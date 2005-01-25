« previous next »
Author Topic: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!  (Read 155909 times)

Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1480 on: December 10, 2020, 02:29:54 pm »
Quote from: redribbon 73% more xmassy on December 10, 2020, 02:24:39 pm
It's never good to click on links when you see Jack Grealish trending on Twitter.  :-X

Haha I think I know what youre referring too, just been sent a WhatsApp. :D

Its not him is it?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1481 on: December 10, 2020, 02:37:48 pm »
No one else has hair that bad do they?

EDIT: Apparently, Dean Smith has been talking about the 'confusing' Covid guidelines after Grealish and Barkley were caught celebrating Barkley's birthday at a party in London at the weekend...so I think that answers who took the photo!  :puke2
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1482 on: December 10, 2020, 03:26:23 pm »
Whats the script for them now? Isolate or ok due to testing protocol?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1483 on: December 10, 2020, 03:33:45 pm »
Quote from: dudleyredred bobbin along on December 10, 2020, 03:26:23 pm
Whats the script for them now?

Captaining England is the usual punishment.
« Reply #1484 on: December 16, 2020, 05:26:10 am »
Jack Grealish banned from driving. Hopefully he is banned from diving next.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1485 on: December 16, 2020, 07:44:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 16, 2020, 05:26:10 am
Jack Grealish banned from driving. Hopefully he is banned from diving next.

He should also get banned for that shite Backstreet Boys hairstyle.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1486 on: December 16, 2020, 09:13:20 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 16, 2020, 05:26:10 am
Jack Grealish banned from driving. Hopefully he is banned from diving next.

So sod all then, one weeks wages and hires a chauffeur for a few months
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1487 on: December 16, 2020, 11:00:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 16, 2020, 07:44:03 am
He should also get banned for that shite Backstreet Boys hairstyle.

It's the peaky blinder, every young divvy in Birmingham has got it thinking they look dead coo,l it's like the Geordie Shore effect in Newcastle where all the fellas wear dead tight tops with low v-necks
« Reply #1488 on: December 27, 2020, 06:37:24 am »
When did this lot get actually good? I saw them struggle to beat 10-man Sheffield Utd at the start of the season and I thought they were fucking rubbish.

Ollie Watkins seems like an excellent signing. Puts in an absolute shift and the goals will come.

Struggling to believe Arsenal voluntarily sold them their best goalkeeper also.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1489 on: December 27, 2020, 08:36:00 am »
I like Villa so I'm hoping they can keep this up but I imagine they'll fall away. Could still get a top 6 finish if Grealish and the strikers stay on their game, and if the 10-0 mullering we are going to give them at Anfield does not destroy them
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1490 on: December 27, 2020, 09:05:17 am »
I watched the game yesterday and whilst their 10 man second half performance was exceptional, they were helped out massively by an incompetent Palace side who struggled massively with the extra man advantage and further compounded by the utterly incompetent Owl sitting their looking bewildered. Youd have thought with someone like him with his many years of managerial experience hed have an ounce of a plan to come up with a solution...
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1491 on: December 27, 2020, 09:37:22 am »
I'm still sticking with this season is (for obvious reasons) the weirdest ever, freak results happening all the time, the top 4/6 won't be that way this season, so the tiny clubs should make the most of it
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1492 on: December 27, 2020, 09:42:15 am »
Their next 6 in the league are:

Chelsea away
United away
Spurs home
Everton home
Burnley away
Saints away

We'll see where they are this stretch.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1493 on: December 27, 2020, 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 27, 2020, 09:42:15 am
Their next 6 in the league are:

Chelsea away
United away
Spurs home
Everton home
Burnley away
Saints away

We'll see where they are this stretch.

Well, i hope they draw all their 6 games.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1494 on: December 27, 2020, 11:58:26 am »
They will easily beat Chelsea and Everton. The rest of the other games, I will laugh my woody woodpecker of watching as it will be pure entertainment whatever the result.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1495 on: December 27, 2020, 12:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 27, 2020, 09:42:15 am
Their next 6 in the league are:

Chelsea away
United away
Spurs home
Everton home
Burnley away
Saints away


We'll see where they are this stretch.


Cant see them beating The Saints . . .
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1496 on: December 29, 2020, 08:23:24 am »
Grealish
Kane
Fernandes

The biggest cheats in the Premier League.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1497 on: January 9, 2021, 12:00:55 am »
Wanted to give their team from the game earlier a shout out.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1498 on: May 16, 2021, 09:34:21 pm »
I'm already starting to feel a little bit sick that I might want them to win come the last day of the season.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1499 on: May 16, 2021, 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 16, 2021, 09:34:21 pm
I'm already starting to feel a little bit sick that I might want them to win come the last day of the season.

