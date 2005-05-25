« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 331639 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2960 on: August 19, 2020, 02:56:18 PM »
Quote from: markedasred on August 19, 2020, 01:20:49 PM
There's a new youtube video called "Trent thinks it's easy to win trophies "  which has Milner saying at the end "If we stay at the level we were at last season, it will not be good enough". He knows how to make someone sitting on their arse eating biscuits and typing in to a footie forum feel guilty doesn't he?.
https://youtu.be/dAEVc9AsHXk
To be fair he and Robbo do that as well
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2961 on: September 9, 2020, 01:42:06 PM »
Mad stat.

Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2962 on: September 10, 2020, 05:21:55 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on September  9, 2020, 01:42:06 PM
Mad stat.


Don't understand what does it actually mean.
Logged
Believer

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2963 on: September 10, 2020, 05:28:24 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on September 10, 2020, 05:21:55 AM
Don't understand what does it actually mean.
Milner played in Leeds's last 30 PL games before they were relegated, so if he plays this Saturday he'd have been involved in their last 31 PL games.

Plus he played back then against some (unidentified) player who will be 57 this month (so was 40 back in 2004)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2964 on: September 10, 2020, 08:25:11 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2020, 05:28:24 AM
Milner played in Leeds's last 30 PL games before they were relegated, so if he plays this Saturday he'd have been involved in their last 31 PL games.

Plus he played back then against some (unidentified) player who will be 57 this month (so was 40 back in 2004)
I see! Thx for explanation!
Logged
Believer

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2965 on: September 10, 2020, 09:03:44 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2020, 05:28:24 AM
Milner played in Leeds's last 30 PL games before they were relegated, so if he plays this Saturday he'd have been involved in their last 31 PL games.

Plus he played back then against some (unidentified) player who will be 57 this month (so was 40 back in 2004)

Was Dave Seaman when they played against City
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2966 on: September 20, 2020, 10:18:42 PM »
No one talks about him, but he was the first to get to the penalty rebound. Experienced fucker
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2967 on: September 21, 2020, 12:58:43 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on September 20, 2020, 10:18:42 PM
No one talks about him

Good experienced head to have in the squad. My sense tonight was that we aren't going to see a lot of him in the league this year and his main purpose for playing was to help coach Thiago on our way. Not sure much of that happened.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2968 on: September 21, 2020, 01:10:56 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on September 20, 2020, 10:18:42 PM
No one talks about him, but he was the first to get to the penalty rebound. Experienced fucker

Right. And the little quick throw one where he got goal side and into the box. And the way he draws a foul when he needs to like Didi - still a super valuable member of the squad.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2969 on: October 5, 2020, 09:37:41 AM »
On the Wrap in the summer, he mentioned that at City he could see a couple of players just drop off a little and how it cost them, and that he would be watching like a hawk for any signs of complacency and lack of hunger among our lads.
I think one or 2 may have just taken their eye off the ball.

Over to you Jimmy.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2970 on: October 5, 2020, 09:50:33 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October  5, 2020, 09:37:41 AM
On the Wrap in the summer, he mentioned that at City he could see a couple of players just drop off a little and how it cost them, and that he would be watching like a hawk for any signs of complacency and lack of hunger among our lads.
I think one or 2 may have just taken their eye off the ball.

Over to you Jimmy.

You could see his fire at 2-7

Just a shame we have this break now
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2971 on: October 5, 2020, 01:42:42 PM »
I thought Milner looked good when he came on last night. Absolutely the right attitude, and added a bit of steel in midfield.

Of course, it was far too late to make a difference by that point, and Milner alone wasn't enough to hold back the relentless Villa tide. I wonder if he could have made a difference if he'd come on earlier or even started? We really could have done with his leadership qualities. Easy to say that with hindsight though, and questionable whether he is up to a full 90 minutes these days.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2972 on: October 7, 2020, 10:59:28 AM »
For anyone interested, Milly's book Ask a Footballer is 99p on Kindle atm.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2973 on: October 7, 2020, 12:46:07 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  7, 2020, 10:59:28 AM
For anyone interested, Milly's book Ask a Footballer is 99p on Kindle atm.

With all due respect to the great man, that's about what it's worth. I got sent a free copy for review and it's an entertaining enough read, but I don't think I would have bought it otherwise.

Worth a punt for 99p though.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,538
  • Awkward Squad
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2974 on: October 30, 2020, 10:47:44 AM »

'Boring James Milner' Song by OLSC Las Vegas!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww</a>

;D
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Shankly!Shankly!

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • JUSTICE
    • Inside Forward
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2975 on: October 30, 2020, 10:51:31 AM »
Quote from: oojason on October 30, 2020, 10:47:44 AM
'Boring James Milner' Song by OLSC Las Vegas!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9u0nOfaxkww</a>

;D


hahahah brilliant! Enjoyed that
Logged
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'

https://www.insideforward.co.uk/

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2976 on: October 30, 2020, 10:56:00 AM »
Love that. Great effort OLSC Las Vegas!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2977 on: October 30, 2020, 12:10:07 PM »
Amazing
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2978 on: October 30, 2020, 08:10:26 PM »
Ha ha that's much, much better than I expected. Great job, all involved.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 06:36:57 PM »
Did really well when he came on in difficult circumstances. Well miss having a player like him when hes gone.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 06:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:36:57 PM
Did really well when he came on in difficult circumstances. Well miss having a player like him when hes gone.

Swiss army knife of a player,leader and almost always plays well in any position.

Not many of those around for sure.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 07:19:23 PM »
Always here for us when we need him.
Logged
Believer

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 07:22:56 PM »
The world's best Swiss Army Knife. Love him.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 PM »
He's such a good player.

Only 10 years left with us as a player, so need to make the most of him.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 11:24:24 AM »
Gorra love him he said on Twitter
I bumped into Sergio Aguero earlier. I said to him that this reminds me of when I used to play here. He said What do you mean James? I said There wasnt any home fans then either.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 11:25:16 AM »
Thats the Boring Milner parody account.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 