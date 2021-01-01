« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people

Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2440 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:59 am
On the Guardian site, the roundup of football clubs, only two had Liverpool as 'The worst fans'

Chelsea and... Villa..


Aston Villa:

Best/worst away fans West Ham were best, on the crest of a wave and loving it. Worst? Liverpool, silent until they took the lead (since 1965).



Let's face it, whatever we say on an internet Website won't change the course of the results by one iota. Villa are shite and no way getting any result against Manchester City. Still hope you get relegated wannabe Brummie twats :)

But if something happens today.

Offline Red-4-Ever

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2441 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm
I'll be shocked if City don't beat Villa comfortably to be honest. But obviously I really hope they can, somehow, manage to get a result there all the same!
Online The North Bank

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2442 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm
I expect thread title to change again at full time
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Reply #2443 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:39:18 pm
I expect thread title to change again at full time

It will be the same title as Spurs thread.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2444 on: Today at 01:43:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:04:16 pm
Was it Villa's little battle for top four with us under Rafa that led to them having some beef with us? I remember they had about a four season run where they came close but fucked it every time.
A Villa fan once told me that it was because they were angry at Rafa trying to buy Barry off them "for peanuts". I'm not clear whether the principal source of annoyance was Barry potentially leaving them or just that they wanted more money for him.
Reply #2445 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm
Reports that Martinez is out. Feck. Was hoping hed have a worldie. Apparently the reserve is an ex-Everton loanee. Mmmm
Offline elsewhere

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2446 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm
For how long are we gonna like them if they manage to get a result? Is 1 year a bit too long?
Online dimitri

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2447 on: Today at 02:16:03 pm
LOL at the thread title
Online jonnypb

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2448 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:01:50 pm
Reports that Martinez is out. Feck. Was hoping hed have a worldie. Apparently the reserve is an ex-Everton loanee. Mmmm

Apparently hes being rested for the internationals ffs, hopefully not true.
Online JRed

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2449 on: Today at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:34:13 pm
Apparently hes being rested for the internationals ffs, hopefully not true.
Surely not?
You cant rest players for internationals today. Cant see that being true.
