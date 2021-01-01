Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.



He needs to emulate what Moyes has done at West Ham or Rodgers at Leicester before it started to go to shit. A best of the rest side, maybe get into Europe and win the Conference League or something. If he can't get past mid table they'll just get rid within a season or two.He relied a lot on Mick Beale as well who has now left, although Critchley is a good coach.