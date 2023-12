There was something really strange about that Villa game I thought. I expected what might have been one of our toughest matches of the season and they were complete rubbish. Like they didn't want to be there for the most part. We played well though and the early goal helped.



Interesting to see what they can do though. Got to be favourites for the Conference League as every English team playing in it should be. If there's 5 places going to the Champions League they can definitely get it, home form should do a lot of the heavy lifting. Emery/Monchi is a very interesting set up. If they can take something at City and Arsenal then happy days.