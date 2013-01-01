« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!  (Read 123886 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 06:37:52 PM »
They are on their way!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 PM »
I like Villa, hope they manage to stay up
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
Yeah, nah, i still want them to go down.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:48:42 AM »
Think they'll scrape it as the three others around them can't buy a result .

Hope they go down as can't stand Purslow.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,493
  • Dutch Class
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 11:23:41 AM »
I see McGinn and Smith had a good moan about the five sub rule yesterday hurting their 'smaller' squad. This is the same team that signed permanently or on loan 17 players this season. This is the same team that signed Borja Baston and Danny Drinkwater in January and don't use either of them. Yes, the rule invariably benefits bigger clubs, but if any team should be hurting right now because of that rule, it's Burnley. And they've got on with it. Villa meanwhile have used four keepers in the PL this season.

 This is the same Villa team that benefitted the other week against Sheff Utd when Paul Tierney fucked up on VAR. The same team pushing for  restart provisions, including relegation being scrapped and exemptions to not play if one of their key players got sick. The same team that benefitted from the break by being able to get John McGinn back from injury.
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 11:26:52 AM »
Their last game v West Ham could be a winner takes all. I'd rather see West Ham go than Villa, just due to West Hams owners.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 11:27:38 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:42 AM
Think they'll scrape it as the three others around them can't buy a result .

Hope they go down as can't stand Purslow.

Neither can Villa, they haven't won in 9 (lost 7) which is the longest current streak in the league.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,764
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 11:33:01 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:23:41 AM
I see McGinn and Smith had a good moan about the five sub rule yesterday hurting their 'smaller' squad. This is the same team that signed permanently or on loan 17 players this season. This is the same team that signed Borja Baston and Danny Drinkwater in January and don't use either of them. Yes, the rule invariably benefits bigger clubs, but if any team should be hurting right now because of that rule, it's Burnley. And they've got on with it. Villa meanwhile have used four keepers in the PL this season.

 This is the same Villa team that benefitted the other week against Sheff Utd when Paul Tierney fucked up on VAR. The same team pushing for  restart provisions, including relegation being scrapped and exemptions to not play if one of their key players got sick. The same team that benefitted from the break by being able to get John McGinn back from injury.
Granted every team it's 'fair' in that it gets the exact same extra two players on the bench, and two subs, to both teams. But we can't deny it massively favours better squads, like us, who can afford to keep more (and better) players on the bench. I've only seen McGin's post match on Sky, where I think he only said that 'we can't thank the person who invented the five subs rule). Take your point on Burnley though, think you're spot on.

Think back to when one of our best sub options to change a game was Nabil El Zhar or Jan Kromkamp, and you can see why it would be frustrating. We can't deny that structurally it favours squads like us City and Chelsea. I am glad that we're using it to give young players a chance though
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,493
  • Dutch Class
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 11:26:52 AM
Their last game v West Ham could be a winner takes all. I'd rather see West Ham go than Villa, just due to West Hams owners.

West Ham have the easiest schedule of the relegation threatened sides. They should stay up.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,493
  • Dutch Class
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 11:42:27 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:33:01 AM
Granted every team it's 'fair' in that it gets the exact same extra two players on the bench, and two subs, to both teams. But we can't deny it massively favours better squads, like us, who can afford to keep more (and better) players on the bench. I've only seen McGin's post match on Sky, where I think he only said that 'we can't thank the person who invented the five subs rule). Take your point on Burnley though, think you're spot on.

True, but Smith waited until he was down a goal to make a sub. It's a major complaint from Villa fans. He typically waits too late to change things up. That and he doesn't ease players back from injury.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 