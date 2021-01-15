Yeah I'm not getting the Villa hate, City are a very good team and could do that to 90% of this league. I think it's just the disappointment about losing the league but realistically did anyone think Villa could take a point let alone 3?



When 2 - 0 up, sure. At the start, no. They had done so well against expectations to get into such a good position, but wasted it.Teams can come back from 2 or 3 goals down over 90 minutes, but in near 30 years of watching the game, it's only Istanbul and this one where I can recall a side score 3 goals in 6 - 7 minutes to materially change the result at this level. This is rare, and as with Istanbul, there probably is a mental weakness and failure on the side of the losing manager and players to immediately react, slow the game down, waste time, fake injury etc.