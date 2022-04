He's a calm head, unphased by any situation. Great thinking and a delicate touch for the first goal, and he got into a good free space for the 2nd. His football IQ is very high.



I'm not sure it's about being a calm head, more that he's not really the thinking type (not in a bad way). I think there was a video on the LFC-youtube-channel where a couple of players were talking about him and saying that he's kind of dopey in terms of if someone is late for breakfast or forgets his passport it's him. Or how he scored that winner in the derby and went to get the ball quickly because he thought it was just the equalizer. I think that plays a big part in him basically coming on after not playing for weeks and just fitting back in right away. He doesn't give a fuck and just does what he does.So in one way, I would love it if he stayed at Liverpool for longer, because he's a good player to have around without playing every week and it would kind of show that he likes it here. On the other hand, I think for him to ever become a "real" player he needs to leave and join a club where he's playing more often. He's too good to be just hanging around our first team and be subbed on every few months to score a goal or be involved in another way.