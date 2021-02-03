Missed the game so can't comment on his most recent showing, but just thought I'd show Divock some love after all the stick he's getting.
I remember Caoimhe O'Neill saying she was gonna build a statue of Div and never got round to it...well i've had an idea - what's the name of the street in town where Eleanor Rigby is? (the street with the black cab rank). Anyway what we should do is build the statue of Div next to Eleanor Rigby, and put a placard on it saying:
Divock Origi
Leavin his headphones again, and again
On a plane..........he's always the same
Divock Origi
Beatin the Blues while he snoozes, he's not
got a clue..........of what's in the news
All the misfit strikers, where do they all come from
All the 90's strikers, where do they all belong
Ohhhhhhhhh look at all the misfit strikers