



I've got friends in Brum and been there loads of times. Those areas you mentioned, especially 'The Rock' are basically 100% Asian so I would say there are no Liverpool equivalents.

Gotta say though, some of the restaurants on Alum Rock Rd serve the tastiest grub this side of Lahore!



Can't see Stevie living in any of the areas you mentioned to be honest. Apologies to any Brummies on here, but Brum is a really shite place to live.

Stevie will probably live outside the city in a plusher area with cleaner air and better roads!



Are you talking Ladypool road? Some great restaurants down there, but a pain to drive through. Just a bunch of people in financed cars showing them off, and hold up traffic. It takes away from the place, as the food is amazing but you spend time stuck in traffic.And yes, I do notice an Asian population there. Could say 90% in those areas. Its one of reasons the City of Birmingham stadium in Saltely, that was going to be the Midlands equivalent of Wembley didnt take off. A prototype and everything was made, but because a casino was meant to be attached to it, that risked alienating the local community as thats outlawed in Islam. So the casino (rightfully so) pulled out. But the main reason for that I believe was the license.