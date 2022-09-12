He hasnt been a success anywhere away from Liverpool. Hes just not a good player. He had a couple of huge moments here that he hasnt had to paper over cracks elsewhere.



Bit harsh considering what Funes Mori did to him.Origi had to reinvent himself as a player after his injury. Worked great for us - he was invaluable as a bit part player and super sub, but it's a very niche role. Other fan bases are less patient.We had such a powerful attack we could afford to indulge ourselves, but even with that, to say he wasn't a good player is wide of the mark for me.