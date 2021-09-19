« previous next »
James Milner - El Burro Magnifico

Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3240 on: September 19, 2021, 03:06:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September 19, 2021, 02:42:27 pm
Great article on him, read this!


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/james-milner-liverpool-premier-league

But he has also been the Yorkshireman for all seasons: 20 of them in the Premier League now. On Saturday, he became the first footballer to take on both Patrick Vieira the player and the manager. Sunday was David Seamans 58th birthday: of those who played against him in the Premier League, only Milner and Cristiano Ronaldo are plying their trade in it now.

Fucking hell. ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3241 on: September 19, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I hope we give him an extension till Kloppo's here, and then maybe a backroom role if that's what he wants
Garlicbread

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3242 on: September 19, 2021, 11:44:50 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 19, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I hope we give him an extension till Kloppo's here, and then maybe a backroom role if that's what he wants

Wonder what kind of deal he would get if he signed a new one. 1 year? 2 year like last time? Maybe one of them 1 years but with an option of another one or something. Or would he fancy one last chance to play for Leeds, if they stay up that is.
Bobinhood

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3243 on: September 20, 2021, 02:21:35 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 18, 2021, 09:21:45 pm
Not half as good as twatting the ball at the Palace player, trying to play a quick free kick to nobody :lmao

Not to mention the free kick was because Gallager had just wrestled Salah to the ground wwf style. So he doubles down with an insouciant little saunter in front of the ball but he didn't reckon with James  ;D  Not having that from this snot nosed kid, no sir. He whacked him hard with ball, full force kick from about what, 8-10 feet? and of course wanted the yellow lol  to his credit Gallager didn't whine as much as some of your top cheater types would have.

Seems like a small thing but its not  "dont fuck around in here" msg delivered loud and clear.
fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3244 on: September 20, 2021, 02:23:39 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 20, 2021, 02:21:35 pm
Not to mention the free kick was because Gallager had just wrestled Salah to the ground wwf style. So he doubles down with an insouciant little saunter in front of the ball but he didn't reckon with James  ;D  Not having that from this snot nosed kid, no sir. He whacked him hard with ball, full force kick from about what, 8-10 feet? and of course wanted the yellow lol  to his credit Gallager didn't whine as much as some of your top cheater types would have.

Seems like a small thing but its not  "dont fuck around in here" msg delivered loud and clear.

Ooooh lovely, that could well be replacing cogent as the 'RAWK Word of the Week'
newterp

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3245 on: September 20, 2021, 02:36:13 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 20, 2021, 02:23:39 pm
Ooooh lovely, that could well be replacing cogent as the 'RAWK Word of the Week'

no chance. the misspellings of that word is going to be an issue.
Pradan

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 am
Why doesn't he have a song? He needs a song.

Even if it's not anything inventive and just as simple as what Origi and Robertson have. It's still better than nothing and i'm sure he'll love the appreciation.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 09:01:01 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on September 19, 2021, 11:44:50 pm
Wonder what kind of deal he would get if he signed a new one. 1 year? 2 year like last time? Maybe one of them 1 years but with an option of another one or something. Or would he fancy one last chance to play for Leeds, if they stay up that is.

He's level and contribution has been pretty consistent and there is no sign of a big drop off. So I can't see why we wouldn't offer him a 1 year contract in the 2nd half of the season.
Barrow Shaun

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 am
Quote from: ToneLa on September 19, 2021, 02:42:27 pm
Great article on him, read this!


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/james-milner-liverpool-premier-league

Yeah, it's brilliant. Read all the comments underneath too. Many people say some spot on things.
Kalito

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 am
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 08:46:18 am
Why doesn't he have a song? He needs a song.

Even if it's not anything inventive and just as simple as what Origi and Robertson have. It's still better than nothing and i'm sure he'll love the appreciation.
It's okay, we have a door named after him at the Axa Training Centre  :D
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 12:01:13 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:03:13 am
Yeah, it's brilliant. Read all the comments underneath too. Many people say some spot on things.

