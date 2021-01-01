Great yesterday when he slapped Tsimikas
I missed this. Need a gif.
My favourite player. Man is a fucking engine.
I've noticed Klopp plays Milner a lot at the start of each season.Not sure if that's just when he has his optimal output at this age (after a decent break between campaigns) or if he is deployed as an on field assistant coach to impress the system on the team at the start of the season.
The spirit of Ragnar Klavan resides within MillyGood point about how Klopp relies on him early in most seasons, do get that impression.He should go down as one of the all time best free signings
