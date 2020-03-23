He didn't help his cause lying down pretending to be injured leaving us with 10 men while they attacked. I never understand why players do that it is so unprofessional.



To be fair with that incident I think he got stepped on in the stomach by the second player after the replay cut away.I think there is still a good footballer in there but there are times where the sport at this level can be really harsh - obviously the injury in the derby at a point where he was flying has been mentioned a lot but even this summer it probably would have been better for all involved if it had been him go to Sheff Utd (or elsewhere) rather than Brewster but that move didn't happen because they decided to pay 20M for potential. So he's been left in a squad that has really moved on from his level of ability.All that sympathy aside though he was really poor tonight and has been every chance he's had for a while. Apart from dead rubber matches/an injury crisis I think that is the last we'll see of him in a Liverpool shirt.