When he retires his biggest accomplishment won't be the European Cup win, the multiple PL winners medals, the England caps, or the fact he got to wear the number 7 shirt for LFC, it'll be that an article about him on on the internet managed to have more than 100 replies in the comment section without turning into a bloodbath of toxicity.  The man is clearly a miracle worker.
fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:01:13 pm
When he retires his biggest accomplishment won't be the European Cup win, the multiple PL winners medals, the England caps, or the fact he got to wear the number 7 shirt for LFC. No. It was a young Greek guy, first job in the country, hardly spoke a word of English, but he came to him and he went "Mr. Milner, will you keep shouting and swearing at me?".
afc turkish

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 12:50:07 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm
When he retires his biggest accomplishment won't be the European Cup win, the multiple PL winners medals, the England caps, or the fact he got to wear the number 7 shirt for LFC. No. It was a young Greek guy, first job in the country, hardly spoke a word of English, but he came to him and he went "Mr. Milner, will you keep shouting and swearing at me?"

We had to let him go. Sharks were circling...
JackWard33

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
Sincerely hope he spends the next two years as a player/coach under Klopp and is a candidate for the job when Klopp leaves
Clayton Bigsby

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 01:20:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
Sincerely hope he spends the next two years as a player/coach under Klopp and is a candidate for the job when Klopp leaves

He would have to go somewhere and win stuff before he gets the hotseat in my opinion. We are not Arsenal.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm
He joined us 6 months shy of his 30th birthday and he's now well into our top 100 appearances of all time. 80th at the moment with 253.

When he joined back in 2015, if anyone had said he'll still be here in 2021, with 250+ appearances and with league and European Cup winners medals, I'd have laughed at them.
JackWard33

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 03:20:04 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 01:20:52 pm
He would have to go somewhere and win stuff before he gets the hotseat in my opinion. We are not Arsenal.

I mean we're the club that dominated British football for 30+ years by appointing from within - its by far the most effective way to continue a successful culture vs an outside hire 

Him or Linders should be the leading candidates imo
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 04:07:19 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:20:04 pm
I mean we're the club that dominated British football for 30+ years by appointing from within - its by far the most effective way to continue a successful culture vs an outside hire 

Him or Linders should be the leading candidates imo

While that may be true of the past, there's also very few successful managers who have followed that path in this decade. If he's one of our leading candidates, then we're doing something extremely wrong.
scatman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3258 on: Today at 10:36:04 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:07:19 pm
While that may be true of the past, there's also very few successful managers who have followed that path in this decade. If he's one of our leading candidates, then we're doing something extremely wrong.
How have you come to that conclusion? How many managers have followed that path this decade? How many of them were successful? Because here's a stupid stat for you, 5 of the last 10 CL's were won by managers who were promoted to that position within their club. If you go back to the last 15 then its 7 - and that's without counting Luis Enrique who went from Barcelona B to two awful seasons at Roma and Celta before winning the treble in the next at Barca.
fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3259 on: Today at 10:41:14 am
All very true, although I do think its somewhat diluted by the teams Zidane, Guardiola and Flick inherited.
scatman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3260 on: Today at 11:00:25 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:41:14 am
All very true, although I do think its somewhat diluted by the teams Zidane, Guardiola and Flick inherited.
Aye but it's not like Jimmy Milner's going to be inheriting some crap team either :D he's also got more intelligence in that bonce of his than say Lampard
fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3261 on: Today at 11:02:55 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:00:25 am
Aye but it's not like Jimmy Milner's going to be inheriting some crap team either :D he's also got more intelligence in that bonce of his than say Lampard

True

I think its far more likely it'd be Ljinders though if we promoted from within. He's been working with us for a long time and is a long way into his coaching career. Maybe get Millie the U23s job to start with.
the_red_pill

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3262 on: Today at 11:14:08 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:02:55 am
True

I think its far more likely it'd be Ljinders though if we promoted from within. He's been working with us for a long time and is a long way into his coaching career. Maybe get Millie the U23s job to start with.
Yeah we're definitely working on Ljinders. Excellent technical coach and been involved with most of the youth up to this point. Also Klopp's right-hand man. There would be continuity should Kloppo leave so no real disruption on the field. So yeah- it will most definitely be Ljinders.
James would be perfect for the youth team, then going through the ranks like assistant and finally manager.
That would be the sensible route.
BarryCrocker

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3263 on: Today at 11:25:45 am
If Milner doesn't get a role with one of the youth teams I could easily see him taking up a role back at Leeds. It's worth noting that he's only 3 years younger than Pep and he had 12 years of youth experience before he joined us back in 2014.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3264 on: Today at 11:52:15 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:36:04 am
How have you come to that conclusion? How many managers have followed that path this decade? How many of them were successful? Because here's a stupid stat for you, 5 of the last 10 CL's were won by managers who were promoted to that position within their club. If you go back to the last 15 then its 7 - and that's without counting Luis Enrique who went from Barcelona B to two awful seasons at Roma and Celta before winning the treble in the next at Barca.

