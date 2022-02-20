« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 20, 2022, 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 20, 2022, 05:41:48 pm
Agreed unfortunately. It was always an odd move for Ings and youve got to say, they look better without him and with Watkins central. Ings wouldve, funnily enough, been a far better signing for someone like Chelsea.

Mings needs to be ditched too, hes not Premier League standard.

But they can keep Ngs and Gs...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 20, 2022, 10:51:31 pm
LiamG
Quote from: Elzar on February 20, 2022, 09:56:47 am
Gerrard needs to drop Ings, he doesnt do enough in the build up to play how he wants to, and him and Watkins donf work well together. Their best performances have come with one of them on the pitch.

They lost against newcastle with Watkins playing didn't they?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 02:12:37 am
stevieG786
1 win in 8? Stevie is safe for this season but form needs to improve or hell be in trouble
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 08:38:02 am
PaulF
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 09:38:06 am
Elzar
Quote from: LiamG on February 20, 2022, 10:51:31 pm
They lost against newcastle with Watkins playing didn't they?
Yes, not saying they will win every game, but they have looked so much better going forward every time they play just 1 of them upfront and for me Watkins offers more.


Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 20, 2022, 05:41:48 pm
Agreed unfortunately. It was always an odd move for Ings and youve got to say, they look better without him and with Watkins central. Ings wouldve, funnily enough, been a far better signing for someone like Chelsea.

Mings needs to be ditched too, hes not Premier League standard.

Unfortunately I think the plan for him just changed due to availability of players. Still has plenty to offer a midtable club/top half club. Most clubs he would fit well in have someone in that position already though. Antonio/Jimenez is the kind of teams I'm thinking. Maybe Brighton would be his perfect fit, they need a finisher!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 11:07:15 am
Drinks Sangria
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 07:14:31 pm
But they can keep Ngs and Gs...
He's at Cardiff mate, not Villa.

Quote from: Elzar on February 21, 2022, 09:38:06 am
Unfortunately I think the plan for him just changed due to availability of players. Still has plenty to offer a midtable club/top half club. Most clubs he would fit well in have someone in that position already though. Antonio/Jimenez is the kind of teams I'm thinking. Maybe Brighton would be his perfect fit, they need a finisher!
Brighton indeed probably fits him like a glove. I think Broja has shown at Southampton there's life after Ings, he's got 8 goals this season so will probably hit double digits, maybe not Ings numbers, but he's involved a lot more in everything around him and his influence seems to have improved the goals coming from midfield and the players around him.

Ings is a fine player, as long as he's the point of the spear, a more traditional poacher. Brighton, Chelsea, Leicester - there's a good argument he's a 15+ a season goalscorer for them and more suited too.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 12:30:27 pm
afc turkish
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 21, 2022, 11:07:15 am
He's at Cardiff mate, not Villa.


Oof, that stings...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 12:44:39 pm
elsewhere
They have to ship Ings, Mings and any staff name that rhymes with them.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
February 21, 2022, 04:32:40 pm
Alisson Wonderland
Quote from: Elzar on February 20, 2022, 09:56:47 am
Gerrard needs to drop Ings, he doesnt do enough in the build up to play how he wants to, and him and Watkins donf work well together. Their best performances have come with one of them on the pitch.
To be fair, Ings was only recalled against Watford after a spell on the bench.  Watkins looked decent last season but looks lost at the minute.  Unless Coutinho turns it on, they don't look like scoring.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 11, 2022, 11:44:35 am
disgraced cake
https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1502042151038894086

Good interview after the game last night, he's putting a few good results together
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 11, 2022, 11:50:53 am
Fromola
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 11, 2022, 11:44:35 am
https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1502042151038894086

Good interview after the game last night, he's putting a few good results together

Usually interviews well. Good reaction to a bad run, particularly the Watford game where he had a mare. 3 strong wins after it.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 11, 2022, 11:51:59 am
El Lobo
The dickhead could have done Leeds a favour and lost last night
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 11, 2022, 11:54:58 am
DelTrotter
8th in the table since he signed, a point behind Wolves in 7th having played a game less, doing a cracking job so far and just about maxing them out. Will probably have some ups and downs till the end of the season as they just aren't good enough to go on a massive unbeaten run but if they keep Phil and add a few more pieces in the summer they should be getting a European place.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 11, 2022, 12:20:37 pm
Elzar
Quote from: Elzar on February 20, 2022, 09:56:47 am
Gerrard needs to drop Ings, he doesnt do enough in the build up to play how he wants to, and him and Watkins donf work well together. Their best performances have come with one of them on the pitch.

