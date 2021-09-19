Quote

yeah this post is worthless because no one mentioned him going from player to manager. Just because you got called out for being wrong doesn't mean you need to do all this smoke and mirrors bullshit with writing a big paragraph which doesn't refute for a second what I wrote nor what the original poster wrote about Milner.



''Sincerely hope he spends the next two years as a player/coach under Klopp and is a candidate for the job when Klopp leaves'''This is the original post by Jack. So if he's a player coach, does that not suggest he's going in straight from being a player to a manager? Being a player coach suggests that he isn't fully being a coach [he's doing both], unless Jack meant one or the other? Perhaps I read it wrongly.Here are some players that I can think off now, that became managers with relative or zero experience and haven't achieved anything [when you compare the ones you have mentioned, all who worked with world class players]- Henry, left Sky Sports and took over Monaco- Davids at barnet and relegated them in the process- Lampard, getting the job at Derby, 2 years after retiring [and him not coaching prior]- Gary Neville, left Sky Sports for valenica [had been an assistant with England]- Ryan Giggs- Scholes, took charge of Oldham in 2019, 6 years after retiring, and having done minimal coaching [took charge of Salford for a number of games]- Shearer at NewcastleSo for 3 of those who you said were fantastic, there are many more who flatter to deceive, and shouldn't be coaching let alone taking charge of a club as big as ours, particularly after a manager like Klopp leaves. There are others who have been floating around bouncing from one mediocre club to another [like Gary Monk] who are still in the job but aren't really making an impact. I'm sure there's tons of examples like that across the board, but how many stand out, and how many are good enough to take over a top club, at the highest level? Very few, which was my point entirely. It's a massive risk, that I would prefer us not to take.I have no problem being called out for being wrong, it's not the first time or last time, so the smoke and mirrors nonsense you claim I'm doing is just that, nonsense. I stated my opinion based on what I've seen, you make it sound like every player that has become a manager has become a success, far more so than those who have failed.Based on what I've seen, that doesn't appear to be the case.