Here's a stupid stat for you, out of those managers you mentioned, all of them coached before taking over their perspective clubs. Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona B, Zidane was charge of real madrid's castilla for two years, and Flick started coaching in 1996. [and out of all of them he has the most coaching experience as he's done various jobs within Bayern and other clubs and national team] So none of them walked into the job without some coaching experience. A very disingenuous way of presenting that stupid stat of yours  :D

I mean that's not including to mention that those lot managed some of the greatest players in the game at their peak, by the time Klopp leaves, our key players, our best players, will be well in their mid 30s.

Putting someone as Klopps replacement who has no coaching experience, is mental, regardless of his[Milner's] intelligence.

I don't want a repeat of the 90s, with the likes of Souness and Evans [who did their best] but ultimately weren't good enough to take us to where we need to be.

fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3265 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm
Jumping ahead a bit there. I dont think anyone suggested Millie should go from player straight to manager, rather get into coaching for the next two years. Of course its moot anyway as its not going to happen. The talk of 'who replaces Klopp' has become rather ubiquitous.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3266 on: Today at 01:46:27 pm
He's the best "free" signing the club have ever made, him and Gary Mac I'd say, not just for their work on the pitch but their influence around the club, there's no doubt Stevie learned a lot from Gary Mac, the same will be true of a lot of the youngsters at the club now because of Milner.
slotmachine

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3267 on: Today at 05:56:39 pm
I think he blows away Gary Mac in terms of the best free agent signing. I think Gary Mac and Markus Babbel were great but their on the field impact was shortened for various reasons mainly age and illness. I think Milner and Joel Matip are the 1 and 2 ahead of Gary Mac and Babbel in terms of the best free transfers and both have probably a few more years left in there LFC careers.

Dont forget Sean Dundee at number 5.
Chakan

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3268 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm
I hope he stays another 3-4 years.
Garlicbread

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3269 on: Today at 07:38:54 pm
I think both Milner and Matip have eclipsed McAllister. McAllister was great and what we needed at the time, but if I remember correctly he only really had an impact his first season. Didn't do that much the following season bar scoring a pen in the Charity Shield. I guess Babbel was similar.
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3270 on: Today at 07:45:03 pm
It will be nice to see Millie contribute to Trent's retirement. ;D

Seriously though, I am sure the owners and Klopp himself are fully aware that Liverpool did its best work when it created a dynasty of managers, like Kenny who had no prior coaching experience at all that I'm aware of.  I think Klopp will want to bequeath a similar legacy because unlike other managers he doesn't have the kind of ego where he will happily see his club's fortunes get flushed down the bog to make his own achievement seem even more incredible.

Whether that includes Millie on the coaching staff I cannot say, but it wouldn't surprise me to see either or both him and Hendo progress to such roles post-playing career.
scatman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3271 on: Today at 09:15:58 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:52:15 am
Here's a stupid stat for you, out of those managers you mentioned, all of them coached before taking over their perspective clubs. Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona B, Zidane was charge of real madrid's castilla for two years, and Flick started coaching in 1996. [and out of all of them he has the most coaching experience as he's done various jobs within Bayern and other clubs and national team] So none of them walked into the job without some coaching experience. A very disingenuous way of presenting that stupid stat of yours  :D

I mean that's not including to mention that those lot managed some of the greatest players in the game at their peak, by the time Klopp leaves, our key players, our best players, will be well in their mid 30s.

Putting someone as Klopps replacement who has no coaching experience, is mental, regardless of his[Milner's] intelligence.

I don't want a repeat of the 90s, with the likes of Souness and Evans [who did their best] but ultimately weren't good enough to take us to where we need to be.



yeah this post is worthless because no one mentioned him going from player to manager. Just because you got called out for being wrong doesn't mean you need to do all this smoke and mirrors bullshit with writing a big paragraph which doesn't refute for a second what I wrote nor what the original poster wrote about Milner.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3272 on: Today at 10:02:13 pm
Quote
yeah this post is worthless because no one mentioned him going from player to manager. Just because you got called out for being wrong doesn't mean you need to do all this smoke and mirrors bullshit with writing a big paragraph which doesn't refute for a second what I wrote nor what the original poster wrote about Milner.

