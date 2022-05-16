« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.  (Read 222043 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2360 on: May 16, 2022, 03:18:03 pm »
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,889
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2361 on: May 16, 2022, 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 16, 2022, 03:18:03 pm
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.

Okay Peter.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2362 on: May 16, 2022, 04:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 16, 2022, 03:18:03 pm
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.
Villa fans usually sing 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that' to City fans. Must drive them up the wall.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,299
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2363 on: May 16, 2022, 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2022, 04:26:55 pm
Villa fans usually sing 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that' to City fans. Must drive them up the wall.

Gerrard should take the replica to the Etihad on Sunday.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2364 on: May 16, 2022, 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 16, 2022, 04:48:32 pm
Gerrard should take the replica to the Etihad on Sunday.
That's no way to refer to Coutinho


;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2365 on: May 16, 2022, 06:51:45 pm »
Quite frankly if they get a draw on Sunday and we win the league as a result I would want them to hang around in this league forever... Any side that takes points off City is worth keeping around. No more beef. We could even send a few more squadies their way to keep Coutinho and Ings company.

EDIT: Just noticed they still have a chance of finishing top 10 if West Ham beat Brighton and they take 6 points from their next 2 games. Unlikely, but not impossible. Perhaps Stevie G should get them to focus on that particular target rather than thinking they have to win to help us. And surely they can't allow lowly Brentford to finish above them in the league!
« Last Edit: May 16, 2022, 07:19:07 pm by Morgana »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,727
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2366 on: May 16, 2022, 09:49:53 pm »
Were they singing 'your'e not gonna win the league' at us ?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • Linudden.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 am »
All Villa players already not on a yellow to take a booking for time-wasting in the last 30 minutes if level would be something ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Be nice if Ollie Watkins could think he was playing against us.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm »
Beat City and we wont want you relegated. Maybe

Sod that. Beat City and Ill change my name by deed poll to Jasper Roy Wood Ozzy Osborne Carrott, smear myself in balti vindaloo and run down the street naked in a Benny from Crossroads hat.

Up the Villa!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm »
Nah, beat City and they'll have a year off from me wanting them relegated.
I'm generous, but not stupid! ;D
Come on, you hopeless shits!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
They only need to draw, you goofs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm
Beat City and we wont want you relegated. Maybe

Sod that. Beat City and Ill change my name by deed poll to Jasper Roy Wood Ozzy Osborne Carrott, smear myself in balti vindaloo and run down the street naked in a Benny from Crossroads hat.

Up the Villa!
Diehard Brum City fan Jasper Carrot is so shocked at your linking him with Villa that he's decided to retire from refereeing.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
They only need to draw, you goofs.
Thats my get out clause from having to do the above.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,104
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm »
Always liked them.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm
Diehard Brum City fan Jasper Carrot is so shocked at your linking him with Villa that he's decided to retire from refereeing.
Look, I was struggling for Brum references as it was!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,491
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Come on Stevie lad, you know what you have to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
They only need to draw, you goofs.
League is so bent, tubs.. you never know. Better lose, just so we can be sure!



;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,826
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm
Beat City and we wont want you relegated. Maybe

Sod that. Beat City and Ill change my name by deed poll to Jasper Roy Wood Ozzy Osborne Carrott, smear myself in balti vindaloo and run down the street naked in a Benny from Crossroads hat.

Up the Villa!

Should do summat different from your normal Tuesday routine...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline trinityroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 16, 2022, 01:21:35 pm
Great bunch of lads



This was pretty sad but it was a minority of fans and a long time ago. I think it was more the Big 6 thing anyway than personal toward Liverpool.

Anyway, good win tonight and I hope that we can get a draw on Sunday. Rather you win the league than them, pretty desperate to see them lose it to be honest.

Good luck in the CL final, I'd be happy to see Liverpool get the quad cos it would surpass the Mancs' treble and I can't stand them.

Going for a score draw on Sunday.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • Seis Veces
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm »
Make us dream
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Villa's only chance is that Pep overthinks it.
Seeing as Villa have a Thursday fixture where they will most likely get kicked black n blue by Burnley, chances are they won't be at their best on Sunday.
Really hoping Stevie pulls out a wildcard of some sort that takes the game to City in the first 15 mins and ayyacks instead of defends. As the latter has never worked for teams against City in the first 15 mins. The moment they get sustained possession in the first 15 mins, City score...
Got to do something bold and unexpected,  Villa. Attack and score. Maybe play long and direct,  maybe aerial bombardment? Dunno. 
If they drop back in the first few mins, they will never get out of their own half, that's for sure.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,780
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 12:10:17 am »
Quote from: trinityroad on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
This was pretty sad but it was a minority of fans and a long time ago. I think it was more the Big 6 thing anyway than personal toward Liverpool.

Anyway, good win tonight and I hope that we can get a draw on Sunday. Rather you win the league than them, pretty desperate to see them lose it to be honest.

Good luck in the CL final, I'd be happy to see Liverpool get the quad cos it would surpass the Mancs' treble and I can't stand them.

Going for a score draw on Sunday.
Nice one mate, cheers. Of course it'd be a minority of fans doing that - it's just embarrassing on them, but there's attention seekers everywhere.

Do us a favour and wrap your forwards in cotton wool on Thursday. Then tell Ollie Watkins he's up against Van Dijk on Sunday, as it seems to inspire him!
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 05:12:31 am »
5-0 City win incoming
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,727
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 06:32:54 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
Look, I was struggling for Brum references as it was!
You mean you don't have voodo doll pin cushions for Nigel Kennedy and Tom hanks?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 