Well in Stevie.Drives me mad that so many interviewers, not just sporting ones but current affairs/political ones as well, don’t listen to the responses and adjust, they just read out their pre prepared questions. The number of times you’ll see someone give a detailed answer to the first question, and then the interviewer just ploughs on anyway and asks their next couple of questions which have already been answered.The interviewee says something like “Also, it was great to see so and so have a good game after coming back from injury, he did everything we could have asked. Incredible. He’s so worked hard to get back, we’re all delighted for him.”Interviewer: “What did you think of so and so’s performance today? I guess you’re glad to have him back?”Edit: I reckon that’s why a load of footballers have acquired the verbal tic of starting sentences with “like I said” when they hadn’t actually said anything. They were so used to repeating answers to stupid questions that it became habit forming.