''Sincerely hope he spends the next two years as a player/coach under Klopp and is a candidate for the job when Klopp leaves'''

This is the original post by Jack. So if he's a player coach, does that not suggest he's going in straight from being a player to a manager? Being a player coach suggests that he isn't fully being a coach [he's doing both], unless Jack meant one or the other? Perhaps I read it wrongly.

Here are some players that I can think off now, that became managers with relative or zero experience and haven't achieved anything [when you compare the ones you have mentioned, all who worked with world class players]

- Henry, left Sky Sports and took over Monaco
- Davids at barnet and relegated them in the process
- Lampard, getting the job at Derby, 2 years after retiring [and him not coaching prior]
- Gary Neville, left Sky Sports for valenica [had been an assistant with England]
- Ryan Giggs
- Scholes, took charge of Oldham in 2019, 6 years after retiring, and having done minimal coaching [took charge of Salford for a number of games]
- Shearer at Newcastle

So for 3 of those who you said were fantastic, there are many more who flatter to deceive, and shouldn't be coaching let alone taking charge of a club as big as ours, particularly after a manager like Klopp leaves.  There are others who have been floating around bouncing from one mediocre club to another [like Gary Monk] who are still in the job but aren't really making an impact. I'm sure there's tons of examples like that across the board, but how many stand out, and how many are good enough to take over a top club, at the highest level? Very few, which was my point entirely. It's a massive risk, that I would prefer us not to take.

I have no problem being called out for being wrong, it's not the first time or last time, so the smoke and mirrors nonsense you claim I'm doing is just that, nonsense. I stated my opinion based on what I've seen, you make it sound like every player that has become a manager has become a success, far more so than those who have failed.

Based on what I've seen, that doesn't appear to be the case.


scatman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3273 on: Today at 10:25:38 pm
yeah he meant one or the other than transitioning, sorry mate, my reply was obnoxious apologies but I'm sure long term doing his coaching badges, working with youth players he could be a long term proposition. Though Pep is clearly being prepped in my opinion.
ToneLa

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3274 on: Today at 10:39:47 pm
Id give Milner a job as physio

I mean with the condition he's in, he's figured out the Lazarus regime or something
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3275 on: Today at 10:58:01 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:25:38 pm
yeah he meant one or the other than transitioning, sorry mate, my reply was obnoxious apologies but I'm sure long term doing his coaching badges, working with youth players he could be a long term proposition. Though Pep is clearly being prepped in my opinion.

no worries fella. I guess I still have PTSD from the 90s and am very reluctant to go down that route again.  :D
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3276 on: Today at 11:01:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:39:47 pm
Id give Milner a job as physio

I mean with the condition he's in, he's figured out the Lazarus regime or something

Paisley started out as a physio ;)
Al 666

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3277 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:01:07 pm
Paisley started out as a physio ;)

Paisley invented the physio role. There were no physios until Bob did a medical course and started making a huge difference to injuries and players recoveries.
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3278 on: Today at 11:20:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:17:05 pm
Paisley invented the physio role. There were no physios until Bob did a medical course and started making a huge difference to injuries and players recoveries.

Well there you are then. :)

Milner is definitely tailor made for a role in the club when he finally hangs up his boots. What that role might be is up for debate but management doesn't have to be immediate - he's got 20 years for a role like that to be an option.
Al 666

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #3279 on: Today at 11:29:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:20:10 pm
Well there you are then. :)

Milner is definitely tailor made for a role in the club when he finally hangs up his boots. What that role might be is up for debate but management doesn't have to be immediate - he's got 20 years for a role like that to be an option.

If you are looking at the old boot room then he would be perfect for the Ronnie Moran role. The fella who demands perfection.

My favourite Milner anecdote is that his young kids are only allowed to speak Spanish in the house because Milly wants to develop their minds. Speak English and they get ignored.

When his children get out of bed in the morning, they are greeted with: 'Buenos dias'. When they come into the kitchen looking for food, it is: 'Que quieres para desayunar?' (What do you want for breakfast?) or 'Elige un cereal' (Choose a cereal). He knew it was working when he got out of the shower one day and told his daughter, who was 13 months old: 'Traeme una toalla.' She went off and came back with his towel.

'I've been doing it that long that if someone else's kids come round, my natural instinct is to speak to them in Spanish because I'm used to speaking to children in Spanish,' says Milner. 'I always wanted to speak another language. It seemed impressive when I heard people speaking different languages and flitting between conversations.'
