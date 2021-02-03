I've been thinking about Divock. Football can be a funny thing.



My first memory of him, as I'm sure it is for most was the 2014 World Cup. I won't say he took the Tournament by storm but he was certainly one of the stand outs. I think scoring 2 or 3 goals in a very good Belgium team as a 19 or 20 year old. I also remember Jurgen talking very excitedly about him when he first came.



And then you see him now as a 27 year old, reminding us of a Sunday morning footballer, just out to work off the 9 pints from the night before out of his system before he has his next sess this coming lunchtime.



I'm sure we can all think of players that looked like they were going to be world beaters in their late teens/early twenties before becoming a shadow of their former selves long before they are 30. I don't know if it happens with other sports, I don't follow any close enough to know but I assume it does.



It certainly happens with music. I'm always flabbergasted that the man who wrote 'Yesterday' in his 20's was writing 'The Frog Chorus' in his 40's. U2 have always been my favourite group, but they produced all their best stuff when they were 18 year olds. 30 years later all they can produce is utter shite.



Apologies for the ramblings of a lunatic, spot of cabin fever I think.

