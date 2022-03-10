« previous next »
Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people

tubby

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2400 on: May 18, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Quote from: Snail on May 18, 2022, 11:40:38 am
Can we loan them some of our players for Sunday? Maybe Diaz, one of Salah or Mane?

Would have to be Origi, surely.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Jm55

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2401 on: May 18, 2022, 11:46:53 am
Quote from: tubby on May 18, 2022, 11:33:26 am
I just hope that if City do beat them with a cricket score (which is quite likely, as they've done that to a lot of teams this season), there won't be a bunch of posts in here off the back of that, saying Gerrard is an awful manager.

People were saying Ancelotti is shite when City went a goal up against Real, I wouldnt hold your breath
smutchin

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2402 on: May 18, 2022, 12:06:52 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 17, 2022, 11:51:28 pm
Villa's only chance is that Pep overthinks it.

If only Pep had a habit of doing that in vital must-win games...

It's the one thing that is giving me a glimmer of hope, despite my strong suspicion that City are actually likely to be 3-0 up inside 20 minutes.
Buck Pete

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2403 on: May 18, 2022, 12:11:11 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on May 16, 2022, 03:11:38 pm
Get some emergency loan signings in and they've got a strong enough team to beat City.

Martinez, Cash, Hyypia, Klavan, Digne; Gerrard, McAllister, McGinn; Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

3-0 UTV




Maybe rotate a bit and bring in some fresh faces on Thursday.  Not too much that Burnley win and drop Everton in deep shit though.

perhaps:

Blunkett, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Wonder, Bocelli
Sharado

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2404 on: May 18, 2022, 12:12:33 pm
Quote from: Snail on May 18, 2022, 11:40:38 am
Can we loan them some of our players for Sunday? Maybe Diaz, one of Salah or Mane?

I'd loan them Klopp to be honest.
El Lobo

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2405 on: May 18, 2022, 12:13:55 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 18, 2022, 12:11:11 pm
Maybe rotate a bit and bring in some fresh faces on Thursday.  Not too much that Burnley win and drop Everton in deep shit though.

perhaps:

Blunkett, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho, Wonder, Bocelli

I see what you did there ;)
redgriffin73

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2406 on: May 18, 2022, 12:21:57 pm
Prince William supports these doesn't he? He's probably supporting City on Sunday after what us horrible Liverpool fans did to him on Saturday. :'(
mikeb58

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2407 on: May 18, 2022, 12:22:54 pm
Quote from: Sharado on May 18, 2022, 12:12:33 pm
I'd loan them Klopp to be honest.

I'd loan them The Kop...freeze the bollocks off City.
Snail

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2408 on: May 18, 2022, 12:25:41 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 18, 2022, 12:21:57 pm
Prince William supports these doesn't he? He's probably supporting City on Sunday after what us horrible Liverpool fans did to him on Saturday. :'(

If rumours are to believed hes got bigger things to worry about ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2409 on: May 18, 2022, 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: Snail on May 18, 2022, 12:25:41 pm
If rumours are to believed hes got bigger things to worry about ;D

Whats The Hardest Working Man in Show Business done now?
redgriffin73

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2410 on: May 18, 2022, 12:58:18 pm
Quote from: Snail on May 18, 2022, 12:25:41 pm
If rumours are to believed hes got bigger things to worry about ;D

Ooh, I'm off to Google now (is it safe for work?!)
Red Berry

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2411 on: May 18, 2022, 01:10:09 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 18, 2022, 12:58:18 pm
Ooh, I'm off to Google now (is it safe for work?!)

I googled "prince william rumour". A suggestion of a fairly run of the mill scandal compared to what others have (allegedly) been up to.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2412 on: May 18, 2022, 01:11:25 pm
If it's the 'Father Like Son' stuff, it's been floating around for years, all of a sudden it's popped back up again.  He has a type...allegedly.
afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2413 on: May 18, 2022, 01:25:08 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 18, 2022, 10:09:29 am
With or without the lid?

Peter Withe isn't busy at the moment...
mickl

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2414 on: May 19, 2022, 07:41:34 pm
Ill even cheer the Duke of Cambridge.
No, fuck that, thats a step too far.
OOS

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2415 on: May 19, 2022, 07:48:12 pm
Quote from: mickl on May 19, 2022, 07:41:34 pm
Ill even cheer the Duke of Cambridge.
No, fuck that, thats a step too far.

Ill be singing GSTQ if we win the league on Sunday, I'll even blast out Z cars or whatever their we dont care about the redshite anthem is, too drunk to notice.  ;D
Hazell

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2416 on: May 19, 2022, 08:07:42 pm
Quote from: mickl on May 19, 2022, 07:41:34 pm
Ill even cheer the Duke of Cambridge.
No, fuck that, thats a step too far.

