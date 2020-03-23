« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker  (Read 450259 times)

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
I sense he is deflated and has lost his sparkle as a result. Always loved Dvork think he's a very decent human being, but he has lost something over the last season, I'm not sure he will regain it here. It must be hard for him and Minamino when they are overlooked so often. It's easy to say its a squad game, but if you are the one whose only getting the odd few minutes motivation can always ebb and flow. I always feel he had his best spell that time Mane was away and he had a real run in the team, scored a number of goals. But then he picked up that awful injury in the Derby. I wouldn't stand in his way if he wanted to go, would still be sad to see it happen though.

He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments.  But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.

This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,870
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 10:32:51 PM »
Quote from: JimmyRust on Yesterday at 10:25:25 PM
Why would he be without those goals?

Um

Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cant find a big divock thread
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:30:36 PM
Mane did the same on a couple of occasions as well, bet he's not getting it in the neck though.

No mate I mean watching play develop whilst just lying there hoping that the ref would blow for a foul. We had to kick the ball out, then he just gets up moaning. Mane went down, saw he was getting nothing and got up.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,197
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM
He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments.  But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.

This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.

Not disagreeing with the last line, but Klopp does tend to have his favourites as all managers do. For me we have the same problem for Minamino, when are they going to get a real chance to show what they can do? Not all players can show themselves spectacularly without having a certain amount of time inside the team, getting the balance right for their needs and the team's is never easy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:36:32 PM
Not disagreeing with the last line, but Klopp does tend to have his favourites as all managers do. For me we have the same problem for Minamino, when are they going to get a real chance to show what they can do? Not all players can show themselves spectacularly without having a certain amount of time inside the team, getting the balance right for their needs and the team's is never easy.

Difference with Minamino is that when he comes on or gets a start he runs himself into the ground.  Origi doesn't.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,197
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cant find a big divock thread
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:33:42 PM
No mate I mean watching play develop whilst just lying there hoping that the ref would blow for a foul. We had to kick the ball out, then he just gets up moaning. Mane went down, saw he was getting nothing and got up.

I know the incident you mean, it wasn't clever. But I think Sadio is showing frustration and probably needs a rest, he was staying down and taking a while to get up on a couple of occasions. The ref wasn't exactly helping either.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,197
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 10:37:35 PM
Difference with Minamino is that when he comes on or gets a start he runs himself into the ground.  Origi doesn't.

He was trying at the start, he made a couple of decent runs but the trouble is its in a game when there is little energy from anyone else and then Salah was a bit lacklustre with coming straight into the team after his enforced rest. The problem is you can only do so much, if no one else is showing much attacking efficiency. I wouldn't say any of our attacking players had their better days today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,847
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM »
What does him scoring iconic goals for us mean anything right now? He is a cult icon for us that won't change but he's simply not good enough for this current Liverpool team.
Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 10:44:33 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:41:32 PM
He was trying at the start, he made a couple of decent runs but the trouble is its in a game when there is little energy from anyone else and then Salah was a bit lacklustre with coming straight into the team after his enforced rest. The problem is you can only do so much, if no one else is showing much attacking efficiency. I wouldn't say any of our attacking players had their better days today.

I agree that everyone was off the pace today, can't argue that.  But Origi is always off the pace, he doesn't hound defenders, he doesn't use his physicality at all and shies away from 50/50s.

There's no aggression in his play, that's the big issue for me.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,197
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 10:44:33 PM
I agree that everyone was off the pace today, can't argue that.  But Origi is always off the pace, he doesn't hound defenders, he doesn't use his physicality at all and shies away from 50/50s.

There's no aggression in his play, that's the big issue for me.

I would agree more aggression would certainly help him. Though I get the impression we were trying more not to lose tonight than to actually win.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 PM »
it is like playing with 10.

He badly needs a move as the longer he stays the worse it is getting for him.

We dont want to see a long bad spell for him after the big goals he has scored
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,104
  • JFT 96
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 PM »
Klopp's teams rely on set attacking patterns and players understanding their teammates movements. Origi looked a real prospect as a starter early on in Klopps tenure but the injury in the Derby set him back. He has adapted and become an impact player usually out wide and simply doesn't fit with how we want to play, when he starts centrally it doesn't work.

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4412 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 PM »
If he's cool to be that extra choice at the end of the forwards we have then I'm fine with him staying here.
Non of the forwards had any service and Origi performed much better than Salah or Mane. He gave a good account of himself considering the circumstances in terms of effort,  all the players were off.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cant find a big divock thread
« Reply #4413 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:17:51 PM
He didn't help his cause lying down pretending to be injured leaving us with 10 men while they attacked. I never understand why players do that it is so unprofessional.

