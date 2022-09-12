« previous next »
Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5560 on: September 12, 2022, 08:40:05 pm
Just wait till he plants one into the top corner in the 96th minute of the Milan Derby. Bonnie Tyler will be buying a new yacht

Il calcio senza Origi non è nulla
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5561 on: October 23, 2022, 10:01:40 am
Had a difficult start at Milan with injuries etc but finally got his first goal, an absolute belter https://youtu.be/NPfKqSqXOPk

Well in Div, absolutely made up for him
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5562 on: October 23, 2022, 10:05:38 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on October 23, 2022, 10:01:40 am
Had a difficult start at Milan with injuries etc but finally got his first goal, an absolute belter https://youtu.be/NPfKqSqXOPk

Well in Div, absolutely made up for him

Good goal. That Diaz is some player.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5563 on: October 23, 2022, 09:09:36 pm
You know he would have scored against Nottingham
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5564 on: April 18, 2023, 12:43:41 pm
Happy Birthday Divock still kind of miss him.  :)
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5565 on: April 18, 2023, 01:34:27 pm
Many happy returns to a great player and an even greater man!

The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5566 on: April 18, 2023, 02:55:52 pm
He's three games away from the Champions League final. ;D
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5567 on: April 19, 2023, 04:18:23 pm
Quote from: BoRed on April 18, 2023, 02:55:52 pm
He's three games away from the Champions League final. ;D

Three wins away from holding it aloft again.

Any coincidence that we're midtable after he leaves and Milan are on for their first European Cup success in a generation?  ;D

Football without Origi is nothing.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5568 on: July 10, 2023, 02:17:04 pm
Rumours Gerrard wants him at whatever blood soaked club he joined.  :butt
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5569 on: July 10, 2023, 02:24:40 pm
I'm beginning to dread every time I see a "Former LFC Player" thread return to the top of the page....
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5570 on: July 25, 2023, 02:24:13 pm
origi to hammers? would be weird seeing him playing under moyes

but his time at milan doesn't actually looks like a success.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5571 on: July 25, 2023, 07:07:33 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 25, 2023, 02:24:13 pm
origi to hammers? would be weird seeing him playing under moyes

but his time at milan doesn't actually looks like a success.

He hasnt been a success anywhere away from Liverpool. Hes just not a good player. He had a couple of huge moments here that he hasnt had to paper over cracks elsewhere.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5572 on: July 25, 2023, 07:38:10 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2023, 07:07:33 pm
He hasnt been a success anywhere away from Liverpool. Hes just not a good player. He had a couple of huge moments here that he hasnt had to paper over cracks elsewhere.

Bit harsh considering what Funes Mori did to him.

Origi had to reinvent himself as a player after his injury. Worked great for us - he was invaluable as a bit part player and super sub, but it's a very niche role. Other fan bases are less patient.

We had such a powerful attack we could afford to indulge ourselves, but even with that, to say he wasn't a good player is wide of the mark for me.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5573 on: September 3, 2023, 12:05:19 am
Welcome back to the Premier League Big Div...
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Reply #5574 on: Today at 03:42:19 am
I hadn't seen him on the pitch in months for Forest, but he had a typical cheeky backheel flick into space for Neco to run onto that resulted in their second goal against the Hammers.  Worth a look if anyone can track down a highlight. 
