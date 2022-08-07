« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 03:11:09 pm
I've paid no attention to their off-season. Have they brought in lots of new players who need to gel together? If so it might take a while - assuming he is afforded the time.
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Americano12345

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 03:22:03 pm
judging based off their forum; their fans are upset that he took the captaincy from Mings and quite alarmingly a lot of them want him sacked already
Lad

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 04:15:00 pm
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.
Terry de Niro

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: Lad on August  7, 2022, 04:15:00 pm
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.
Just came in to say the very same thing. Stevie has put himself in some massive pressure and should have waited at least 2 seasons in the Scottish Sunday Park League.
Fromola

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 05:36:56 pm
Quote from: Lad on August  7, 2022, 04:15:00 pm
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.

He needs to emulate what Moyes has done at West Ham or Rodgers at Leicester before it started to go to shit. A best of the rest side, maybe get into Europe and win the Conference League or something. If he can't get past mid table they'll just get rid within a season or two.
 
He relied a lot on Mick Beale as well who has now left, although Critchley is a good coach.
PaulF

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
August 7, 2022, 09:54:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 04:25:20 pm
Just came in to say the very same thing. Stevie has put himself in some massive pressure and should have waited at least 2 seasons in the Scottish Sunday Park League.
He couldn't really go further there and Celtic were only getting better
4pool

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 12:38:48 am
Just beat Everton Saturday.
ABZ Rover

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 12:43:39 am
Hes fucked up taking on this shower.  Sacked before Christmas.
AmanShah21

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 01:15:58 am
I dont see how taking over midtable clubs helps in building reputation/ experience gor a manager who wants to manage at the top. I am talking about clubs who have more than enough to easily stay up but too much of a gap from the trophy challengers because you end up with unrealistic fan expectations which then lead toanaging conservatively to get results. You can want to implement your style etc, but it goes out of the window pretty quick when you end up with a balancing act of not allowing bad results while you try to do that.
It makes more sense to start at a lower division or a lower profile league for a few years away from the attention first. Another thing I dont like is young managers moving on too quickly after having some modicum of success. Stay around and build consistency where you are first. Do atleast a couple rebuilds and maintain an expected level at a place where you have earned the trust to do it. Too many young managers treat any big job offer as the last they'd receive. I dont like it.
[new username under construction]

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 09:21:07 am
First game of the season and someone was wonky? Not unfamiliar, some decent players bought so once all settle should be fine
Elzar

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 09:25:45 am
Gerrard moved to Villa because he thinks he can get them up the table and competing for Europe spots - That much should be obvious from a world class player that is clearly full of self belief.

He seems to have got backing with some decent transfers and has a strong squad that looks like it should be challenging for top half at least for now. Doing well with Villa is much better for him than getting stuck long term at Rangers. On him to prove himself now, especially with the change of coaching that he has had close to him since he took up management.
tubby

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 12:58:33 pm
I watched a big chunk of the match and they really need more options up front.  Ings is a shadow of the player he once was and Watkins is streaky.  Beyond that, there's no real threat, other than from their midfielders/Coutinho.  Bailey looked decent, but didn't really do anything of note.

Think they should be looking to bring in another attacker before the window closes.
DelTrotter

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 01:02:55 pm
Surprised at how little they've done in the market, not that he's had no backing but thought they'd do more. Hasn't helped himself making Mcginn captain though and Buendia consistently looks their best attacker but is often benched.
Sharado

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 12:43:39 am
Hes fucked up taking on this shower.  Sacked before Christmas.

yeah afraid so.

Easy to say this from a position of never having to choose but going abroad somewhere post rangers would have looked a better bet than this to me. What was the absolute best case with Villa? 6th maybe? I can't say I'd have wanted him taking over at liverpool if that was his 'pedigree'. Afraid he's currently looking likely to join the pack of british managers that are kind of alright doing the circuit of average clubs.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 02:55:07 pm
Maybe Rangers was Gerrards level as a manager.
FiSh77

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 04:16:42 pm
Should've stayed here and learnt his trade under Klopp
thaddeus

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 04:27:05 pm
We're quick to write Gerrard off.  I hope we give whoever Klopp's successor is a bit more time to prove themselves!

For me the challenge Gerrard has with Villa is two-fold; firstly to get them playing a possession based game where they try to dominate teams and secondly to get them in and around the "big six".

Dean Smith had them playing counter-attacking football like most of the non big six clubs.  They would get some occasional big scalps but also drop loads of points in turgid encounters where both sides wanted to counter-attack and neither wanted to blink first and actually attack.  Leicester's freak season aside there's very much a ceiling to how high you can finish playing that way.

Villa had double Bournemouth's possession, shots and passes completed so it looks like Gerrard is having some impact on how they play.  Just as Smith's counter-attacking Villa got some big scalps, Gerrard's possession based Villa are going to be susceptible to being scalped by a counter-attacking side.  Ancelotti, with all his experience and trophy laden career, tried and failed to get Everton to transition to possession based football.

For me what Gerrard's trying gives him the best chance of getting a bigger job.  If he just becomes another English manager playing percentages then no bigger club is going to touch him.  Similarly, flat-tracking the SPL with Rangers isn't going to have the big clubs lining up.
hide5seek

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 04:36:56 pm
I  hope Villa go down.
bird_lfc

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 04:38:44 pm
Yeah only Villa I know is quite derogatory towards him and wants him gone

Many said this was a poor move. I thought the timing was poor but in terms of the club it could of worked out alright for him and I didnt blame him for taking the job. But I feel it may end in tears
Black Bull Nova

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 04:36:56 pm
I  hope Villa go down.


But win handsomely this coming weekend and when they play City, United, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea.
Americano12345

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Today at 02:34:53 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 01:15:58 am
I dont see how taking over midtable clubs helps in building reputation/ experience gor a manager who wants to manage at the top. I am talking about clubs who have more than enough to easily stay up but too much of a gap from the trophy challengers because you end up with unrealistic fan expectations which then lead toanaging conservatively to get results. You can want to implement your style etc, but it goes out of the window pretty quick when you end up with a balancing act of not allowing bad results while you try to do that.
It makes more sense to start at a lower division or a lower profile league for a few years away from the attention first. Another thing I dont like is young managers moving on too quickly after having some modicum of success. Stay around and build consistency where you are first. Do atleast a couple rebuilds and maintain an expected level at a place where you have earned the trust to do it. Too many young managers treat any big job offer as the last they'd receive. I dont like it.
i think the problem is that a lot of fans want the so called "PL experience" and it's also probably why we don't ever really see English managers at top top level jobs. They lose the midtable jobs because those "midtable" clubs want to break into the top 6 and get sacked when things go wrong. 
