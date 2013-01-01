I see McGinn and Smith had a good moan about the five sub rule yesterday hurting their 'smaller' squad. This is the same team that signed permanently or on loan 17 players this season. This is the same team that signed Borja Baston and Danny Drinkwater in January and don't use either of them. Yes, the rule invariably benefits bigger clubs, but if any team should be hurting right now because of that rule, it's Burnley. And they've got on with it. Villa meanwhile have used four keepers in the PL this season.



This is the same Villa team that benefitted the other week against Sheff Utd when Paul Tierney fucked up on VAR. The same team pushing for restart provisions, including relegation being scrapped and exemptions to not play if one of their key players got sick. The same team that benefitted from the break by being able to get John McGinn back from injury.