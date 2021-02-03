« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker  (Read 470910 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,450
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4520 on: February 3, 2021, 10:47:29 pm »
That lofted pass at the end almost made me smash the window. He is such a terrible footballer.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4521 on: February 3, 2021, 10:47:31 pm »
Quote from: d_sookoo21 on February  3, 2021, 10:34:30 pm
people just stating the obvious to be honest no one is blaming him for today

Plenty of nasty comments that are completely uncalled for.
I get that people are disappointed and frustrated, but slagging off one of our players isn't something we do.
He was poor tonight, no denying that, but he wasn't the only one. We were flat and as soon as their goal went in you could tell we weren't getting back into the game, which is the opposite of how we were last season.
Let's leave the 'sell him, he's shite' comments ey?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,024
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4522 on: February 3, 2021, 10:53:25 pm »
Baffled he is still at the club never mind getting minutes on the pitch. Terrible footballer.
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4523 on: February 4, 2021, 01:41:30 pm »
Missed the game so can't comment on his most recent showing, but just thought I'd show Divock some love after all the stick he's getting.

I remember Caoimhe O'Neill saying she was gonna build a statue of Div and never got round to it...well i've had an idea - what's the name of the street in town where Eleanor Rigby is? (the street with the black cab rank). Anyway what we should do is build the statue of Div next to Eleanor Rigby, and put a placard on it saying:

Divock Origi
Leavin his headphones again, and again
On a plane..........he's always the same

Divock Origi
Beatin the Blues while he snoozes, he's not
got a clue..........of what's in the news

All the misfit strikers, where do they all come from
All the 90's strikers, where do they all belong

Ohhhhhhhhh look at all the misfit strikers
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4524 on: February 4, 2021, 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  3, 2021, 10:53:25 pm
Baffled he is still at the club never mind getting minutes on the pitch. Terrible footballer.

It's absolutely mad to think that in 2018 when he came on against Everton for THAT goal it was almost seen as a bit of a laugh that he was even still here. He'd had a completely underwhelming spell at wolfsburg and what followed was absolutely out of this world by any standards.

But we've long, long since moved past him. We should have sold him post madrid when his stock would have been through the roof. He's so far away from a player that fits what we do well as a side it's crazy he's still here.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4525 on: February 4, 2021, 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on February  4, 2021, 01:46:42 pm
It's absolutely mad to think that in 2018 when he came on against Everton for THAT goal it was almost seen as a bit of a laugh that he was even still here. He'd had a completely underwhelming spell at wolfsburg and what followed was absolutely out of this world by any standards.

But we've long, long since moved past him. We should have sold him post madrid when his stock would have been through the roof. He's so far away from a player that fits what we do well as a side it's crazy he's still here.

Klopp was seemingly ready to move on from him, what happened? I remember he was far down in pecking order, now he's our first resort.

Just plain weird.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4526 on: February 4, 2021, 02:06:51 pm »
Didn't he sign a new contract after the CL final or something?  If we'd cashed in on him then it would've been cut-price.  But then no one has ever really come in for him since then.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline smig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4527 on: February 4, 2021, 02:36:27 pm »
He'll be part of a much-needed cull of some of the squad players in the summer. Simply not good enough and has been here far too long.
Logged
"Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt."

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,823
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4528 on: February 4, 2021, 03:38:53 pm »
As bad as he has been the last few times he has played he is the least of the worries the team has now.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,773
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4529 on: February 4, 2021, 03:47:26 pm »
He's weirdly cultivated some sort of idea that he's a good sub, and it couldnt be further from the truth. Last season in the league he started seven games, scored four and got an assist. Good numbers. He doesnt really impact the game at all when he's subbed on so fuck knows why we keep doing it.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4530 on: February 4, 2021, 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February  4, 2021, 03:47:26 pm
He's weirdly cultivated some sort of idea that he's a good sub, and it couldnt be further from the truth. Last season in the league he started seven games, scored four and got an assist. Good numbers. He doesnt really impact the game at all when he's subbed on so fuck knows why we keep doing it.

