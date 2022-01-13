« previous next »
Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps  (Read 193859 times)

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2160 on: January 13, 2022, 01:39:15 pm »
Pah!
Does Coutinho wear an Alice band, fall over for England a lot, have calves he apparently can't pull his socks over and drink drive during lockdown?
Irreplaceable if you ask me!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2161 on: January 13, 2022, 01:41:07 pm »
Maybe - Digne regressed a lot last year and hasn't played this season. I'm not even sure how match fit he is.

It's a weird one.

 He played until recently I think. They fell out around the time of the Derby but think he was still largely first choice before then.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2162 on: January 13, 2022, 01:43:36 pm »
He played until recently I think. They fell out around the time of the Derby but think he was still largely first choice before then.

you are right - so he hasn't played in 7 weeks - that's not as bad as I thought.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2163 on: January 13, 2022, 03:19:38 pm »
Pah!
Does Coutinho wear an Alice band, fall over for England a lot, have calves he apparently can't pull his socks over and drink drive during lockdown?
Irreplaceable if you ask me!

No, but Grealishs old kit will actually fit Phil as it is his size.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 05:47:39 am »
There's something classy about Gerrard as manager
I'm a knob
