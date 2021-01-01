« previous next »
Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps  (Read 214388 times)

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 01:21:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm
I like it when he's trying to look cool by chewing gum during the match.

Obvious problem for him is that chewing gum and running around at the same time is pushing well beyond his capabilities.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 01:30:04 am »
Disappointed not to see the chewing gum much today
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 08:36:00 am »
Quote from: MadErik on Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm
Hands down the whiniest bunch of fans youll ever see.
Nah I think City and Everton fans are worse the way they play the victim and scream conspiracy at everything.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: MadErik on Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm
Hands down the whiniest bunch of fans youll ever see.

Can say that about every team now. They all start moaning and screaming at every decision, right or wrong, after about 15 minutes.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
I second that. I was sat amongst it all tonight. All I could do was chuckle!
Were there many reds in there with you mate?
I've been in the home stands at Villa Park, me and my mate just mumbling stuff about the game to each other. Then noticed lots of other mumbled conversations going on around us. After about 30 minutes we all realised how many reds were in there and just talked normally like we would at Anfield.

They are whining bastards though. Maybe jealous because they stopped getting to European Cup finals after the 80's and we carried on. Don't get the poverty obsession though. One reason is the Gerrard connection and second is their own City. I know Villa tend to draw support from the more affluent suburbs, but with a few exceptions, much of urban Birmingham is awful.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm
Still a bunch of twats on and off the pitch. Hope they try this hard when they play City but they are so open defensively, we got in to good positions plenty of times without taking advantage, fear that City will.

Wolves and West Ham will have done the business by then
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 10:58:00 am »
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 11:02:55 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Adds a bit of polish to their team.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
Yeah always thought so. In another time, he'd be getting England caps but he's amongst probably the richest generation of full backs the country has ever produced. Hard working with some quality though, probably a good move for him to get capped by Poland.

Ismael got stick for his time at Forest but one if his greatest legacies was turning Cash from a talented but inconsistent midfielder into one of the finest creative full back's in the division. He's aggressive, got a good engine and whilst we managed to curtail it a bit last night, quite creative in the final third. Definitely a better full back than he was a midfielder.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Definitely.

Been really impressed with him every time I've seen him. I thought part of the problem Tsimikas had last night was Cash's dynamism on the right and the ability he gave Villa to overload on their RHS on occasions. Cash has a lot of energy down that right hand side. He's got decent quality on the ball and is reasonably defensively. If I was a Spurs, Arsenal or United I'd be looking at him. Though suspect the fee Villa would want would be high (30-40M?)
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:02:55 am
Adds a bit of polish to their team.

Coming over here, stealing our players.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:35:14 am
If I was a Spurs, Arsenal or United I'd be looking at him. Though suspect the fee Villa would want would be high (30-40M?)

Would fit all of them, because he has this twattish look about him and the name to go with it as well...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
I'd like to read more about his crossing ability. Basically I want to know about Cash on delivery
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:17:27 pm
I'd like to read more about his crossing ability. Basically I want to know about Cash on delivery

He scored a cracker against Brighton earlier this season, maybe Cash up front?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:22:37 pm
He scored a cracker against Brighton earlier this season, maybe Cash up front?
That's one to cheque
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
