« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people  (Read 232701 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,814
  • Dutch Class
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
should be docked 2 points. Disgraceful.

Definitely  :D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,287
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
he did his best as always. almost pulled it off but as was said already, they ran out of legs as a direct result of having a game on Thursday.

you have to question why that games was scheduled for Thursday.

Coutinho played only 20 minutes on Thursday. There was no need to take him off today, as soon as Villa went 2-0 up, and invite the pressure. Ings played only 12 minutes on Thursday, and was not introduced today until Villa went 3-2 down. The substitutions from Gerrard today were very poor ...
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Coutinho played only 20 minutes on Thursday. There was no need to take him off today, as soon as Villa went 2-0 up, and invite the pressure. Ings played only 12 minutes on Thursday, and was not introduced today until Villa went 3-2 down. The substitutions from Gerrard today were very poor ...

Yeah, not sure why he did what he did. Bit of a weird set of substitutions, they were doing well up until that point. Ings shouldve started sooner, Watkins needed to be replaced earlier.

Not sure about Martinez, but I'm pretty sure had he played then City wouldn't have scored so easily
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,188
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
Ultimately, the score didnt even reflect the gulf of class between the two teams. Villa gave it a good shot. Thats what city do, so we shouldnt be surprised.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,299
  • SPQR
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
I can't help but think that Steve's inexperience in taking Coutinho off and replacing him with Marvelous fucking Nakamba just three minutes after he scored might have cost them.

Fair enough, maybe at 0-2 he wanted to shut up shop or bring in some defensive stability but Phil is a magician who is capable of producing the outrageous at any given moment and if for 70 minutes it's worked for you why would you take him off. It's not something Klopp or Guardiola would have done. He still has a lot to learn.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm »
Still can't get my head around the manner in which they lost this game today. Fucking gutted. Conceding 3 goals in 5 minutes. Fuck off Villa.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
Has there been any explanation as to why Gerrard left Martinez out today?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Has there been any explanation as to why Gerrard left Martinez out today?

His quote: "It is out of my hands"
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,280
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
I can't help but think that Steve's inexperience in taking Coutinho off and replacing him with Marvelous fucking Nakamba just three minutes after he scored might have cost them.

Fair enough, maybe at 0-2 he wanted to shut up shop or bring in some defensive stability but Phil is a magician who is capable of producing the outrageous at any given moment and if for 70 minutes it's worked for you why would you take him off. It's not something Klopp or Guardiola would have done. He still has a lot to learn.

I dunno he looked knackered second half when we played them the other week
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
Still can't get my head around the manner in which they lost this game today. Fucking gutted. Conceding 3 goals in 5 minutes. Fuck off Villa.

They gave it a good go man, and thats all you can ask. Anyone apportioning blame to Stevie need to take a look at the themself, and actually theyre taking it all too seriously. Just be proud of what weve done this season and enjoy these special times. Nothing is ever guaranteed and I feel privileged on a daily basis to support this team.

Controlling your own destiny is essential when competing against Man City. Painful as it is, there can be no excuses. We simply have to take the learning into next season.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,396
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:48:39 am »

'POST MATCH | Steven Gerrard proud of Manchester City showing' (1 and a bit minute post-match interview; Man. City 3-2 Villa):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9JfzIR9qc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9JfzIR9qc0</a>



'Steven Gerrard Walks out of Press Conference after Match vs Man City | Man City vs Aston Villa 3-2':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xag1jot4xEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xag1jot4xEo</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 01:08:47 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:48:39 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xag1jot4xEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xag1jot4xEo</a>
Neville: "Why is this happening? Where has it come from? I've got absolutely no idea"

Yeah maybe if you hadn't played your part in inciting Man U fans with your misplaced, fucked up Che Guevara rhetoric...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,061
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:18:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:08:47 am
Neville: "Why is this happening? Where has it come from? I've got absolutely no idea"

Yeah maybe if you hadn't played your part in inciting Man U fans with your misplaced, fucked up Che Guevara rhetoric...
A concrete lamp post has more self-awareness than that imbecile.

He doesn't even realise he's part of the problem, not the solution.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 