Put it in the match thread yesterday, but Gerrard has altered the formation and made these 2 work in the last few games. I think it's having Coutinho behind at the tip of a diamond. It means Buendia isn't starting and no wingers playing, but it's definitely looking at lot better going forward. Cash and Digne provide good width and one of Ings/Watkins isn't shoved out wide during the game, but they still get through a lot of work between them.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 05:55:10 pm
4pool
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 06:02:31 pm
Son of Spion
Quote from: 4pool on March 19, 2022, 05:55:10 pm
Stevie v Des post match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSVl57cVMtk
Des on toast.  :lmao

Mind you, I'm surprised more managers and players don't pull these interviewers up over their silly questions and comments at times.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 06:04:51 pm
Dim Glas
Des Kelly is a weapon of epic proportions.

Villa where atrocious today and got what they deserved, but Im all for any manager challenging him and his inane line of (non) questioning and calling him out.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 07:27:04 pm
Persephone
Quote from: 4pool on March 19, 2022, 05:55:10 pm
Stevie v Des post match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSVl57cVMtk
Wonderful :wellin

A sugar high toddler could ask more incisive questions than that interviewer. Great to see Stevie giving it back to him. Imagine standing there in front of Gerrard, and telling him that there is a gap between the top 4 and Villa, and expecting him to just smile and nod like it was the smartest comment he's heard from a reporter. ;D The stupidity was well responded to, and I hope we see more of that from managers.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 08:03:21 pm
Jshooters
Quote from: ljycb on March 19, 2022, 07:57:38 pm
Oh I love him.

Quality that. About time these banal questions get the short shrift they deserve
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 08:10:23 pm
Fromola
"Well done for spotting that Des"

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 08:14:15 pm
Hazell
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 08:50:49 pm
slaphead
Quote from: Hazell on March 19, 2022, 08:14:15 pm
That's great from Gerrard ;D

It was. I read the transcript earlier but when you see it, he's excellent there is Stevie. He wasn't would up and losing his shit at him like the headlines would have you believe.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 08:57:03 pm
Fromola
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 19, 2022, 06:04:51 pm
Des Kelly is a weapon of epic proportions.

Villa where atrocious today and got what they deserved, but Im all for any manager challenging him and his inane line of (non) questioning and calling him out.

Agree but I bet Villa manage to put in a top performance when we go there.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 19, 2022, 09:07:18 pm
palimpsest
Quote from: 4pool on March 19, 2022, 05:55:10 pm
Stevie v Des post match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSVl57cVMtk

Lovely to see the respect for Stevie in the comments section. I really hope he does well for Villa. Hes such a class act.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 22, 2022, 12:49:20 pm
stevieG786
Quote from: 4pool on March 19, 2022, 05:55:10 pm
Stevie v Des post match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSVl57cVMtk

That was the most calm and collected ripping apart of a reporter's dumb questions I've ever seen  ;D

boss that from Stevie
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
March 22, 2022, 01:22:14 pm
Kekule
Well in Stevie.

Drives me mad that so many interviewers, not just sporting ones but current affairs/political ones as well, dont listen to the responses and adjust, they just read out their pre prepared questions.  The number of times youll see someone give a detailed answer to the first question, and then the interviewer just ploughs on anyway and asks their next couple of questions which have already been answered. 

The interviewee says something like Also, it was great to see so and so have a good game after coming back from injury, he did everything we could have asked. Incredible. Hes so worked hard to get back, were all delighted for him.

Interviewer: What did you think of so and sos performance today? I guess youre glad to have him back?

 ::)

Edit: I reckon thats why a load of footballers have acquired the verbal tic of starting sentences with like I said when they hadnt actually said anything.  They were so used to repeating answers to stupid questions that it became habit forming.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 4, 2022, 11:04:46 pm
jonkrux
Been reading the villatalk forum.. have a mate who supports them..

They can't see the difference that Gerrard is making.
Coutinho is currently playing for them.. what else do they need?

One transfer window shortly after he joined isn't enough. They're expecting miracles and making comparisons similar to smith.

He's got them comfortable in mid table.

They're delusional expecting to be challenging for Europe right now.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 4, 2022, 11:53:19 pm
Lone Star Red
They're certainly delusional if they're expecting Europe this season. They should definitely be aiming to challenge for it next season though, with all the money they've spent and assuming they go out and spend some more this summer.

But after the 'new manager bounce' (An excellent 12 points from Gerrard's opening 6 games), their league form has not been very good (14 points from their next 13 games). Understandable if there's some frustrations there.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 5, 2022, 12:45:47 am
Dim Glas
Quote from: jonkrux on April  4, 2022, 11:04:46 pm
Been reading the villatalk forum.. have a mate who supports them..

