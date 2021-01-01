« previous next »
DangerScouse

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2720 on: Today at 06:51:35 pm
Not going well for Stevie. Can't imagine there are too many still clamouring for him to take over from Jurgen when he leaves.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2721 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm
One step forward and two steps back. Strange ride for Stevie so far
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2722 on: Today at 07:00:52 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:57:45 pm
One step forward and two steps back. Strange ride for Stevie so far

He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.
El Lobo

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2723 on: Today at 07:10:31 pm
Not good at all unfortunately, its an expensive squad hes got and hes not doing great stuff with it.
Red-Soldier

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2724 on: Today at 07:16:30 pm
He wont have much goodwill with the fans either.
Red-Soldier

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2725 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:52 pm
He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.

Terrible, even by your standards  ;)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2726 on: Today at 07:17:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:16:30 pm
He wont have much goodwill with the fans either.

Bet they don't even throw him a party.
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2727 on: Today at 07:18:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Terrible, even by your standards  ;)

Shame on you for even getting the reference.
Fromola

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2728 on: Today at 07:23:24 pm
I think he's done there. Only saw them last week but they were shocking against Ev despite the result. Looked badly coached.

Not really down to Gerrard as much but it's a poorly assembled side as well. Purslow special.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2729 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:52 pm
He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.
That ain't fiction, it's a natural fact.
Dim Glas

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2730 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:23:24 pm
I think he's done there. Only saw them last week but they were shocking against Ev despite the result. Looked badly coached.

Not really down to Gerrard as much but it's a poorly assembled side as well. Purslow special.

Oh it will very much will be down to gerrard and his staff.

Thats a squad that should be challening European spots and that is what their owners expect I would presume.

There is a good group there to work with in Countino, Ramsey, Martinez, Luiz, Cash, Watkins, Buendia, McGinn, Konsa, Ings.

They did have bad luck though losing Carlos to to a bad injury first week of the season.
Fromola

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2731 on: Today at 07:57:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:42:07 pm
Oh it will very much will be down to gerrard and his staff.

Thats a squad that should be challening European spots and that is what their owners expect I would presume.

There is a good group there to work with in Countino, Ramsey, Martinez, Luiz, Cash, Watkins, Buendia, McGinn, Konsa, Ings.

They did have bad luck though losing Carlos to to a bad injury first week of the season.

It's still mostly Smith's team though. He's doing a poor job though to be honest. Blew the budget on Coutinho rather than sort them out defensively.
Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2732 on: Today at 08:03:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Terrible, even by your standards  ;)
That ain't no fiction...

Edit: Damn you Don Gingo
Dim Glas

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2733 on: Today at 08:08:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:55 pm
It's still mostly Smith's team though. He's doing a poor job though to be honest. Blew the budget on Coutinho rather than sort them out defensively.

Hardly any manager will ever get the time it would take to build a whole new squad, and theyve added some very good players in the last 2/3 years anyway, it isnt a bunch of scrubs. So I dont see that as being any sort of excuse not that I think Gerrard would use it!

Theres enough there for him to be building something, certainly a team who should compete for those lower Euro spots. Well see if the big bosses at Villa they think he can do it and give him that time this season.  For sure needs a quick turn around youd think though.
Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2734 on: Today at 08:11:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:47 pm
Hardly any manager will ever get the time it would take to build a whole new squad, and theyve added some very good players in the last 2/3 years anyway, it isnt a bunch of scrubs.
And Gerrard's no superman
afc turkish

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2735 on: Today at 08:21:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:11:46 pm
And Gerrard's no superman

And he can't do anything?
G Richards

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Reply #2736 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm
Stevie did very well in Scotland and took a job in a much bigger pond. He started well enough at Villa last season, but then they sort of fizzled out. My expectation was that he would shape them in the summer and they would come out firing. So far its not working out like that.

Average for the side he has would be 10-12th. Threatening the lower Europa places would be overachieving. Getting dragged lower than say, 14th, would probably see him replaced. Its still early days this season, but Villa need to kick on.

And at that point, whats the sign that they will? Is there a clear pattern of play? Do the players look like they like him, and will work hard for him? On both those counts Im not sure.

Everyone is an individual, but lets compare to Graham Potter at Brighton. A much smaller club than Villa. But the recruitment looks spot on, and so does the coaching. The players look like they will fight with everything they have got for Potter.

For lower-mid managers, Potter looks to me like he will deserve a shot at a bigger job soon.

Stevie does not. At least yet.
