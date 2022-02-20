Well in Stevie.Drives me mad that so many interviewers, not just sporting ones but current affairs/political ones as well, dont listen to the responses and adjust, they just read out their pre prepared questions. The number of times youll see someone give a detailed answer to the first question, and then the interviewer just ploughs on anyway and asks their next couple of questions which have already been answered.The interviewee says something like Also, it was great to see so and so have a good game after coming back from injury, he did everything we could have asked. Incredible. Hes so worked hard to get back, were all delighted for him.Interviewer: What did you think of so and sos performance today? I guess youre glad to have him back?Edit: I reckon thats why a load of footballers have acquired the verbal tic of starting sentences with like I said when they hadnt actually said anything. They were so used to repeating answers to stupid questions that it became habit forming.