They can't see the difference that Gerrard is making.
Coutinho is currently playing for them.. what else do they need?

One transfer window shortly after he joined isn't enough. They're expecting miracles and making comparisons similar to smith.

He's got them comfortable in mid table.

They're delusional expecting to be challenging for Europe right now.

They are daft to expect too much this season. Right now they are where they should be really, safe around mid-table, if they carry on spending and strengthening in the summer, then yes, they can want and expect the team to push for europa / conference spots.

I have no idea how good a coach/manager Gerrard is, but if they are already doubting and making unreasonable demands, then they deserve all the shit they get.  He arrived mid-season, he has them safe in the league. Next season is the time to start seeing and judging what he is about.

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 5, 2022, 12:06:11 pm
PaulF
I'm trying to get tickets with the home fans for our game. I feel dirty even thinking about it.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 5, 2022, 12:08:59 pm
tubby
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  5, 2022, 12:45:47 am
They are daft to expect too much this season. Right now they are where they should be really, safe around mid-table, if they carry on spending and strengthening in the summer, then yes, they can want and expect the team to push for europa / conference spots.

I have no idea how good a coach/manager Gerrard is, but if they are already doubting and making unreasonable demands, then they deserve all the shit they get.  He arrived mid-season, he has them safe in the league. Next season is the time to start seeing and judging what he is about.

Even though he was struggling a bit when they sacked him, Smith did a pretty decent job at Villa and there's a lot of affection for him there.  It's crazy for them to be judging Gerrard at this stage, at least give him a pre-season and a few more transfers.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 6, 2022, 07:48:02 am
M4tt
Quote from: tubby on April  5, 2022, 12:08:59 pm
Even though he was struggling a bit when they sacked him, Smith did a pretty decent job at Villa and there's a lot of affection for him there.  It's crazy for them to be judging Gerrard at this stage, at least give him a pre-season and a few more transfers.

If Villa fans want to see what turning up to a club and making no difference looks like, look at Smith at Norwich.

Villa fans being weapons as usual  :duh
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 16, 2022, 07:18:22 pm
PaulF
Anyone else possibly getting tix in the home end? Kind of feel it could be a game with a lot of Scouse accented villa fans. Villas season is over so hopefully a fair few selling on tickets.
 I'm not a regular match goer, just a Midlands based glory hunter. If we are still neck and neck with city for that game I don't know how I'll not celebrate a goal!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 16, 2022, 07:28:59 pm
RedG13
Quote from: PaulF on April 16, 2022, 07:18:22 pm
Anyone else possibly getting tix in the home end? Kind of feel it could be a game with a lot of Scouse accented villa fans. Villas season is over so hopefully a fair few selling on tickets.
 I'm not a regular match goer, just a Midlands based glory hunter. If we are still neck and neck with city for that game I don't know how I'll not celebrate a goal!
If Gerrard did this to help Villa get a point
https://twitter.com/Naztee196/status/1513939242602409993
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
April 16, 2022, 07:31:16 pm
PaulF
He'd 'slip' off the touchline by accident to make it not look deliberate.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Yesterday at 07:42:27 pm
OOS
It's sorta flying under the radar how their form has been shite for a while now ... aslong as they lose against Burnley and get a result against City, that's what matters.  ;D
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
BoRed
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 07:42:27 pm
It's sorta flying under the radar how their form has been shite for a while now ... aslong as they lose against Burnley and get a result against City, that's what matters.  ;D

And lose to us. ;)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
johnny74
Hard to work Gerrard out. Brilliant at Rangers, average at Villa.

Never had him down as very tactically astute but who knows.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
thejbs
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Hard to work Gerrard out. Brilliant at Rangers, average at Villa.

Never had him down as very tactically astute but who knows.

Souness was brilliant at rangers too. Brendan Rodgers basically won a treble of domestic trebles with Celtic.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Today at 02:37:12 am
the_red_pill
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Hard to work Gerrard out. Brilliant at Rangers, average at Villa.

Never had him down as very tactically astute but who knows.
He was just as average at Rangers..... in his first season. Then he improved them season by season. He had a philosphy and a system of playing (very much like Klopp's/Rodgers, with some of the the defensive solidity of Rafa/Houllier). Practical, yet also idealistic- a good balance. It's not the system he currently employs at Villa. That is just a necessary evil to get the players signed for the system to perform.

He did an awful lot of overhauling at Rangers- not just the first team.
It's been what- 6 months since he came in at Villa, working with a squad he inherited? He already turned their fortunes around, changed the formation, got the players performing, convinced Coutinho to come there etc.

Hasn't had a full transfer window yet and hasn't really made signings. To say he's average at Villa after 6 months, is just premature judgement.