To be fair with that incident I think he got stepped on in the stomach by the second player after the replay cut away.

I think there is still a good footballer in there but there are times where the sport at this level can be really harsh - obviously the injury in the derby at a point where he was flying has been mentioned a lot but even this summer it probably would have been better for all involved if it had been him go to Sheff Utd (or elsewhere) rather than Brewster but that move didn't happen because they decided to pay 20M for potential. So he's been left in a squad that has really moved on from his level of ability.

All that sympathy aside though he was really poor tonight and has been every chance he's had for a while. Apart from dead rubber matches/an injury crisis I think that is the last we'll see of him in a Liverpool shirt.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4414 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM »
Has been waiting to see him through the middle as it feels he's wasted out wide. However, he did himself no favours today. I'm not expecting him to bang goals in like he's Jota after barely featuring this season, but I was expecting him to give his all and try to make it harder for Klopp to drop him for the next game. Sadly, he didnt press enough and seemed to lose all his challanges and duels. Needs a wake-up call or I'm afraid he's out the door next summer.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4415 on: Yesterday at 11:34:48 PM »

"To be fair with that incident I think he got stepped on in the stomach by the second player after the replay cut away."

Yes you're right. But the point is he was perfectly capable of playing on but chose to lie down while Atalanta attacked. Fortunately it came to nothing but he still just lay there forcing us to kick the ball out, then got up. It's not the behaviour of someone busting a gut for the team.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4416 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 PM »
Time to move on, big fella.
Our first attack summed up his contribution. Great cross from our left begging for someone to get across the defender and glance a header in at the near post.
Origi just stopped in his tracks and gave a free kick away. He almost tried to avoid heading it, like someone who's read too many dementia articles.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 12:10:40 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:34:48 PM
"To be fair with that incident I think he got stepped on in the stomach by the second player after the replay cut away."

Yes you're right. But the point is he was perfectly capable of playing on but chose to lie down while Atalanta attacked. Fortunately it came to nothing but he still just lay there forcing us to kick the ball out, then got up. It's not the behaviour of someone busting a gut for the team.

I don't think we know to be honest. Maybe the guy gave him a bit of a nick of his studs and he was being soft. Maybe he put his whole weight into Origi's stomach and he was in a lot of pain. I think that sometimes it is easy watching on telly to demand that players get up immediately from everything that is not a 'game-ending' injury. From my own experience I'm not sure that's entirely fair. 
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 01:59:36 AM »
Wasn't at all impressed by Origi today. I didn't really see any desire to really get into this game and make an impact. I don't think he really fits into what we are trying to do. It's hard for him to get rhythm obviously by not featuring that much, but at the very least we could see a bit more aggression, physicality and effort and even that seems absent. It's one thing to criticise the younger chaps, but at 25 Origi is in the prime age, has experience on his side and should really be playing at his best level.

In my mind he isn't good enough (and hasn't actually been good enough for a while), but obviously JK sees it differently. I hope his form turns around soon because at the rate that we are collecting injuries, we can't afford to have our bench/fringe/squad players being this ineffective.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:41 AM by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 04:47:43 AM »
Are there any especially promising young attackers that look like they could get promoted into first team setup?

I feel like Origi needs to be moved on. I'm a little surprised that he isn't beating the door down wanting to resurrect his career somewhere else. Then again, the only way is down I guess so maybe he thinking better to be a part of something rather than thefocal point of nothing
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 07:38:12 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM
He's a great guy, sure - smart, well spoken and will always be remembered for some amazing moments.  But you take Salah, Mane, Robertson, Henderson, etc out of this team for a while and they will be champing at the bit to get back in, full of determination and desire to reclaim their place.

This isn't a squad for people to feel sorry for themselves.

Bit harsh, how did Salah cope with being a bit part player at Chelsea?

It's no coincidence that Origi (and Sturridge's) best form under klopp came when we played 4-4-2 and they could have a run in the team.  When we switched to 4-3-3 after we signed mane, life got much harder and starts became fewer and (importantly) further between.

With our set up under klopp, it's also very hard for guys not in the team to break into the team with performances in "virtual league cup 11's".  People either came in after being transferred (salah, allison, VVD, mane, gini,), or after an injury (robertson, trent) or  similar circumstances to help them get established alongside our main men.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,849
  • YNWA
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 07:41:38 AM »
Hes not been great, save for the odd portion of the odd game, since before his injury, and even then he never really showed much consistency.

Really probably should have been moved on after our CL win, his stock was highest then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 