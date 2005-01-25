Doesn't necessarily mean Grealish will leave, The owners there are quite rich aren't they?



All owners are rich. The question is how much of their own money are they willing to kick in. Their books show they're operating at a £100m loss right now which isn't a terrible idea if you're trying to ensconce yourself in the PL to protect your investment but makes much less sense after that. It's leaked that ManC want Grealish the same week they sign Buendia and will go for Ward-Prowse screams to be they are spending the Grealish money before people know they have it so they don't get their prices jacked up.