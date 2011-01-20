« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer  (Read 539117 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,163
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5080 on: December 8, 2021, 02:06:08 am »
Quote from: oojason on December  7, 2021, 11:40:37 pm
All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-





damn did that save ever end up landing perfectly for him! lol.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,163
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5081 on: December 8, 2021, 02:06:46 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December  8, 2021, 12:53:13 am
That's one of your best... ;D

Divock Whodini...

haha - yeah I pulled that one out from the back of the closet.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5082 on: December 8, 2021, 09:15:22 am »
When he's confident he's a good player.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5083 on: December 8, 2021, 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2021, 02:06:08 am
damn did that save ever end up landing perfectly for him! lol.

No coincidence - you can see him watching the flight of the ball. Judged it perfectly.

He may be laid back on the surface, but clearly his brain is processing everything going on around him at light speed.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,657
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5084 on: December 8, 2021, 10:17:59 am »
Quote from: oojason on December  7, 2021, 11:40:37 pm
All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW:-



I love how he so often gets in position to pick up a loose ball or pounce on a ricochet if the keeper bungle a save. Did the same for our first against Barca, although not with his head. He has great awareness of the ball and his team mates.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5085 on: December 8, 2021, 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2021, 02:06:08 am
damn did that save ever end up landing perfectly for him! lol.

Would the assist count for Mane or the goalkeeper?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5086 on: December 8, 2021, 05:54:41 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December  8, 2021, 10:18:47 am
Would the assist count for Mane or the goalkeeper?
dunno if they get them but both Mane and Ox deserve them last night.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5087 on: December 8, 2021, 07:13:33 pm »
Quietly he's got 3 in... how many minutes?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5088 on: December 8, 2021, 07:19:40 pm »
Five and two assists, in just shy of 400 minutes.
Logged
AHA!

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,075
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5089 on: December 8, 2021, 07:21:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 07:19:40 pm
Five and two assists, in just shy of 400 minutes.

Divock Endproduct...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,657
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5090 on: December 8, 2021, 07:49:03 pm »
Big O... ACTION!

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5091 on: December 8, 2021, 07:52:49 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December  8, 2021, 10:18:47 am
Would the assist count for Mane or the goalkeeper?

Mane at his best there, lightning quick to get onto the defender and a rocket of a shot that the keeper could only get himself in the way of and hope to fuck it went somewhere safe - Divock was waiting...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5092 on: December 9, 2021, 03:10:22 pm »

'Divock Origi | Underrated' (2 and a bit minutes of Origi goal magic - not too sure on the music, mind...) - https://v.redd.it/b3f0iq4vzg481
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline iamadooddood

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5093 on: December 12, 2021, 11:13:55 am »
Some companies have on their payroll people whose main, if not sole, job is to tackle problems that no one else can handle. They don't do much, but what they do, they do very well, and when called on, they deliver. When shit hits the fan, when everyone's in a rut and has no idea how to get out of it, these people come in and bail everyone out. They basically solve the unsolvable. They're the elite of the elite.

In the case of Liverpool, we have one such person in Origi. You can tell that he's the biggest mentality monster in the entire squad, that you can count on him to finish off the job with a cool head. That may well be all he does. But when needed to do something, he does it. And really that's all he needs to do.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5094 on: December 12, 2021, 12:02:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2021, 02:06:08 am
damn did that save ever end up landing perfectly for him! lol.

Quote from: Red Berry on December  8, 2021, 10:17:59 am
I love how he so often gets in position to pick up a loose ball or pounce on a ricochet if the keeper bungle a save. Did the same for our first against Barca, although not with his head. He has great awareness of the ball and his team mates.

A wizard Origi is never late, nor is he early, he arrives precisely when he means to. ;D






'Divock Origi (I need a hero)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/--SK63394ps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/--SK63394ps</a>

« Last Edit: December 12, 2021, 12:09:44 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,563
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5095 on: December 12, 2021, 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: iamadooddood on December 12, 2021, 11:13:55 am
Some companies have on their payroll people whose main, if not sole, job is to tackle problems that no one else can handle. They don't do much, but what they do, they do very well, and when called on, they deliver. When shit hits the fan, when everyone's in a rut and has no idea how to get out of it, these people come in and bail everyone out. They basically solve the unsolvable. They're the elite of the elite.

