Drives me mad that so many interviewers, not just sporting ones but current affairs/political ones as well, dont listen to the responses and adjust, they just read out their pre prepared questions. The number of times youll see someone give a detailed answer to the first question, and then the interviewer just ploughs on anyway and asks their next couple of questions which have already been answered.
The interviewee says something like Also, it was great to see so and so have a good game after coming back from injury, he did everything we could have asked. Incredible. Hes so worked hard to get back, were all delighted for him.
Interviewer: What did you think of so and sos performance today? I guess youre glad to have him back?
Edit: I reckon thats why a load of footballers have acquired the verbal tic of starting sentences with like I said when they hadnt actually said anything. They were so used to repeating answers to stupid questions that it became habit forming.