I think he is much better use starting a game rather than coming on as sub, despite popular opinion I thought he was decent against West ham but really struggled to get into the game last night.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline zx12arrgh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4531 on: February 4, 2021, 03:52:06 pm »
I know he's one of ours but he is the wrong side of shite, 10 men would be better because he just gets in the way
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,773
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4532 on: February 4, 2021, 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February  4, 2021, 03:51:30 pm
I think he is much better use starting a game rather than coming on as sub, despite popular opinion I thought he was decent against West ham but really struggled to get into the game last night.

I dont even think he was particularly bad against Burnley, missed chance aside. But if you're playing him its got to be from the start or there's no point, he's literally done nothing off the bench for years.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4533 on: February 4, 2021, 04:07:02 pm »
In the last three or four transfer windows the club has told him to pack his bags and find a new club. I think he removed Liverpool from all his social media. When you make it clear to a player that he's not wanted here, it's crazy to continue playing him.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4534 on: February 4, 2021, 05:12:24 pm »
I've been thinking about Divock. Football can be a funny thing.

My first memory of him, as I'm sure it is for most was the 2014 World Cup. I won't say he took the Tournament by storm but he was certainly one of the stand outs. I think scoring 2 or 3 goals in a very good Belgium team as a 19 or 20 year old. I also remember Jurgen talking very excitedly about him when he first came.

And then you see him now as a 27 year old, reminding us of a Sunday morning footballer, just out to work off the 9 pints from the night before out of his system before he has his next sess this coming lunchtime.

I'm sure we can all think of players that looked like they were going to be world beaters in their late teens/early twenties before becoming a shadow of their former selves long before they are 30. I don't know if it happens with other sports, I don't follow any close enough to know but I assume it does.

It certainly happens with music. I'm always flabbergasted that the man who wrote 'Yesterday' in his 20's was writing 'The Frog Chorus' in his 40's. U2 have always been my favourite group, but they produced all their best stuff when they were 18 year olds. 30 years later all they can produce is utter shite.

Apologies for the ramblings of a lunatic, spot of cabin fever I think. 
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,075
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4535 on: February 4, 2021, 05:14:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February  4, 2021, 03:52:56 pm
I dont even think he was particularly bad against Burnley, missed chance aside. But if you're playing him its got to be from the start or there's no point, he's literally done nothing off the bench for years.

Agreed, hitting the bar will be all anyone remembers from that match but I enjoyed watching someone run at defenders with purpose and getting shots away.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4536 on: February 4, 2021, 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on February  4, 2021, 05:12:24 pm
I've been thinking about Divock. Football can be a funny thing.

---

It certainly happens with music. I'm always flabbergasted that the man who wrote 'Yesterday' in his 20's was writing 'The Frog Chorus' in his 40's. U2 have always been my favourite group, but they produced all their best stuff when they were 18 year olds. 30 years later all they can produce is utter shite.

Apologies for the ramblings of a lunatic, spot of cabin fever I think.

you had me there for a minute Dazzer but have you forgotten that they wrote The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby in their 20s  :wave

but yes they have produced some shite lately

anyways - back to the footy

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4537 on: February 4, 2021, 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on February  4, 2021, 05:12:24 pm
My first memory of him, as I'm sure it is for most was the 2014 World Cup. I won't say he took the Tournament by storm but he was certainly one of the stand outs. I think scoring 2 or 3 goals in a very good Belgium team as a 19 or 20 year old. I also remember Jurgen talking very excitedly about him when he first came.

And then you see him now as a 27 year old, reminding us of a Sunday morning footballer, just out to work off the 9 pints from the night before out of his system before he has his next sess this coming lunchtime.

I remember that Klopp quote well, he said ''oh my God we are going to have such fun with this player'' - he couldn't believe how much of a natural predator Div was. I still love Div because I can't forget how excited i was with him in 15/16 (before Funes mori). I really thought we had the next Jimmy-Floyd and would still argue that Divock is the most natural killer-instinct striker we have at the club.

