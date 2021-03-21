I think he grew on all of us after the winner against Everton and what he did in the Champions league semi and final. I think Klopp began to favor him a lot since even though he was definitely lacking in ability compared to the rest of the attackers, you knew what you were getting. An average attackers who would follow your instructions, work hard, track back and could finish relatively ok.



I think this form, or reliability maybe, carried over into the 2019-20 season and he was generally ok for the start of last season but then essentially fell off a cliff since the pandemic.



He's looked completely lost this season though, absolutely zero chemistry with any of the rest of the players and no clue what he's even supposed to be doing in the team. Tough to argue for his finishing ability either after the miss against Burnley.



For a while now it feels like the only argument you'd have left for him is his height which I don't think he ever puts to good use. Doesn't seem useful in defending set pieces and when the balls are played long to him he seems to consistently misjudge where the ball will land and never get to it.



Perhaps an arguments could be made that he particularly feeds off the energy of a crowd but I fear by the time we are back in the ground it will be too little too late. Still, I will always be grateful for what he helped this club achieve, seems like a genuinely nice bloke and hope he can get himself a good move in the summer.