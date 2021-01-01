Aston Villa:

Was it Villa's little battle for top four with us under Rafa that led to them having some beef with us? I remember they had about a four season run where they came close but fucked it every time.



A Villa fan once told me that it was because they were angry at Rafa trying to buy Barry off them "for peanuts". I'm not clear whether the principal source of annoyance was Barry potentially leaving them or just that they wanted more money for him.