The rumours i've heard is that he's just not that into football, he just happens to be phenomenally gifted at it. I get the sense he really frustrates Klopp because let's face it, if Divock could only be arsed, he's got the lot (or did before Funes Mori at least)
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4538 on: February 5, 2021, 01:37:09 pm »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on February  4, 2021, 06:07:02 pm
. I get the sense he really frustrates Klopp because let's face it, if Divock could only be arsed, he's got the lot (or did before Funes Mori at least)

He certainly frustrates me. 

Often watch him and think, FFS, lad.  You are big and strong, you are plenty quick enough to give those lumbering CBs something to think about and you have a decent shot on you. Just bloody go for it.

Imagine if you could put e.g. Milner's brain and attitude into Origi's body.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4539 on: February 5, 2021, 01:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on February  5, 2021, 01:37:09 pm
He certainly frustrates me. 

Often watch him and think, FFS, lad.  You are big and strong, you are plenty quick enough to give those lumbering CBs something to think about and you have a decent shot on you. Just bloody go for it.

Imagine if you could put e.g. Milner's brain and attitude into Origi's body.

Or any brain.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4540 on: February 5, 2021, 01:44:43 pm »
The injury against Everton hasn't made a difference to his game, it's not like he's lost any pace from it, he's still the same player.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,439
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4541 on: February 5, 2021, 01:49:33 pm »
Origi is indeed a dilemma.
What happened, or is happening to him? What could it be?
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Red since '64
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4542 on: February 5, 2021, 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on February  5, 2021, 01:44:43 pm
The injury against Everton hasn't made a difference to his game, it's not like he's lost any pace from it, he's still the same player.

Respectfully disagree - hes palpably and most definitely not the same player he was before the Mori assault. All aggression has gone out of his game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4543 on: February 5, 2021, 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February  5, 2021, 01:51:52 pm
Respectfully disagree - hes palpably and most definitely not the same player he was before the Mori assault. All aggression has gone out of his game.

There was no aggression before.  He was just playing in a system that was more suitable for him.  And even if I'm wrong and he's lost aggression because he had an injury, that's really weak from him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4544 on: February 5, 2021, 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on February  5, 2021, 01:49:33 pm
Origi is indeed a dilemma.
What happened, or is happening to him? What could it be?

If the club tells you to pack your bags after you scored twice in the most dramatic semifinal, and then you score in the final also, and afterwards the club tells you pack your bags and find a new club - tell me, how would you feel? Would you feel even half arsed?

My God, I feel so so disappointed reading some comments in here. Seems like "YNWA" and "loyalty" doesn't work both ways, and works very selectively.

Best fans in the world my arse!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4545 on: February 5, 2021, 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February  5, 2021, 03:41:01 pm
If the club tells you to pack your bags after you scored twice in the most dramatic semifinal, and then you score in the final also, and afterwards the club tells you pack your bags and find a new club - tell me, how would you feel? Would you feel even half arsed?

My God, I feel so so disappointed reading some comments in here. Seems like "YNWA" and "loyalty" doesn't work both ways, and works very selectively.

Best fans in the world my arse!

Mate Alan Kennedy scored in a european cup final and I don't want him to start on Sunday either.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4546 on: February 5, 2021, 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February  5, 2021, 03:41:01 pm
If the club tells you to pack your bags after you scored twice in the most dramatic semifinal, and then you score in the final also, and afterwards the club tells you pack your bags and find a new club - tell me, how would you feel? Would you feel even half arsed?

My God, I feel so so disappointed reading some comments in here. Seems like "YNWA" and "loyalty" doesn't work both ways, and works very selectively.

Best fans in the world my arse!

YNWA and loyalty don't preclude crtiticism when it's due. I posted a rather fatuous comment about his brain but it was meant tongue in cheek. However, supporters can and should make fair criticism and in Origi's case his performances, whatever the cause, have merited criticism. To say he is ineffectual is true not disloyal. To say he looks uninterested is also fair comment on his play not devaluing the principle of YNWA. Origi prior to the disgusting challenge by Funes Mori was a very promising player; he showed clever movement and a desire to take players on, those traits have disappeared largely from his game. Whether they will return is debateable but to ignore the guy's performances in the interests of 'loyalty' is to live in a world of make believe.
Logged

Online iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 06:22:01 pm »
I honestly don't get why people are dissing Origi this much. Sure, he's been playing really badly these past few months. But so what? So has just about the entire team. And yet it's perfectly fine for everyone else to be off form? Yes, I know he's not blameless. But everywhere I go whenever he's mentioned it's just sounding like offloadng him will magically stop us from conceding so many goals and instead score a boatload. As if the entire starting XI was bogged down by his very presence. How many consecutive home matches have we lost now? All are 100% his fault, even when he isn't playing. It's ridiculous.

