« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs  (Read 245760 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 03:11:09 pm »
I've paid no attention to their off-season. Have they brought in lots of new players who need to gel together? If so it might take a while - assuming he is afforded the time.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm »
judging based off their forum; their fans are upset that he took the captaincy from Mings and quite alarmingly a lot of them want him sacked already
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm »
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,880
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.
Just came in to say the very same thing. Stevie has put himself in some massive pressure and should have waited at least 2 seasons in the Scottish Sunday Park League.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm
Thought at the time it was a strange decision to leave Rangers mid season with a lot to play for and a chance to enhance his reputation. I really don't see how keeping Villa mid table at best improves his chances of getting a bigger job.

He needs to emulate what Moyes has done at West Ham or Rodgers at Leicester before it started to go to shit. A best of the rest side, maybe get into Europe and win the Conference League or something. If he can't get past mid table they'll just get rid within a season or two.
 
He relied a lot on Mick Beale as well who has now left, although Critchley is a good coach.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,218
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:20 pm
Just came in to say the very same thing. Stevie has put himself in some massive pressure and should have waited at least 2 seasons in the Scottish Sunday Park League.
He couldn't really go further there and Celtic were only getting better
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,197
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 12:38:48 am »
Just beat Everton Saturday.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Hates Poodles
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 12:43:39 am »
Hes fucked up taking on this shower.  Sacked before Christmas.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 