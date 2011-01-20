Some companies have on their payroll people whose main, if not sole, job is to tackle problems that no one else can handle. They don't do much, but what they do, they do very well, and when called on, they deliver. When shit hits the fan, when everyone's in a rut and has no idea how to get out of it, these people come in and bail everyone out. They basically solve the unsolvable. They're the elite of the elite.



In the case of Liverpool, we have one such person in Origi. You can tell that he's the biggest mentality monster in the entire squad, that you can count on him to finish off the job with a cool head. That may well be all he does. But when needed to do something, he does it. And really that's all he needs to do.