Who cares? I'll be cheering them on. There are about half a dozen clubs out there that I dislike mor than them so I'm not arsed about Villa. Hopefully they get something from the game.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1500 on: May 17, 2021, 07:19:16 am »
I care . Don't know why. Totally irrational loathing of them. I think imbin a viscous spiral about them. I probably need professional help.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1501 on: June 7, 2021, 06:53:33 pm »
That's a lot of money for Buendía has anyone watched him sufficiently to know whether he's worth it or if it's just a crazy gamble? I assume they're pre-emptively splashing the Grealish cash or something.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1502 on: June 7, 2021, 07:13:16 pm »
Fully expect Grealish to leave for 50m+, otherwise spending such a sum for a single player is a massive risk for a club like villa.
« Reply #1503 on: June 7, 2021, 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on June  7, 2021, 07:13:16 pm
Fully expect Grealish to leave for 50m+, otherwise spending such a sum for a single player is a massive risk for a club like villa.
£50m, plus "English premium" equals about £90m, really only Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC that could afford that for their genius coach.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1504 on: June 7, 2021, 07:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on June  7, 2021, 07:13:16 pm
Fully expect Grealish to leave for 50m+, otherwise spending such a sum for a single player is a massive risk for a club like villa.

Doesn't necessarily mean Grealish will leave, The owners there are quite rich aren't they?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1505 on: June 7, 2021, 09:04:51 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on June  7, 2021, 07:39:38 pm
Doesn't necessarily mean Grealish will leave, The owners there are quite rich aren't they?

they spent a couple hundred mill last two years, without any funds coming in from selling. So I suppose they have decent amount to spend!

But, I can see Grealish going if they get that big offer, he may well want to at this point.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1506 on: June 7, 2021, 09:28:34 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on June  7, 2021, 07:39:38 pm
Doesn't necessarily mean Grealish will leave, The owners there are quite rich aren't they?

All owners are rich.  The question is how much of their own money are they willing to kick in.  Their books show they're operating at a £100m loss right now which isn't a terrible idea if you're trying to ensconce yourself in the PL to protect your investment but makes much less sense after that.  It's leaked that ManC want Grealish the same week they sign Buendia and will go for Ward-Prowse screams to be they are spending the Grealish money before people know they have it so they don't get their prices jacked up.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1507 on: June 8, 2021, 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on June  7, 2021, 07:13:16 pm
Fully expect Grealish to leave for 50m+, otherwise spending such a sum for a single player is a massive risk for a club like villa.

50m and id want him at anfield. He's such a talent.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1508 on: July 27, 2021, 01:04:54 am »
John Terry has left as Assistant Manager

Hopefully itll be a bridge too far 😜
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1509 on: July 27, 2021, 10:48:52 am »


Quote
Aston Villas Wesley loses control before he gets himself sent off after a headbutt and strangle on Stokes Nick Powell this Saturday.

The Premier League striker received a straight red card from the referee in a pre-season fixture against their Championship opposition at the bet365 Stadium.

While Villa were 2-0 down in the 65th minute, Wesley received his marching orders for an altercation involving Stokes Nick Powell, leaving fans baffled to the flare up.

The Brazilian was fighting for the ball against Powell near the touchline only minutes after his introduction from the substitutes bench after the hour mark.

It's from a few days ago, but can  we look forward to more of this?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1510 on: July 27, 2021, 05:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  7, 2021, 09:04:51 pm
they spent a couple hundred mill last two years, without any funds coming in from selling. So I suppose they have decent amount to spend!

But, I can see Grealish going if they get that big offer, he may well want to at this point.

It'd be interesting to see him stay and help Villa build a decent side.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1511 on: July 27, 2021, 05:04:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 17, 2021, 07:19:16 am
I care . Don't know why. Totally irrational loathing of them. I think imbin a viscous spiral about them. I probably need professional help.

Haha, it might be that photo of the Villa fans "celebrating" Gerrard's birthday on the train on the day of that semi?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1512 on: July 28, 2021, 07:54:55 am »
Hope they sell Grealish, waste the money on say, Traore and Zaha, and end up flirting with relegation.

Horrible Brummie gobshites.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm »
Replacing Grealish with Buendia, Bailey and Ings isn't too bad.  They should have money left over as well to make another run at Ward-Prowse or the like.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 08:19:11 pm »
Raging Ingsy has gone to these. Would have loved him back with us. What a goal scorer.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 08:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:16:13 pm
Replacing Grealish with Buendia, Bailey and Ings isn't too bad.  They should have money left over as well to make another run at Ward-Prowse or the like.

On paper at least, this looks like a lesson in how to do this, if you are selling a talent for a once in a decade fee.  Contrast this with Everton's sale of Lukaku and Barkley
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 08:26:22 pm »
So how would they all line up? Watkins, Ings, Bailey front three? Where does Buendia play?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:19:11 pm
Raging Ingsy has gone to these. Would have loved him back with us. What a goal scorer.
Don't rage; he wasn't realistically coming back here. Be happy for him. He can play in an exciting, improving team with good prospects  for a trophy and maybe even a European place.

After all he's been through he's in a good place again
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:26:22 pm
So how would they all line up? Watkins, Ings, Bailey front three? Where does Buendia play?

I'd guess they all won't start as it would be odd to completely redo their tactics when replacing one player but we'll see.  Figure a lot will have to do with the opponent as well.  They can probably get away with Ings playing in the Grealish role when they aren't playing one of the top 4 but when they are they'll need more defensive work and have to choose just one of Ings or Watkins to play.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1519 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:26:22 pm
So how would they all line up? Watkins, Ings, Bailey front three? Where does Buendia play?

Yes, with Buendía in behind.
