He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments. But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.
This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.
Bit harsh, how did Salah cope with being a bit part player at Chelsea?
It's no coincidence that Origi (and Sturridge's) best form under klopp came when we played 4-4-2 and they could have a run in the team. When we switched to 4-3-3 after we signed mane, life got much harder and starts became fewer and (importantly) further between.
With our set up under klopp, it's also very hard for guys not in the team to break into the team with performances in "virtual league cup 11's". People either came in after being transferred (salah, allison, VVD, mane, gini,), or after an injury (robertson, trent) or similar circumstances to help them get established alongside our main men.