pissed at coming off, probably didn't realise he was being saved for City at the weekend :D
Isn't he still the top guy doing the lactate test in the preseason?