In the case of Liverpool, we have one such person in Origi. You can tell that he's the biggest mentality monster in the entire squad, that you can count on him to finish off the job with a cool head. That may well be all he does. But when needed to do something, he does it. And really that's all he needs to do.

So hes our Winston Wolf?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,075
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5096 on: December 12, 2021, 02:03:11 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5097 on: December 12, 2021, 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 12, 2021, 12:43:59 pm
So hes our Winston Wolf?

I understand you have a game, in the balance, minus a goal. Take me to it.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5098 on: December 18, 2021, 05:32:21 pm »
Apparently only has 6 months on his contract. Its odd, as he signed another in 2019 I thought he'd have longer
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5099 on: December 22, 2021, 07:53:48 am »
Never caught why he's out. Is he injured?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5100 on: December 22, 2021, 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December 22, 2021, 07:53:48 am
Never caught why he's out. Is he injured?
got a knock in the knee, iirc, and hasn't recovered yet.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm »
0-1 when he comes on, 3-1 at Full time.

Coincidence? I think not.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
0-1 when he comes on, 3-1 at Full time.

Coincidence? I think not.
When we brought Origi on, it was game over.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm »
He's gonna score the winner in the final isn't he?  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm »
He looked lively when he came on, it's always fun when Divock is around.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm
He looked lively when he came on, it's always fun when Divock is around.
When Winter is coming to a end the mighty Divock comes out of hiberation, he loves Springtime football.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm
When Winter is coming to a end the mighty Divock comes out of hiberation, he loves Springtime football.

Cup final next week, Divock territory that.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,061
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
He's gonna score the winner in the final isn't he?  ;D
of course

love how he goes hiding during the transfer windows, just to pop up in times of need. He's a guardian angel :D
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5108 on: Yesterday at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:14:08 pm
Cup final next week, Divock territory that.  ;)
Klopp brings him on as a sub today to warm him up. ;D
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5109 on: Yesterday at 05:26:17 pm »
Watching back the Diaz goal, he dragged Gibson so far out of position that he was no chance of recovering back as Luis powered through the gap.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5110 on: Yesterday at 06:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 05:18:04 pm
Klopp brings him on as a sub today to warm him up. ;D

Is right.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5111 on: Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm »
Keep him please!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5112 on: Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm
Keep him please!

I'd like him to stay as well but I think at this stage in his career he needs to move to a club where he will get the opportunity to be the main man. I think West Ham, or Crystal Palace would be good moves for him, he'll have the opportunity to leave on a free in the summer so I'll expect him to have many options so I think he needs to choose wisely.   
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5113 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 pm »
Origi has become a bit of a representation of our mentality. Whenever he comes off the bench, the atmosphere changes, the belief goes up. Even sitting at home watching on the telly, it seems inevitable that we will score regardless of how he performs. Its mad how a player that only gets a fraction of the minutes compared to so many other regulars, has such a massive influence. Even the team seems to think that with him on the pitch, the tide will turn, always.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5114 on: Today at 10:04:49 am »
The number of times we turned adverse situations around when he came on can't be a coincidence. In addition to his goals after coming on, we gained points against Leicester(Home), Villa(Away), Sheffield United(Away) and United(Away) in 2019/20 after he came on.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:04 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,847
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5115 on: Today at 10:08:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on December 12, 2021, 12:43:59 pm
So hes our Winston Wolf?

Pretty, please, with a cherry on top, win the fucking league
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5116 on: Today at 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on December 12, 2021, 12:43:59 pm
So hes our Winston Wolf?

"I'm Divock Origi, I solve problems"

Would love him to get a new contract. For me it'd be the right decision every day of the week. I'd back him to score goals wherever he can play regular football, but he wants to be here more than anything, we all know it. Sometimes what seems like a little contribution can mean loads. He'll keep having big moments I think, and it's good to see the faith Klopp still has in him. When he's on the pitch for us I fancy him to always score.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5117 on: Today at 12:05:43 pm »
He's a mascot player. He should get a contract for life and once he stops playing he can become our actual mascot.

This thread title will be book length by then
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,075
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5118 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:05:43 pm
He's a mascot player. He should get a contract for life and once he stops playing he can become our actual mascot.

This thread title will be book length by then

Mascot a Drawer Full of Medals...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5119 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:37:29 pm
Mascot a Drawer Full of Medals...

A drawer full of medals helps the Everton go down
Everton go down, Everton go down
Just a drawer full of medals helps the Everton go down
In a most delightful way
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 