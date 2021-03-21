« previous next »
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 am »
I actually think he should have played more often, but probably hasn't as we're trying to rely on the core of players who have done so well for us to get us out of the hole we've found ourselves in. He's never been a good sub though, which is why its frustrating to see him come on late and do nothing. Even some of the times he's actually impacted a game late on he's been crap. The Newcastle late winner and the second in the CL stand out for that, he was fucking dreadful before the goals. But when he starts with most of the first choice players he's actually got a decent record.
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 am »
I think he grew on all of us after the winner against Everton and what he did in the Champions league semi and final. I think Klopp began to favor him a lot since even though he was definitely lacking in ability compared to the rest of the attackers, you knew what you were getting. An average attackers who would follow your instructions, work hard, track back and could finish relatively ok.

I think this form, or reliability maybe, carried over into the 2019-20 season and he was generally ok for the start of last season but then essentially fell off a cliff since the pandemic.

He's looked completely lost this season though, absolutely zero chemistry with any of the rest of the players and no clue what he's even supposed to be doing in the team. Tough to argue for his finishing ability either after the miss against Burnley.

For a while now it feels like the only argument you'd have left for him is his height which I don't think he ever puts to good use. Doesn't seem useful in defending set pieces and when the balls are played long to him he seems to consistently misjudge where the ball will land and never get to it.

Perhaps an arguments could be made that he particularly feeds off the energy of a crowd but I fear by the time we are back in the ground it will be too little too late. Still, I will always be grateful for what he helped this club achieve, seems like a genuinely nice bloke and hope he can get himself a good move in the summer.
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm »
There are some parallels to Ryan Babel here I think.

Divock has, of course, reached greater heights in terms of trophies and more memorable goals...but they do seem similar. Some great attributes and skills, but never put it all together.
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 21, 2021, 10:40:52 pm
But at Lille,Wolfsburg & Liverpool he has been poor. He just isnt very good.
Harsh, he scored 14 goals for them before he was 20. Seemed like a proper talent back then.
Quote from: MD1990 on March 21, 2021, 10:40:52 pm
If we were smart we would have sold him after the CL final.
His contract was up. We renewed it for two reasons I believe: 1. Reward for his contribution in the 18/19 campaign and 2. To get better offers in the following summer, which was probably derailed due to the pandemic.
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 05:14:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm
There are some parallels to Ryan Babel here I think.

Divock has, of course, reached greater heights in terms of trophies and more memorable goals...but they do seem similar. Some great attributes and skills, but never put it all together.

Yeah, players with talent who were highly rated as youngsters but have never been able to consistently apply it.

The way I tend to put it is if you were a scout looking at signing Origi, what qualities would you be going back to the board or the manager and saying he ticks x, y and z boxes? Ings for example you could say he's a natural goalscorer, he works hard off the ball and has good movement. That's what a manager would want in a forward. Origi's career goal return is not good for a forward (even when he started more at Lille and Wolfsburg) and he's not someone you'd say is a workhorse, or got great pace and movement. He's enigmatic.
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 07:44:40 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:11:47 pm
There are some parallels to Ryan Babel here I think.

Divock has, of course, reached greater heights in terms of trophies and more memorable goals...but they do seem similar. Some great attributes and skills, but never put it all together.
Liverpool is just a bit too high a level I think. In a worse team with less possession, these players can focus on scoring. In Liverpool, you have to be able to handle the quick passing game as well. Put Origi in a slightly worse team, so he can start every week, and I think he would do fine. I think Ings would have struggled here as well. Being a sub for a top side is difficult.
