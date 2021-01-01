I can't help but think that Steve's inexperience in taking Coutinho off and replacing him with Marvelous fucking Nakamba just three minutes after he scored might have cost them.



Fair enough, maybe at 0-2 he wanted to shut up shop or bring in some defensive stability but Phil is a magician who is capable of producing the outrageous at any given moment and if for 70 minutes it's worked for you why would you take him off. It's not something Klopp or Guardiola would have done. He still has a lot to learn.