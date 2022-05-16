Villa's only chance is that Pep overthinks it.

Seeing as Villa have a Thursday fixture where they will most likely get kicked black n blue by Burnley, chances are they won't be at their best on Sunday.

Really hoping Stevie pulls out a wildcard of some sort that takes the game to City in the first 15 mins and ayyacks instead of defends. As the latter has never worked for teams against City in the first 15 mins. The moment they get sustained possession in the first 15 mins, City score...

Got to do something bold and unexpected, Villa. Attack and score. Maybe play long and direct, maybe aerial bombardment? Dunno.

If they drop back in the first few mins, they will never get out of their own half, that's for sure.