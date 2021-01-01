« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 372395 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:27:29 pm
Great yesterday when he slapped Tsimikas  ;D

I missed this. Need a gif.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 07:36:37 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 07:45:45 pm »
Haha nice!
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,930
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm »
Started the moves for two of the goals and covered every blade of grass. Just when you think you've said all you can about the fellah, he takes it up another level. Just phenomenal.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,676
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm »
My favourite player. Man is a fucking engine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline villagelife

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm »
We need more meme's, he morphs into them. His batteries come from SpaceX.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 01:47:38 am »
I've noticed Klopp plays Milner a lot at the start of each season.

Not sure if that's just when he has his optimal output at this age (after a decent break between campaigns) or if he is deployed as an on field assistant coach to impress the system on the team at the start of the season.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 02:32:29 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:36:57 pm
My favourite player. Man is a fucking engine.

An engine that fucks?


Sounds about right.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 02:55:23 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:47:38 am
I've noticed Klopp plays Milner a lot at the start of each season.

Not sure if that's just when he has his optimal output at this age (after a decent break between campaigns) or if he is deployed as an on field assistant coach to impress the system on the team at the start of the season.


There must be something in that. And hes always available of course ever since he retired from International football.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 03:26:06 am »
The spirit of Ragnar Klavan resides within Milly

Good point about how Klopp relies on him early in most seasons, do get that impression.

He should go down as one of the all time best free signings
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 10:15:09 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:26:06 am
The spirit of Ragnar Klavan resides within Milly

Good point about how Klopp relies on him early in most seasons, do get that impression.

He should go down as one of the all time best free signings

And I remember some people doubting the wisdom of handing a massive (for then) wage to a not particularly exciting utility player at the time, notably me actually. So there.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • Follow the gourd
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
35-year-old James Milner covered more ground than any other player in the Premier League this weekend (12.65km).
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 