They have a number of weird fans. William, David Cameron (or is it West Ham he supports?), Gianluca Pagliuca and Tom Hanks. I'm are there are a few others as well.
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2417 on: May 19, 2022, 08:17:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 19, 2022, 08:07:42 pm
They have a number of weird fans. William, David Cameron (or is it West Ham he supports?), Gianluca Pagliuca and Tom Hanks. I'm are there are a few others as well.

All redeemed by the lovely Emma Willis.
AndyMuller

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2418 on: May 20, 2022, 08:44:38 am
These didn't look very good last night at all.
beardsleyismessimk1

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2419 on: May 20, 2022, 10:32:11 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 20, 2022, 08:44:38 am
These didn't look very good last night at all.

Leading  Pep down a false sense of security
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2420 on: May 20, 2022, 10:35:28 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 20, 2022, 08:44:38 am
These didn't look very good last night at all.

Its not like theyre in a particularly false position. Theres reason why theyve been floating about in the bottom half. They do at least carry a bit of threat on the break compared to some, and thats what you need if you are going to sneak anything away at City.
AndyMuller

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2421 on: May 20, 2022, 11:15:08 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 20, 2022, 10:35:28 am
Its not like theyre in a particularly false position. Theres reason why theyve been floating about in the bottom half. They do at least carry a bit of threat on the break compared to some, and thats what you need if you are going to sneak anything away at City.

True. Their defence is terrible, Mings and his chewing gum are a liability.
mikeb58

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm
Apparently on Stevies request, for one game only, the Villa badge for tomorrow!

(And my tattoo if we do it!)
1892tillforever

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
C'mon Villa, European Cup winners gotta help one another out against these fake clubs!
Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 05:52:08 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm
Apparently on Stevies request, for one game only, the Villa badge for tomorrow!

(And my tattoo if we do it!)
Surely it needs seven stars, six on one side and one on the other?
PaulF

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 20, 2022, 10:35:28 am
Its not like theyre in a particularly false position. Theres reason why theyve been floating about in the bottom half. They do at least carry a bit of threat on the break compared to some, and thats what you need if you are going to sneak anything away at City.
That position is dragged down by their home form.
beardsleyismessimk1

Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 08:01:44 pm
Circa1892

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm
Hopefully tomorrow is the day when Coutinho wakes up and remembers hes absolutely fucking exceptional at football and the last 5 years have just been a bit weird.
disgraced cake

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
FIGHT AND WIN!
Lfckingkenny

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm
Good luck to stevie and his players heres praying but dont hold much hope and if it doesnt go to plan can get back to hating these brummie tw&ts who live on their 1 European cup and fu@k all else
ABZ Rover

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
Channel the spirit of Dennis Mortimer and Nigel Spink and the boys of the 80s and fuck these sportswashed manc c*nts!

Pretty please with sugar on 🙏
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
I will listen to Nigel Kennedy non stop for the next week if Villa beat Abu Dhabi Sportswash FC.
trinityroad

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
Reply #2432 on: Today at 08:49:23 am
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm
Good luck to stevie and his players heres praying but dont hold much hope and if it doesnt go to plan can get back to hating these brummie tw&ts who live on their 1 European cup and fu@k all else

Thanks mate! 😀

I'm feeling more confident than most. I can still see a score draw happening.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: ASTON VILLA -
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Aston Villa - a great bunch of lads.
Offline No666

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
Losers.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 09:33:59 am »
On the Guardian site, the roundup of football clubs, only two had Liverpool as 'The worst fans'

Chelsea and... Villa..


Aston Villa:

Best/worst away fans West Ham were best, on the crest of a wave and loving it. Worst? Liverpool, silent until they took the lead (since 1965).



Let's face it, whatever we say on an internet Website won't change the course of the results by one iota. Villa are shite and no way getting any result against Manchester City. Still hope you get relegated wannabe Brummie twats :)
Online OOS

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Villa, Villa, Villlaaaaa
Online stevieG786

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 01:00:29 pm »
Villa have always been my 2nd team. UTV!
Online Schmidt

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:59 am
On the Guardian site, the roundup of football clubs, only two had Liverpool as 'The worst fans'

Chelsea and... Villa..


Aston Villa:

Best/worst away fans West Ham were best, on the crest of a wave and loving it. Worst? Liverpool, silent until they took the lead (since 1965).



Let's face it, whatever we say on an internet Website won't change the course of the results by one iota. Villa are shite and no way getting any result against Manchester City. Still hope you get relegated wannabe Brummie twats :)

Was it Villa's little battle for top four with us under Rafa that led to them having some beef with us? I remember they had about a four season run where they came close but fucked it every time.
Online boots

Re: ASTON VILLA - a lovely bunch of people
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
I think they'll get spanked to be honest
