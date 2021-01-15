« previous next »
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:42:46 pm
It is would have been the perfect time to conjure  some dark arts, throw a defender or two on, a DM slow the game down, maybe he just lacks experience but its a poor showing given the circumstances.

Ultimately he's only had a few years in Scotland and a few months in the PL as a manager. Tbf he/they did a job on City for 70 minutes but needed that nous to be able to see it out. Even if they scored 3 in the last 20 it's one thing but 3 in 5 minutes is just piss poor, that's on you. Look at City at 3-2. Spent the rest of the game time wasting.
Online jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm »
If people want to get pissed off then do it on the right people. Put it on the gutless authorities that have allowed football to be taken over by disgusting states. That is where our anger should be not on Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.
Online DelTrotter

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:48:28 pm
If people want to get pissed off then do it on the right people. Put it on the gutless authorities that have allowed football to be taken over by disgusting states. That is where our anger should be not on Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

Yep, most of the posts don't even make sense "he should have brought on a DM and gone defensive". He put a DM on for Phil at 2-0. Funnily enough Villa fans are saying they went too defensive with that sub and invited pressure, can't win really.
Online ShrewKop

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 06:50:34 pm »
Christ Ive just seen Citys second and third goals.

The second goal, the keeper was two yards from it and still couldnt get down in time.

The third, Mings first touch was a disgrace for a premier league player, and yet again the keeper was missing in action.

That shit was bad from them.
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:32:47 pm
especially that 3rd is dodgy as fuck

Hes just a shit keeper isnt he?
Offline Carra-ton

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm »
If there is one silver lining to this, the absolutely stupid shouts of Gerrard for Liverpool manager should be shut forever now. Great, legendary player but he is not a Liverpool manager material.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:41:30 pm
Yeah I'm not getting the Villa hate, City are a very good team and could do that to 90% of this league. I think it's just the disappointment about losing the league but realistically did anyone think Villa could take a point let alone 3?

When 2 - 0 up, sure. At the start, no. They had done so well against expectations to get into such a good position, but wasted it.

Teams can come back from 2 or 3 goals down over 90 minutes, but in near 30 years of watching the game, it's only Istanbul and this one where I can recall a side score 3 goals in 6 - 7 minutes to materially change the result at this level. This is rare, and as with Istanbul, there probably is a mental weakness and failure on the side of the losing manager and players to immediately react, slow the game down, waste time, fake injury  etc.

Online Machae

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm »
Who the fuck is this Nakamba fella that came on for Coutinho. They went a bit shit after that
Online 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 06:55:31 pm »
They gave it an effort. Got to 0-2 lead. Then tired out.
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:54:07 pm
If there is one silver lining to this, the absolutely stupid shouts of Gerrard for Liverpool manager should be shut forever now. Great, legendary player but he is not a Liverpool manager material.

Everyones losing their heads. He may not be, time will tell but no one (maybe not him!) expected  them to be 2 up at City in the first place. 99% of people probably thought City would win today.

At least they had a go, them conceding early and never being in it at all felt the more likely scenario. Its frustrating but meh, he hasnt cost us the title.
Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 06:50:34 pm
Christ Ive just seen Citys second and third goals.

The second goal, the keeper was two yards from it and still couldnt get down in time.

The third, Mings first touch was a disgrace for a premier league player, and yet again the keeper was missing in action.

That shit was bad from them.
he's a 2nd choice keeper for a reason
Offline Carra-ton

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:55:31 pm
They gave it an effort. Got to 0-2 lead. Then tired out.
Being tired is fine, losing 3 goals in 5 minutes is unpardonable even if they were a man down. That is some special bottling. Started with the weird subs, you never try to go passive against City completely.
Online Lastrador

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:51:23 pm
Hes just a shit keeper isnt he?
I dont think theres been a good Argentinian goalkeeper for decades, they are all different levels of shit. Remember that Rulli character for Villarreal, or Romero for the Mancs? Dreadful shit.
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 07:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:57:37 pm
I dont think theres been a good Argentinian goalkeeper for decades, they are all different levels of shit. Remember that Rulli character for Villarreal, or Romero for the Mancs? Dreadful shit.

Is Olsen not Swedish?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
At least they will get some extra millions from that Grealish clause
Offline Carra-ton

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:56:12 pm
Everyones losing their heads. He may not be, time will tell but no one (maybe not him!) expected  them to be 2 up at City in the first place. 99% of people probably thought City would win today.

At least they had a go, them conceding early and never being in it at all felt the more likely scenario. Its frustrating but meh, he hasnt cost us the title.
Just like the 13/14 season, no one will let Gerrard forget that he bottled the title for Liverpool in 21/22.
I think he didn't lose the title, but this is a good excuse to keep him away from the Liverpool job for which he is definitely underqualified and probable not manager material.
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it.
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:57:37 pm
I dont think theres been a good Argentinian goalkeeper for decades, they are all different levels of shit. Remember that Rulli character for Villarreal, or Romero for the Mancs? Dreadful shit.

That Argentinian got rested for some reason.
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!
Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:00:57 pm
Just like the 13/14 season, no one will let Gerrard forget that he bottled the title for Liverpool in 21/22.
I think he didn't lose the title, but this is a good excuse to keep him away from the Liverpool job for which he is definitely underqualified and probable not manager material.

He can't get the Liverpool job just for being Steven Gerrard it'd need to be on merit, so he'd need monumental achievements with Villa to be in the frame.
Online 4pool

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:57:09 pm
Being tired is fine, losing 3 goals in 5 minutes is unpardonable even if they were a man down. That is some special bottling. Started with the weird subs, you never try to go passive against City completely.

Gerrard doesn't have Mentality Monsters as players.

West Ham were 2-0 up in the second half and it took a penalty save for them not to lose 3-2.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 07:09:58 pm »
Judging from some of the ridiculous shouts on here it would have been better if they just lay down and got tickled from the start.

As for Liverpool job and Gerrard, nothing he will do with Villa will prepare him so whilst he is still there no point even speculating. We are not a club that can appoint 'do a job' managers, not after Klopp
