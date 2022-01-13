« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps

lobsterboy

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 13, 2022, 01:39:15 pm
Pah!
Does Coutinho wear an Alice band, fall over for England a lot, have calves he apparently can't pull his socks over and drink drive during lockdown?
Irreplaceable if you ask me!
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 13, 2022, 01:41:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 13, 2022, 01:32:32 pm
Maybe - Digne regressed a lot last year and hasn't played this season. I'm not even sure how match fit he is.

It's a weird one.

 He played until recently I think. They fell out around the time of the Derby but think he was still largely first choice before then.
newterp

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 13, 2022, 01:43:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 13, 2022, 01:41:07 pm
He played until recently I think. They fell out around the time of the Derby but think he was still largely first choice before then.

you are right - so he hasn't played in 7 weeks - that's not as bad as I thought.
12C

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 13, 2022, 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 13, 2022, 01:39:15 pm
Pah!
Does Coutinho wear an Alice band, fall over for England a lot, have calves he apparently can't pull his socks over and drink drive during lockdown?
Irreplaceable if you ask me!

No, but Grealishs old kit will actually fit Phil as it is his size.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 16, 2022, 05:47:39 am
There's something classy about Gerrard as manager
Ghost Town

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 16, 2022, 05:52:33 am
There's a new drive and strength to the way he speaks, which is different from the almost laconic tones he used to employ in interviews as a player
[new username under construction]

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 16, 2022, 09:20:39 am
Going to learn a lot at Villa, don't think he'll do to bad there
lamonti

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Today at 07:54:31 am
Tyrone Mings with shocking errors for all three goals for Villa last night and barely a mention on commentary.

The best thing Gerrard could do for Villa is somehow trick United into buying him for £50m to accompany Maguire. He's so error prone.

Ramsay is very impressive. Coutinho a joy to watch still.
Crosby Nick

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Today at 08:02:36 am
He was pretty ruthless upgrading Targett. He needs to do the same with Mings in the summer. Although their forward line needs a bit of tweaking too. Midfield looks pretty decent.

What chance Coutinho stays? I think they have an option to buy but could they realistically afford the wages?
Bergersleftpeg

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
Today at 08:53:01 am
Mings is dreadful. Coutinho is really very good. I would say its a shame how he has wasted so many years of his career (though still has some medals to show for it) but he only has himself to blame for that.
