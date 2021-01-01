On the Guardian site, the roundup of football clubs, only two had Liverpool as 'The worst fans'Chelsea and... Villa..Aston Villa:Best/worst away fans West Ham were best, on the crest of a wave and loving it. Worst? Liverpool, silent until they took the lead (since 1965).Let's face it, whatever we say on an internet Website won't change the course of the results by one iota. Villa are shite and no way getting any result against Manchester City. Still hope you get relegated wannabe Brummie twats
I expect thread title to change again at full time
Was it Villa's little battle for top four with us under Rafa that led to them having some beef with us? I remember they had about a four season run where they came close but fucked it every time.
Reports that Martinez is out. Feck. Was hoping hed have a worldie. Apparently the reserve is an ex-Everton loanee. Mmmm
Apparently hes being rested for the internationals ffs, hopefully not true.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]