It's reminding me of the time everyone was dissing Özil when he not doing enough to track back for Arsenal. People were making it sound as if he was the sole cause of Arsenal shipping goodness how many goals per match, as if the porous back four was completely free of blame. It was ridiculous then, and it is ridiculous now.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,512
  • YNWA
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
Hes not been off form for just a few months. Its a couple of years.

In fact, its not off form, its just clear what his level is.

Thats not to mean he doesnt have the ability to sometimes do great stuff - he does, and thats maybe whats so infuriating because if he could do it consistently hed be a monster of a player.

Also, no one, absolutely no one, has pinned the blame on him as you suggest.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 06:30:11 pm »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 06:22:01 pm
I honestly don't get why people are dissing Origi this much. Sure, he's been playing really badly these past few months. But so what? So has just about the entire team. And yet it's perfectly fine for everyone else to be off form? Yes, I know he's not blameless. But everywhere I go whenever he's mentioned it's just sounding like offloadng him will magically stop us from conceding so many goals and instead score a boatload. As if the entire starting XI was bogged down by his very presence. How many consecutive home matches have we lost now? All are 100% his fault, even when he isn't playing. It's ridiculous.

It's reminding me of the time everyone was dissing Özil when he not doing enough to track back for Arsenal. People were making it sound as if he was the sole cause of Arsenal shipping goodness how many goals per match, as if the porous back four was completely free of blame. It was ridiculous then, and it is ridiculous now.

I dont think anyone is blaming all the clubs woes at his feet. In fact, the opposite is probably true. Origi has become so insignificant in terms of contributing to this team that many fans consider him to be disposable. I cant deny I am one of them.

You could apply your logic to other players, but certainly not Origi. Hes had absolutely no impact for us now literally since that fabled goal against Everton, and one could argue well before that.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,437
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4550 on: Today at 06:46:40 pm »
He managed to reinvent himself after Fewms Mori effectively destroyed the incredible player he was turning into; but the player he is now isn't quite what this current team needs. He just lacks the presence to make enough of an impact in a season where even the mentality toughest of our players have struggled.

It's unfair to diss him at all really, as that shows an unrealistic expectation.  He can pop up and change a game when he's surrounded by the best who are in their flow.  In a car crash of a season like this, it's inevitable that he will struggle to make an impact.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4551 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm »
Okay. Maybe I jumped the gun there a bit. But by now it's clear that just about the entire team is underperforming, except a select few like Salah. We're losing with or without Origi. Whoever has replaced him on the bench or in the team is making no impact either. At best.

Sure, he's been making no impact at all right now. But it feels as if most of the team who are making any impact at all, are making a negative one. If making a negative impact is better than making none at all, then perhaps it's because of some logic that I'm unable to comprehend right now.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4552 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 07:05:57 pm
Okay. Maybe I jumped the gun there a bit. But by now it's clear that just about the entire team is underperforming, except a select few like Salah. We're losing with or without Origi. Whoever has replaced him on the bench or in the team is making no impact either. At best.

Sure, he's been making no impact at all right now. But it feels as if most of the team who are making any impact at all, are making a negative one. If making a negative impact is better than making none at all, then perhaps it's because of some logic that I'm unable to comprehend right now.

The problem with Origi is that he makes no impact in any metric. Defensive or offensive. So no impact whatsoever. You could probably make a case that some of our other forwards are making a negative impact, but you probably would be wrong. Even Firmino, who hasnt performed well lately, still will outperform Origi in most defensive metrics, and has a better goal per minute ratio across the last two seasons compared with Origi.

Origi has done nothing for us recently. Until he finds his engine and starts to press and run like the rest of them, I dont think hes got a chance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 