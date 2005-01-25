It's never good to click on links when you see Jack Grealish trending on Twitter.
Whats the script for them now?
Jack Grealish banned from driving. Hopefully he is banned from diving next.
He should also get banned for that shite Backstreet Boys hairstyle.
Their next 6 in the league are:Chelsea awayUnited awaySpurs homeEverton homeBurnley away Saints awayWe'll see where they are this stretch.
I'm already starting to feel a little bit sick that I might want them to win come the last day of the season.
Fully expect Grealish to leave for 50m+, otherwise spending such a sum for a single player is a massive risk for a club like villa.
Doesn't necessarily mean Grealish will leave, The owners there are quite rich aren't they?
Aston Villas Wesley loses control before he gets himself sent off after a headbutt and strangle on Stokes Nick Powell this Saturday.The Premier League striker received a straight red card from the referee in a pre-season fixture against their Championship opposition at the bet365 Stadium.While Villa were 2-0 down in the 65th minute, Wesley received his marching orders for an altercation involving Stokes Nick Powell, leaving fans baffled to the flare up.The Brazilian was fighting for the ball against Powell near the touchline only minutes after his introduction from the substitutes bench after the hour mark.
they spent a couple hundred mill last two years, without any funds coming in from selling. So I suppose they have decent amount to spend!But, I can see Grealish going if they get that big offer, he may well want to at this point.
I care . Don't know why. Totally irrational loathing of them. I think imbin a viscous spiral about them. I probably need professional help.
Replacing Grealish with Buendia, Bailey and Ings isn't too bad. They should have money left over as well to make another run at Ward-Prowse or the like.
Raging Ingsy has gone to these. Would have loved him back with us. What a goal scorer.
So how would they all line up? Watkins, Ings, Bailey front three? Where does Buendia play?
